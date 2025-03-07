Opus Group: Türkiye: Opus consortium awarded a 20-year vehicle inspection concession for all vehicles

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In late February, the MOI Group consortium, anchored by Met-Gün and Opus Group, was awarded the 20-year concession to inspect all vehicles (passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles and more) in Türkiye. This concession - one of the largest of its kind - will commence in August 2027 covering more than 30 million registered vehicles (28.7 million as of the end of 2023) in the country.

"This is a significant win for Opus and MOI Group", says Lothar Geilen, CEO of Opus Group. "We are looking forward to developing a technology-first, world class inspection program in Türkiye that centers around customer service. We welcome the opportunity to engage in constructive and purposeful dialogue with both current and potential local vehicle inspection station operators in Türkiye to explore collaborative opportunities under our newly introduced vehicle inspection scheme. Our approach is built on transparency, partnership, and shared value, and we look forward to engaging in discussions on how we can collectively elevate industry standards and deliver outstanding service", Geilen continued.

To handle the inspection volume in Türkiye, more than 300 inspection stations will be built and equipped and over 6.000 inspectors trained to meet the new inspection standards. Opus will deploy its lane inspection software, and its vehicle inspection data management system will be used to manage the vehicle inspection program in Türkiye.

Follow this link for an interview with the CEO of Opus Group, Lothar Geilen: https://opus.global/news/articles/tuerkiye-opus-consortium-awarded-a-20-year-vehicle-inspection-concession-for-all-vehicles/

About:

Opus Group, headquartered in Sweden, is a technology-driven, global leader in the Vehicle Inspection and the Intelligent Vehicle Support markets. Opus manages more than 30 million inspections annually and among other, is the clear leader in operating emission inspection programs in the United States.

Opus operates in five continents, in the United States, UK, Germany, Mexico, Argentina, Philippines, and Australia.

MOI Group is a consortium consisting of Met-Gün Insaat Taahuut Ve Ticaret A.S., Opus Group AB (publ), Inversia Gestión sl, and VTV Norte S.A., an Opus Group company.

