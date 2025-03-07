AB DAO Releases NewPay Update, Calls on 21,989 Users to Claim 65 Million AB

NewPay 1.9.0 Officially Released, Enhancing the AB Ecosystem Wallet

SINGAPORE, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AB DAO has officially released NewPay 1.9.0, introducing key updates aimed at improving user experience and ecosystem functionality:

NEW tokens have been renamed to AB: All assets displayed in the wallet have been updated, with balances remaining unchanged.

Token Unlocking in DAO: PoS mining was terminated on February 1, 2025, and related earnings have been settled. Please unlock your tokens in the DAO as soon as possible.

The update is now available:

Android users: The update has been pushed. Google Play users should back up their wallets and download the latest version from the official website: https://ab.org/en/abwallet.

iOS users: The update has been submitted for review and will be available once approved by the App Store.

In parallel, AB DAO has launched a global recall campaign, calling on 21,989 BEP2 NEW token holders to claim 65 million AB (formerly NEW, valued at approximately $1 million) and complete the cross-chain conversion to integrate into the AB ecosystem.

Global Recall: Resolving the BEP2 NEW-09E Asset Migration Issue

AB DAO previously issued BEP2 tokens (NEW-09E) on BNB Beacon Chain, but some users were unable to complete their cross-chain conversion before BNB Beacon Chain's shutdown, leaving 65,335,749.375 NEW stranded on the network.

To ensure these assets are successfully migrated, AB DAO has worked closely with Binance's technical team and adopted an approach based on the BNB Beacon Chain Token Recovery Tool to implement a dedicated cross-chain recall program.

Claim Details

Total AB available for claim: 65,335,749.37

Total affected holders: 21,989

User distribution:

1. Holders with 1,000,000+ NEW: 8

2. Holders with 100,000+ NEW: 142

3. Holders with 10,000+ NEW: 725

4. Holders with 1,000+ NEW: 1,395

Check if your address is eligible: https://explorer.bnbchain.org/asset/holders/NEW-09E

NEW-09E to AB Cross-Chain Conversion in 5 Steps

1. Visit the cross-chain conversion page: https://new-09e-recover.ab.org and click "Connect Wallet" to link your wallet.

2. Enter the NEW format address of the AB chain.

3. Click the "Confirm Receiver Address & Next" button to invoke wallet signature.

4. Waiting for finalizing recovery (about 7 days).

5. Tokens recovered to your receiver address automatically.

Note

a. This process references the approach of the BNB Beacon Chain Token Recovery Tool and only supports BNB Chain Wallet and Trust Wallet Extension. Users using other wallets, such as the Trust Wallet App, need to first import them into BNB Chain Wallet or Trust Wallet Extension.

b. Only users with 101 NEW or more are supported for cross-chain transactions.

c. There will be a 100 NEW transaction fee for cross-chain operations.

d. The conversion will automatically swap all of a user's NEW-09E holdings into AB (Formerly NEW) in a single transaction. Please ensure your AB address is correct before proceeding.

AB DAO Ecosystem Continues to Expand

Users can now trade $AB on the following exchanges:

Bitget (bitget.com)

MEXC (mexc.com)

BingX (bingx.com)

HTX (htx.com)

4E (eeee.com)

Hotcoin (hotcoin.com) (Coming soon)

BitMart (bitmart.com) (Coming soon)

AB DAO is actively expanding its global trading network, with plans to list on more exchanges, enhance ecosystem applications, and accelerate worldwide adoption.

Stay Updated with AB DAO

Official Website: https://ab.org

Telegram Community: https://t.me/Newtonproject

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AB202528

X (Twitter): https://x.com/ABDAO_Global

Discord: https://discord.gg/BSbgK6J

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ab-dao-releases-newpay-update-calls-on-21-989-users-to-claim-65-million-ab-302395508.html