Full House Resorts, Inc.: Full House Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

- Quarterly and Annual Revenues Increased More Than 21% Compared to the Prior-Year Periods

- American Place Casino Continued Its Expected Ramp-Up of Operations, With Revenues Rising 27.5% and 42.4% in the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Periods, Respectively

- Chamonix Casino Hotel Completed Its Phased Opening in October 2024; Revenues for Our Colorado Operations Increased 161.1% and 159.9% in the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Periods, Respectively

LAS VEGAS, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

On a consolidated basis, revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 rose 21.5% to $73.0 million, reflecting the continued ramp-up of operations at American Place and Chamonix Casino Hotel. Revenues in the prior-year period were $60.0 million. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $12.3 million, or $(0.35) per diluted common share, which includes $0.3 million of preopening and development costs, as well as increased depreciation and amortization charges related to our new American Place and Chamonix facilities. In the prior-year period, net loss was $12.5 million, or $(0.36) per diluted common share, reflecting $3.1 million of preopening and development costs, primarily related to Chamonix in advance of its full opening. Adjusted EBITDA(a) was $10.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 42.0%, reflecting strong continued growth at American Place, as well as elevated costs at Chamonix as it continues to ramp up its operations. In the prior-year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $7.3 million.

For the full year, revenues in 2024 were $292.1 million, a 21.2% increase from $241.1 million in the prior year. These results reflect the February 2023 opening of American Place and the phased opening of Chamonix throughout 2024. Net loss in 2024 was $40.7 million, or $(1.16) per diluted common share, which includes $2.8 million of preopening and development costs, primarily related to our Chamonix construction project, and significant depreciation and amortization charges related to our two newest casinos. For 2023, net loss was $24.9 million, or $(0.72) per diluted common share, reflecting $15.7 million of preopening and development costs. Adjusted EBITDA was flat at $48.6 million in 2024, reflecting construction disruption and elevated costs at our Colorado operations throughout much of the year.

Daniel R. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Full House Resorts, commented, "In Illinois, plans for our permanent American Place casino continue to move forward. In 2021, an unsuccessful bidder sued the City of Waukegan and the Illinois Gaming Board, alleging unfair treatment in the license selection process. In January 2025, the Illinois Supreme Court unanimously ruled against that unsuccessful bidder, essentially confirming our selection as the Waukegan licensee.

"During the fourth quarter of 2024, revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA at our temporary American Place facility rose 27.5% and 71.9%, respectively, versus the fourth quarter of 2023. For the full year, such increases were 42.4% and 59.8%, respectively, when compared to 2023.

"While our temporary casino is performing very well, we believe the permanent casino will perform much better. We expect to break ground later this year and complete construction by August 2027, when our authorization to operate the temporary casino expires.

"Another gaming company in Illinois operated a temporary casino for several years, in the city of Rockford. It is a market quite analogous to, but smaller than, our market in Lake County. That temporary casino recently transitioned into a permanent facility. According to the Illinois Gaming Board, the permanent Rockford casino's gaming revenues between September 2024 and January 2025 totaled $60 million, more than double the amount generated in its temporary facility in the prior-year period.

"Meanwhile, we were pleased that American Place was recognized in the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces 2024 list, the only casino to achieve such recognition."

Continued Mr. Lee, "Chamonix - with its blend of luxurious gaming and non-gaming amenities - continues to impress visitors to Cripple Creek and remains poised for long-term success. Our total revenues in Colorado rose 160% in 2024 versus 2023 - and market share approximately doubled - despite the lack of a broad awareness campaign throughout much of 2024. Meaningful marketing efforts for Chamonix did not start until November 2024, after completion of the property's phased opening and upon the conclusion of the national election campaign cycle, when advertising rates were inordinately high. As we enter the upcoming spring and summer seasons, we expect our awareness campaign to take hold and to see even more growth at Chamonix. Equally important, Chamonix's increase in revenues primarily reflects growth in the market, proving that our feeder market is indeed underserved.

"In the near-term, we have refocused our efforts in Colorado on profitability and sustainable growth. To support these efforts, we recently hired Brandon Lenssen as Chamonix's new general manager. Brandon brings extensive knowledge of the Colorado gaming market to our company, having worked as general manager of Bally's Black Hawk for approximately five years and, prior to that, in several senior gaming positions at Isle of Capri Black Hawk.

