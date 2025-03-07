Vertical appoints Eamonn Brennan, former Director General of Eurocontrol, as an adviser to its Board

With 35 years of experience in aviation, Brennan brings deep expertise in regulation, airspace management, and safety oversight

His appointment comes as Vertical advances its piloted flight test programme and certification of its VX4 aircraft

Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, has today appointed Eamonn Brennan as an adviser to its Board, strengthening the company's regulatory expertise as it progresses towards certification.

Mr. Brennan has been a central figure in European aviation for many years, including serving as Director General of Eurocontrol, the organisation responsible for coordinating and managing air traffic control across Europe, from 2018 to 2022, and Chief Executive of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), the civil aviation regulator for Ireland, from 2003 to 2017. During both roles he worked closely with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and helped drive significant advancements in European aviation, including through his advocacy of the Single European Sky programme.

He is currently a Non-Executive Director of Ryanair, Europe's largest airline, and a Board member at ANRA Technologies, a global leader in uncrewed traffic management and operation solutions. He also serves on the advisory Board of Cirium, an aviation analytics firm.

Mr. Brennan's deep understanding of regulatory frameworks and certification processes across multiple jurisdictions, combined with his expertise in airspace management, will be invaluable as Vertical navigates the complex certification requirements for its eVTOL aircraft, the VX4.

A pivotal time for certification

Mr. Brennan joins as the company recently completed piloted thrustborne testing for its VX4 prototype and continues working with the CAA to expand its flight envelope ahead of wingborne flight. During this phase, the VX4 prototype will take off, fly, and land like a conventional aircraft, with lift generated by its wings rather than its rotors. Transitioning from a tightly controlled test environment, with a pilot on board, to more dynamic, scalable operations is a major leap forward on the path to full certification and commercial viability.

Once the aircraft has completed wingborne flight, it will have, in effect, completed a mini-certification process with this prototype.

Eamonn Brennan, Board Adviser, said: "Vertical is redefining how the world moves, but certifying a novel aircraft is hard. With deep expertise and strong relationships across the regulatory ecosystem globally, I'll be supporting Vertical in navigating the certification process and ensuring the VX4 becomes the safest aircraft in the market. Backed by world-class talent and cutting-edge technology, Vertical is well-positioned to lead the sector, and I'm delighted to be part of this journey."

Stuart Simpson, CEO at Vertical Aerospace, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Eamonn to Vertical at such a crucial and exciting stage in our journey. Navigating the regulatory landscape is one of the biggest challenges in pioneering electric aviation, and having someone of Eamonn's calibre advising us is a huge advantage. His insights and experience build on our already strong team in this area and will help us accelerate our certification efforts and shape a new era of travel."

Mr. Brennan's arrival follows the recent return of industry veteran Domhnal Slattery as Chair, along with Vertical's launch of its Flightpath 2030 strategy and successful upsized $90m underwritten public offering.

Building on strong regulatory foundations

Mr. Brennan's appointment further strengthens Vertical's regulatory team, which includes Trevor Woods, the former Certification Director at EASA, who has served as Director of Regulatory Affairs at Vertical since 2022.

Last year the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Vertical's home regulator, agreed certification co-operation with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and expanded the scope of Vertical's Design Organisation Approval (DOA).

Vertical has active certification validation projects with five regulators, including from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC), and the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB).

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner and quieter way to travel. Vertical's VX4 is a piloted, four passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical combines partnering with leading aerospace companies, including GKN, Honeywell and Leonardo, with developing its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of the VX4, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Japan Airlines, GOL and Bristow. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, the epicentre of the UK's aerospace industry, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top tier automotive and aerospace companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM and Leonardo. Together they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

