Financial Institutions, Inc.: Five Star Bank Appoints Eric Marks Chief Consumer Banking Officer

WARSAW, N.Y., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI), parent company of Five Star Bank ("Five Star" or the "Bank") and Courier Capital, LLC, announced that Eric W. Marks has joined as Senior Vice President, Chief Consumer Banking Officer of the Bank.

As Chief Consumer Banking Officer, Mr. Marks will have executive leadership and strategic oversight of the Bank's consumer lines of business, including Retail Banking, Residential Mortgage, and Small Business Banking, as well as its Customer Contact Center and Collections departments. Mr. Marks' deep banking experience, which includes many facets of consumer banking leadership, financial oversight and strategic planning, will serve him well as he looks to drive sustainable customer growth and customer-service excellence in Five Star's retail network and its 49 banking locations across Western and Central New York. Mr. Marks will report to President and CEO Martin K. Birmingham and join the Company's Executive Management Committee.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric Marks to Five Star Bank," said Mr. Birmingham. "His deep understanding of all aspects of consumer banking, as well as his local roots and familiarity with our markets, will be very valuable as he supports the continued evolution, growth and, ultimately, the long-term success of our consumer banking offerings."

Mr. Marks commented, "I am excited to join a community bank like Five Star, which has a deep history here in Upstate New York. I look forward to being a part of its continued success as we focus on delivering a simple, connected and trusted banking experience in our markets, and helping our customers and communities thrive."

Mr. Marks joins Five Star from M&T Bank, where he had most recently served as its Retail Segment Chief Financial Officer. During his 19-year tenure at M&T, Mr. Marks held roles of increasing responsibility in several enterprise functions and lines of business, including corporate and consumer strategy, mortgage, branch distribution planning, consumer deposit pricing and portfolio management, as well as consumer indirect lending.

Mr. Marks, who is based at Five Star Bank Centre in Amherst, N.Y., earned his bachelor's degree from Mercyhurst University and his M.B.A. from the University at Buffalo. He has also completed an executive leadership course at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. Mr. Marks has a long history of community volunteerism, previously serving on the boards of the Orchard Park Little League, the Orchard Park Boys and Girls Club, Western New York Heritage Press, and more.

About Financial Institutions, Inc. and Five Star Bank

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is a financial holding company with approximately $6.1 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024, offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, financial planning and consulting services to individuals and families, businesses, institutions, non-profits and retirement plans. Learn more at Five-StarBank.com and FISI-Investors.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties.

