BERNER Group Relies on AI-Driven Invoice Automation with xSuite

The SAP-certified, highly integrated solution meets all the requirements of German and European legislation on electronic invoices.

Ahrensburg/Künzelsau/Köln, Germany - March 7, 2025. The BERNER Group, an innovative manufacturer of chemical products and a leading European trading company for mobility, construction and industry professionals, decided to implement xSuite. The AI-driven solution will be used to automate incoming invoice processing. It will initially be introduced at the B2B specialist's Benelux entities, followed by successive roll-outs in other European countries.

The central B2B trading partner BERNER Groupprovides its services to customers 24/7 in 21 countries, delivering an integrated omni-channel shopping experience across five channels. With modern logistics centers in twelve countries and close to 100 depots or craftsman centers in metropolitan areas, the company is one of only two providers in the industry to boast a Europe-wide distribution network.

Procurement and all associated accounting processes depend on a high degree of speed and flexibility. This is why the BERNER Group has decided to replace its previous invoice capture and workflow solution with xSuite. The manufacturer impressed thanks to its comprehensive e-invoicing capabilities for outgoing and incoming invoices, extensive industry experience, excellent support and unrivaled value for money.

Sven Spitz, Head of Finance & HR Solutions at the BERNER Group: "The highly modern xSuite software allows us to standardize and efficiently design our invoicing processes. The solution supports all SAP operating models, so we are set up for years to come. And thanks to artificial intelligence and cloud support, we will be able to significantly reduce our administrative expense."

The solution will initially go live in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. It will then be introduced in other European subsidiaries of the BERNER Group in stages. The SAP-certified, integrated solution fully complies with the stringent requirements of German and European legislation on electronic invoicing. The data capturing of all incoming invoices is processed via the xSuite cloud service. The solution also draws on AI functions to automatically capture and assign invoices that are not based on a purchase order.

About xSuite Group

xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes and provides standardized, digital solutions worldwide that enable simple, secure, and fast work. We focus mainly on the automation of important work processes in conjunction with end-to-end document management. Our core competence lies in accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP (including e-invoicing), for leading companies worldwide, as well as for public clients. This is supplemented by applications for purchasing and order processes as well as archiving. Delivering everything from a single source (software components and services). xSuite solutions operate in the cloud or in hybrid scenarios. We are proud of the superior quality products we offer, proven by the SAP solutions and deployment environment certifications we regularly receive. With over 300,000 users benefitting from our solutions, xSuite processes more than 80 million documents per year in over 60 countries.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs about 300 employees across nine locations around the world (in Europe, Asia, and the United States). Our company has an established information security management system that is certified in accordance with ISO 27001:2022.

