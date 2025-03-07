Anzeige
Freitag, 07.03.2025
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F1
Frankfurt
07.03.25
09:24 Uhr
9,840 Euro
+0,360
+3,80 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,8809,98010:50
Dow Jones News
07.03.2025 10:45 Uhr
58 Leser
Figeac Aéro: Clarification With Regards To Information Published In The Press

Finanznachrichten News

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: CLARIFICATION WITH REGARDS TO INFORMATION PUBLISHED IN THE PRESS 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: CLARIFICATION WITH REGARDS TO INFORMATION PUBLISHED IN THE PRESS 
07-March-2025 / 10:09 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Clarification with regards to information published in the press 
 
 
Following the publication in the press since March 5, 2025 of rumors that FIGEAC AÉRO is close to being taken over by 
an Indian group, the Group reiterates and informs the market of the following facts: 
 - As a general rule, FIGEAC AÉRO is attentive to projects and opportunities which may arise, and which may 
  help foster growth and perpetuate a stable long-term shareholder base. In this respect, its founding Chairman and 
  main shareholder, Jean-Claude Maillard, aged 68, may be approached by potential buyers of a controlling interest, 
  whether in Europe, North America or Asia; 
 - In this context, and in view of the Group's requirement for ongoing information, FIGEAC AÉRO has become 
  aware of preliminary discussions with a potential acquirer, without such discussions leading at this stage to an 
  agreement required to be made public, and without it being possible to assume that these discussions may lead to an 
  agreement of such nature; 
 - Where appropriate, the Groupe will inform the market of any precise information, in relation to 
  disclosure requirements. 
 
 
TO receive upcoming news of the FIgeac AERO Group, 
subscribe for free here 
 
 
Upcoming events (after trading) 
   -- 6 May 2025: revenue for the 4th quarter 2024/25 
   -- 25 June 2025: full-year results 2024/25 
 
 
About Figeac AÉro 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and 
hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in 
France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR397.2 million in the year 
to 31 March 2024. 
 
 
Figeac AÉro contacts 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 
 
Simon Derbanne 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
Tel: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
Email: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20250306_reponse LT_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2097208 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2097208 07-March-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2097208&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2025 04:11 ET (09:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