"We are also in the process of improving our database marketing at Chamonix. We recently hired a new Vice President of Advertising, who is focused on improving the effectiveness and efficiency of our digital, traditional media, and direct marketing efforts at Chamonix, as well as all of our other properties. Over time - as Chamonix's awareness campaign broadens and word of mouth spreads - Colorado Springs and Denver will continue to expand as our primary feeder markets."

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Midwest & South. This segment includes Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort, and American Place. Revenues for the segment were $55.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 12.1% increase from $49.1 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $10.5 million, a 46.3% increase from $7.2 million in the prior-year period. These results reflect continuing growth at American Place, which opened in February 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2024, American Place generated $28.5 million of revenue and $6.7 million of Adjusted Property EBITDA, increases of 27.5% and 71.9%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



For the full year, this segment similarly benefited from the opening of American Place in February 2023. Revenues increased 14.2% from $192.4 million to $219.6 million, and Adjusted Segment EBITDA grew 17.2% from $39.0 million to $45.7 million. Of such amount, American Place contributed $109.7 million and $29.4 million to the segment's revenues and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, respectively, in 2024.

While revenues have grown meaningfully since Chamonix's opening, our team is now focused on sustainable growth and overall profitability. To support those efforts, we recently hired Brandon Lenssen, our new general manager at Chamonix. Brandon has extensive gaming experience in Colorado, having served as Vice President and General Manager of Bally's Black Hawk for approximately five years.



For the year, revenues rose 77.4% to $63.6 million in 2024, reflecting the phased opening of Chamonix throughout the year, from $35.9 million in 2023. Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $(1.3) million in 2024, reflecting construction disruptions and elevated costs, as noted above. In 2023, such amounts were $35.9 million and $2.4 million, respectively.



On August 28, 2024, we entered into an agreement to sell the operating assets of Stockman's for aggregate cash consideration of $9.2 million, plus certain expected working capital adjustments at closing. The asset sale was designed to be completed in two phases: the sale of Stockman's real property for $7.0 million, which closed on September 27, 2024 at a $2.0 million gain; and the sale of certain remaining operating assets for $2.2 million (excluding any adjustments for working capital), upon the receipt of customary gaming approvals. Such receipt is expected to occur in the coming weeks, after which we will close on the second part of the transaction.

For the year, this segment's revenues were $8.8 million in 2024 and $12.8 million in 2023, and Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $9.5 million and $11.7 million, respectively. Results in 2023 benefited from $5.8 million of accelerated revenues related to the early termination of certain sports wagering agreements with third-party operators that ceased operations. The segment had similar early terminations in 2024, with such accelerated revenues totaling $0.9 million.



In January 2025, we received notices that a contracted sports betting operator was discontinuing its operations in Colorado and Indiana, to be effective prior to the June 2025 and December 2025 anniversaries in its agreements with us. There is no certainty that we will be able to enter into agreements with other third-party operators on similar terms, or at all.



Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2024, we had $40.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, none of which was restricted. Our debt consisted primarily of $450.0 million in outstanding senior secured notes due 2028, which is currently callable at 102.063% of par, and $27.0 million outstanding under our revolving credit facility. In March 2025, the Company extended the maturity date of its revolving credit facility from March 31, 2026 to January 1, 2027. Management is currently evaluating the most efficient means to finance the permanent American Place facility, which may include refinancing most of the Company's currently outstanding debt.

Conference Call Information

(a) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our presentation of non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, our non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

Our non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We utilize Adjusted Segment EBITDA as the measure of segment profitability in assessing performance and allocating resources at the reportable segment level. Adjusted Segment EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening expenses, impairment charges, asset write-offs, recoveries, gain (loss) from asset sales and disposals, project development and acquisition costs, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and corporate-related costs and expenses that are not allocated to each segment.

Same-store Adjusted Segment EBITDA. Same-store Adjusted Segment EBITDA is Adjusted Segment EBITDA further adjusted to exclude the Adjusted Property EBITDA of properties that have not been in operation for a full year. Adjusted Property EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening expenses, impairment charges, asset write-offs, recoveries, gain (loss) from asset sales and disposals, project development and acquisition costs, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and corporate-related costs and expenses that are not allocated to each property.

Adjusted EBITDA. We also utilize Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as Adjusted Segment EBITDA, net of corporate-related costs and expenses. Although Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity. We utilize this metric or measure internally to focus management on year-over-year changes in core operating performance, which we consider our ordinary, ongoing and customary operations, and which we believe is useful information to investors. Accordingly, management excludes certain items when analyzing core operating performance, such as the items mentioned above, that management believes are not reflective of ordinary, ongoing and customary operations.





Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Casino $ 54,406 $ 45,347 $ 216,880 $ 176,933 Food and beverage 10,599 8,561 41,871 33,980 Hotel 4,422 2,376 15,709 9,428 Other operations, including contracted sports wagering 3,535 3,745 17,605 20,719 72,962 60,029 292,065 241,060 Operating costs and expenses Casino 22,275 18,290 86,151 68,061 Food and beverage 11,547 8,425 43,582 33,240 Hotel 2,600 1,229 10,306 4,840 Other operations (261 ) 1,620 2,130 3,498 Selling, general and administrative 27,163 23,923 104,121 85,746 Project development costs 313 8 368 53 Preopening costs 2 3,051 2,464 15,685 Depreciation and amortization 10,657 8,610 42,101 31,092 Loss on disposal of assets - - 18 7 Loss (gain) on sale of Stockman's 74 - (1,926 ) - 74,370 65,156 289,315 242,222 Operating (loss) income (1,408 ) (5,127 ) 2,750 (1,162 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (10,881 ) (6,658 ) (43,201 ) (22,977 ) Other - - - 384 (10,881 ) (6,658 ) (43,201 ) (22,593 ) Loss before income taxes (12,289 ) (11,785 ) (40,451 ) (23,755 ) Income tax expense 10 697 221 1,149 Net loss $ (12,299 ) $ (12,482 ) $ (40,672 ) $ (24,904 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.35 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (0.72 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.35 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (0.72 ) Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 35,608 34,588 34,965 34,520 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 35,608 34,588 34,965 34,520



Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Segment Revenues, Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Midwest & South $ 55,026 $ 49,094 $ 219,626 $ 192,358 West 16,078 8,588 63,648 35,888 Contracted Sports Wagering 1,858 2,347 8,791 12,814 $ 72,962 $ 60,029 $ 292,065 $ 241,060 Adjusted Segment EBITDA(1) and Adjusted EBITDA Midwest & South $ 10,530 $ 7,198 $ 45,737 $ 39,028 West (3,229 ) (130 ) (1,302 ) 2,408 Contracted Sports Wagering 2,954 1,290 9,503 11,663 Adjusted Segment EBITDA 10,255 8,358 53,938 53,099 Corporate 101 (1,063 ) (5,290 ) (4,542 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,356 $ 7,295 $ 48,648 $ 48,557

__________

(1) The Company utilizes Adjusted Segment EBITDA as the measure of segment operating profitability in assessing performance and allocating resources at the reportable segment level.



Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Same-store Revenues and Adjusted Segment EBITDA

(In thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, Increase / December 31, Increase / Reporting segments 2024 2023 (Decrease) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Midwest & South Midwest & South

same-store total revenues(1) $ 26,539 $ 26,744 (0.8 ) % $ 109,964 $ 115,371 (4.7 ) % American Place 28,487 22,350 27.5 % 109,662 76,987 42.4 % Midwest & South total revenues $ 55,026 $ 49,094 12.1 % $ 219,626 $ 192,358 14.2 % Midwest & South same-store

Adjusted Segment EBITDA(1) $ 3,794 $ 3,280 15.7 % $ 16,327 $ 20,619 (20.8 ) % American Place 6,736 3,918 71.9 % 29,410 18,409 59.8 % Midwest & South

Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 10,530 $ 7,198 46.3 % $ 45,737 $ 39,028 17.2 % Contracted Sports Wagering Contracted Sports Wagering

same-store total revenues(2) $ 314 $ 841 (62.7 ) % $ 2,004 $ 4,773 (58.0 ) % Accelerated revenues due to

contract terminations(3) - - N.M. 893 5,794 (84.6 ) % Illinois 1,544 1,506 2.5 % 5,894 2,247 162.3 % Contracted Sports Wagering

total revenues $ 1,858 $ 2,347 (20.8 ) % $ 8,791 $ 12,814 (31.4 ) % Contracted Sports Wagering same-store

Adjusted Segment EBITDA(2) $ 282 $ (140 ) N.M. $ 1,522 $ 3,717 (59.1 ) % Accelerated revenues due to

contract terminations(3) - - N.M. 893 5,794 (84.6 ) % Recoveries from contract

settlements and modifications(4) 1,200 - N.M. 1,408 - N.M. Illinois 1,472 1,430 2.9 % 5,680 2,152 163.9 % Contracted Sports Wagering

Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 2,954 $ 1,290 129.0 % $ 9,503 $ 11,663 (18.5 ) %

__________ N.M. Not meaningful. (1) Same-store operations exclude results from American Place, which opened on February 17, 2023. (2) Same-store operations exclude results from Illinois, which contractually commenced on August 15, 2023. For enhanced comparability, we also excluded accelerated revenues and recoveries in connection with contract terminations from same-store operations. (3) For enhanced comparability, we also excluded accelerated revenues due to contract terminations from same-store operations. Such adjustments reflect one sports skin that ceased operations in the second quarter of 2024, and two sports skins that ceased operations in the third quarter of 2023. (4) For enhanced comparability, we also excluded recoveries from contract settlements and modifications from same-store operations in the second half of 2024.

Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Net Loss and Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (12,299 ) $ (12,482 ) $ (40,672 ) $ (24,904 ) Income tax expense 10 697 221 1,149 Interest expense, net 10,881 6,658 43,201 22,977 Other - - - (384 ) Operating (loss) income (1,408 ) (5,127 ) 2,750 (1,162 ) Project development costs 313 8 368 53 Preopening costs 2 3,051 2,464 15,685 Depreciation and amortization 10,657 8,610 42,101 31,092 Loss on disposal of assets - - 18 7 Loss (gain) on sale of Stockman's 74 - (1,926 ) - Stock-based compensation 718 753 2,873 2,882 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,356 $ 7,295 $ 48,648 $ 48,557



Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Adjusted Segment Operating Depreciation Loss on Project Stock- EBITDA and Income and Sale of Development Preopening Based Adjusted (Loss) Amortization Stockman's Costs Costs Compensation EBITDA Reporting segments Midwest & South $ 4,496 $ 6,034 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 10,530 West (7,890 ) 4,585 74 - 2 - (3,229 ) Contracted Sports Wagering 2,954 - - - - - 2,954 (440 ) 10,619 74 - 2 - 10,255 Other operations Corporate (968 ) 38 - 313 - 718 101 $ (1,408 ) $ 10,657 $ 74 $ 313 $ 2 $ 718 $ 10,356

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Adjusted Segment Operating Depreciation Project Stock- EBITDA and Income and Development Preopening Based Adjusted (Loss) Amortization Costs Costs Compensation EBITDA Reporting segments Midwest & South $ (894 ) $ 7,953 $ - $ 139 $ - $ 7,198 West (3,669 ) 627 - 2,912 - (130 ) Contracted Sports Wagering 1,290 - - - - 1,290 (3,273 ) 8,580 - 3,051 - 8,358 Other operations Corporate (1,854 ) 30 8 - 753 (1,063 ) $ (5,127 ) $ 8,610 $ 8 $ 3,051 $ 753 $ 7,295



Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2024 Adjusted Segment Operating Depreciation Loss on Gain on Project Stock- EBITDA and Income and Disposal Sale of Development Preopening Based Adjusted (Loss) Amortization of Assets Stockman's Costs Costs Compensation EBITDA Reporting segments Midwest & South $ 20,631 $ 24,969 $ 18 $ - $ - $ 119 $ - $ 45,737 West (18,718 ) 16,997 - (1,926 ) - 2,345 - (1,302 ) Contracted

Sports Wagering 9,503 - - - - - - 9,503 11,416 41,966 18 (1,926 ) - 2,464 - 53,938 Other operations Corporate (8,666 ) 135 - - 368 - 2,873 (5,290 ) $ 2,750 $ 42,101 $ 18 $ (1,926 ) $ 368 $ 2,464 $ 2,873 $ 48,648

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Adjusted Segment Operating Depreciation Loss on Project Stock- EBITDA and Income and Disposal Development Preopening Based Adjusted (Loss) Amortization of Assets Costs Costs Compensation EBITDA Reporting segments Midwest & South $ 428 $ 28,593 $ 7 $ - $ 10,000 $ - $ 39,028 West (5,654 ) 2,377 - - 5,685 - 2,408 Contracted Sports Wagering 11,663 - - - - - 11,663 6,437 30,970 7 - 15,685 - 53,099 Other operations Corporate (7,599 ) 122 - 53 - 2,882 (4,542 ) $ (1,162 ) $ 31,092 $ 7 $ 53 $ 15,685 $ 2,882 $ 48,557

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

