American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

COLUMBIA, Mo., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an innovation company that provides product solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 ended January 31, 2025.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights
- Quarterly net sales were $58.5 million, an increase of $5.1 million, or 9.5%, compared with net sales of $53.4 million for the prior year.
- Quarterly gross margin was 44.7%, compared with quarterly gross margin of 42.7% for the comparable quarter last year.
- Quarterly GAAP net income was $169,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $2.9 million, or ($0.23) per diluted share, last year.
- Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $2.7 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $1.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, last year. GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments for net income exclude acquired intangible amortization, stock compensation, technology implementation, emerging growth status transition costs, and other costs. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.
- Quarterly non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS was $4.7 million, or 8.1% of net sales, compared with Adjusted EBITDAS of $2.4 million, or 4.4% of net sales, for the prior year. For a detailed reconciliation, see the schedules that follow in this release.
Brian Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our third quarter results came in ahead of our expectations. We believe our strong performance demonstrates the effectiveness of our long-term strategy to leverage our innovation advantage to broaden our distribution opportunities, expand awareness of our brands, and strengthen our margins. We delivered growth in both our Outdoor Lifestyle and our Shooting Sports categories, supported by year-over-year increases in nearly all sales channels in the third quarter, including our traditional, e-commerce, and domestic sales channels. In addition, we delivered a significant increase in Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS, which nearly doubled year-over-year.
"In January, we unveiled several new products that showcase our ability to leverage our innovation advantage to drive brand awareness and expand our markets by making outdoor activities more accessible to a broader audience of enthusiasts. Two prime examples come from our Caldwell® and BUBBA® brands. From Caldwell, we are reshaping how clay shooters take aim by introducing a revolutionary new target system called the ClayCopter, which includes an easy-to-use, handheld electronic launcher that propels a set of biodegradable discs up to 100 yards in an endless variety of flight patterns, challenging shooters like never before. Both the launcher and targets fit easily into a backpack, making clay target shooting a more fun and spontaneous activity. From BUBBA, we are bringing fishing gamification to a much larger group of everyday anglers, allowing them to compete like the pros with the BUBBA SFS Lite, an affordable breakthrough scale made with the same uncompromising reliability that Major League Fishing pros have come to trust in our BUBBA SFS Pro Series. These are just two of the many industry-changing innovations we showcased in January. The response to our new products has been overwhelmingly positive, generating industry excitement, favorable reviews, social media buzz, and exceptional retailer enthusiasm that helps reinforce our confidence in our sales outlook for fiscal 2025 and beyond."
Andrew Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer, said, "During the third quarter, we maintained disciplined capital management, building inventory to support customer order strength and repurchasing roughly $1.2 million of our common stock. We ended the quarter with $17.1 million in cash and no debt. We remain excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, especially in light of our strong third quarter performance, combined with ongoing retailer enthusiasm for our new products and our ability to provide instant access to innovation and excitement. As a result, we are increasing the midpoint of our net sales, earnings per share, and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS guidance for fiscal 2025, and reiterating our net sales outlook for fiscal 2026, which begins May 1, 2025."
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET SALES, EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE, and ADJUSTED EBITDAS GUIDANCE
Range for the Year Ending April 30, 2025
Net sales (in thousands)
$ 207,000
$ 210,000
GAAP loss per share - diluted
$ (0.27)
$ (0.19)
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS (in thousands)
$ 14,500
$ 15,500
Range for the Year Ending April 30, 2026
Net sales (in thousands)
$ 220,000
$ 230,000
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "non-GAAP net income" and "Adjusted EBITDAS" are presented. A reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures is contained at the end of this press release. From time to time, the Company considers and uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of operating performance in order to provide the reader with an improved understanding of underlying performance trends. The Company believes it is useful for itself and the reader to review, as applicable, both (1) GAAP measures that include (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) stock compensation, (iii) technology implementation, (iv) non-recurring inventory reserve adjustment, (v) emerging growth status transition costs, (vi) income tax adjustments, (vii) interest (income)/expense, (viii) income tax expense, and (ix) depreciation and amortization; and (2) the non-GAAP measures that exclude such information. The Company presents these non-GAAP measures because it considers them an important supplemental measure of its performance and believes the disclosure of such measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company's definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. The Company believes these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's GAAP measures. The principal limitations of these measures are that they do not reflect the Company's actual expenses and may thus have the effect of inflating its financial measures on a GAAP basis.
