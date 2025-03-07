Kuwait University researchers investigated the relationship between the molecular weight of the quenching gas and the morphology of perovskite films used in solar cells, finding that argon and helium extended device lifetimes compared to using the more conventional nitrogen. A Kuwait University research team compared the effects on perovskite film grain-size, crystallinity, surface roughness, defects, and related solar cell performance of helium and argon quenching gases to nitrogen. Nitrogen, it noted, is typically used as a low cost and large area compatible way of creating proper crystallization ...