About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an innovation company that provides product solutions for outdoor enthusiasts, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, outdoor cooking, and personal security and personal defense products. The Company produces innovative, high quality products under brands including BOG®; BUBBA®; Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Frankford Arsenal®; Grilla Grills®; Hooyman®; Imperial®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; MEAT!TM; Old Timer®; Schrade®; Tipton®; Uncle Henry®; ust®; and Wheeler®. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit aob.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained or incorporated herein by reference in this press release, including statements regarding our future operating results, future financial position, business strategy, objectives, goals, plans, prospects, markets, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "targets," "contemplates," "projects," "predicts," "may," "might," "plan," "would," "should," "could," "may," "can," "potential," "continue," "objective," or the negative of those terms, or similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include our belief in the effectiveness of our long-term strategy to leverage our innovation advantage to broaden our distribution opportunities, expand awareness of our brands, and strengthen our margins; our belief in the enthusiasm of retailers for our new products; our confidence and belief in our sales outlook for fiscal 2025 and beyond; our belief in our ability to provide instant access to innovation and excitement; and our expectations in achieving our guidance for fiscal 2025 and initial net sales outlook for fiscal 2026. We caution that these statements are qualified by important risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, potential disruptions in our ability to source the materials necessary for the production of our products, disruptions and delays in the manufacture of our products, and difficulties encountered by retailers and other components of the distribution channel for our products; economic, social, political, legislative, and regulatory factors; lawsuits and their effect on us; inventory levels, both internally and in the distribution channel, in excess of demand; natural disasters, pandemics, seasonality, news events, political events, and consumer tastes; future investments for capital expenditures; future products and product development; the features, quality, and performance of our products; the success of our strategies and marketing programs; our market share and factors that affect our market share; liquidity and anticipated cash needs and availability; the supply, availability, and costs of materials and components; the potential for increased tariffs on our products, including tariffs that may be imposed by the current presidential administration; our ability to maintain and enhance brand recognition and reputation; risks associated with the distribution of our products and overall availability of labor; and other factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024.
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of:
January 31, 2025
April 30, 2024
(In thousands, except par value and share data)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 17,070
$ 29,698
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $159 on January 31, 2025
31,642
25,728
Inventories
115,771
93,315
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,338
6,410
Income tax receivable
213
223
Total current assets
168,034
155,374
Property, plant, and equipment, net
11,502
11,038
Intangible assets, net
33,761
40,217
Right-of-use assets
32,328
33,564
Other assets
258
404
Total assets
$ 245,883
$ 240,597
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 18,366
$ 14,198
Accrued expenses
11,559
9,687
Accrued payroll and incentives
3,630
4,167
Lease liabilities, current
1,343
1,331
Total current liabilities
34,898
29,383
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
32,299
33,289
Total liabilities
67,197
62,672
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,910,868 shares
15
15
Additional paid in capital
279,562
277,107
Retained deficit
(73,708)
(74,623)
Treasury stock, at cost (2,174,002 shares on January 31, 2025 and
(27,183)
(24,574)
Total equity
178,686
177,925
Total liabilities and equity
$ 245,883
$ 240,597
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months ended January 31,
For the Nine Months Ended January 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
Net sales
$ 58,505
$ 53,425
$ 160,380
$ 154,801
Cost of sales
32,382
30,591
86,425
85,758
Gross profit
26,123
22,834
73,955
69,043
Operating expenses:
Research and development
1,947
1,792
5,487
5,065
Selling, marketing, and distribution
15,019
14,464
41,376
41,933
General and administrative
8,854
9,461
26,293
29,035
Total operating expenses
25,820
25,717
73,156
76,033
Operating income/(loss)
303
(2,883)
799
(6,990)
Other (expense)/income, net:
Other income, net
47
51
189
143
Interest income/(expense), net
(123)
(65)
19
(71)
Total other (expense)/income, net
(76)
(14)
208
72
Income/(loss) from operations before income taxes
227
(2,897)
1,007
(6,918)
Income tax expense
58
13
92
28
Net income/(loss)
$ 169
$ (2,910)
$ 915
$ (6,946)
Net income/(loss) per share:
Basic
$ 0.01
$ (0.23)
$ 0.07
$ (0.53)
Diluted
$ 0.01
$ (0.23)
$ 0.07
$ (0.53)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
12,764
12,883
12,830
13,030
Diluted
13,124
12,883
13,215
13,030
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended January 31,
2025
2024
(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income/(loss)
$ 915
$ (6,946)
Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash used in
Depreciation and amortization
9,814
11,919
Loss on sale/disposition of assets
-
7
Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable
26
9
Stock-based compensation expense
2,685
3,071
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(5,940)
(383)
Inventories
(22,456)
(282)
Accounts payable
3,811
(2,034)
Accrued liabilities
1,335
1,909
Other
3,414
2,553
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
(6,396)
9,823
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments to acquire patents and software
(799)
(1,180)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
-
131
Payments to acquire property and equipment
(2,594)
(4,271)
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,393)
(5,320)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and notes payable
7,000
-
Payments on notes and loans payable
(7,000)
(5,000)
Payments to acquire treasury stock
(2,609)
(5,550)
Proceeds from exercise of options to acquire common stock,
286
339
Payment of employee withholding tax related to restricted stock units
(516)
(352)
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,839)
(10,563)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(12,628)
(6,060)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
29,698
21,950
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 17,070
$ 15,890
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash paid for:
Interest
$ 236
$ 254
Income taxes (net of refunds)
$ 72
$ (979)
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
For the Three Months Ended January 31,
For the Nine Months Ended January 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP gross profit
$ 26,123
$ 22,834
$ 73,955
$ 69,043
Non-recurring inventory reserve adjustment
223
-
444
-
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 26,346
$ 22,834
$ 74,399
$ 69,043
GAAP operating expenses
$ 25,820
$ 25,717
$ 73,156
$ 76,033
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(2,120)
(2,960)
(6,361)
(8,881)
Stock compensation
(887)
(1,133)
(2,685)
(3,071)
Technology implementation
-
(106)
-
(465)
Emerging growth status transition costs
(82)
-
(245)
-
Other
(22)
-
(100)
(204)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 22,709
$ 21,518
$ 63,765
$ 63,412
GAAP operating income/(loss)
$ 303
$ (2,883)
$ 799
$ (6,990)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,120
2,960
6,361
8,881
Stock compensation
887
1,133
2,685
3,071
Non-recurring inventory reserve adjustment
223
-
444
-
Technology implementation
-
106
-
465
Emerging growth status transition costs
82
-
245
-
Other
22
-
100
204
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 3,637
$ 1,316
$ 10,634
$ 5,631
GAAP net income/(loss)
$ 169
$ (2,910)
$ 915
$ (6,946)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,120
2,960
6,361
8,881
Stock compensation
887
1,133
2,685
3,071
Non-recurring inventory reserve adjustment
223
-
444
-
Technology implementation
-
106
-
465
Emerging growth status transition costs
82
-
245
-
Other
22
-
100
204
Income tax adjustments
(760)
(286)
(2,402)
(1,284)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 2,743
$ 1,003
$ 8,348
$ 4,391
GAAP net income/(loss) per share - diluted
$ 0.01
$ (0.23)
$ 0.07
$ (0.53)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.16
0.22
0.50
0.66
Stock compensation
0.07
0.09
0.21
0.23
Non-recurring inventory reserve adjustment
0.02
-
0.03
-
Technology implementation
-
0.01
-
0.03
Emerging growth status transition costs
0.01
-
0.02
-
Other
-
-
-
0.02
Income tax adjustments
(0.06)
(0.02)
(0.19)
(0.10)
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
$ 0.21
$ 0.08
(a)
$ 0.63
(a)
$ 0.33
(a)
(a) Non-GAAP net income per share does not foot due to rounding.
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME/(LOSS) TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDAS
For the Three Months Ended January 31,
For the Nine Months Ended January 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP net income/(loss)
$
169
$
(2,910)
$
915
$
(6,946)
Interest expense/(income)
123
65
(19)
71
Income tax expense
58
13
92
28
Depreciation and amortization
3,164
3,968
9,741
11,848
Stock compensation
887
1,133
2,685
3,071
Technology implementation
-
106
-
465
Non-recurring inventory reserve adjustment
223
-
444
-
Emerging growth status transition costs
82
-
245
-
Other
22
-
100
204
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDAS
$
4,728
$
2,375
$ 14,203
$ 8,741
SOURCE American Outdoor Brands, Inc.