FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: CLARIFICATION WITH REGARDS TO INFORMATION PUBLISHED IN THE PRESS 07-March-2025 / 10:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clarification with regards to information published in the press Following the publication in the press since March 5, 2025 of rumors that FIGEAC AÉRO is close to being taken over by an Indian group, the Group reiterates and informs the market of the following facts: - As a general rule, FIGEAC AÉRO is attentive to projects and opportunities which may arise, and which may help foster growth and perpetuate a stable long-term shareholder base. In this respect, its founding Chairman and main shareholder, Jean-Claude Maillard, aged 68, may be approached by potential buyers of a controlling interest, whether in Europe, North America or Asia; - In this context, and in view of the Group's requirement for ongoing information, FIGEAC AÉRO has become aware of preliminary discussions with a potential acquirer, without such discussions leading at this stage to an agreement required to be made public, and without it being possible to assume that these discussions may lead to an agreement of such nature; - Where appropriate, the Groupe will inform the market of any precise information, in relation to disclosure requirements. TO receive upcoming news of the FIgeac AERO Group, subscribe for free here Upcoming events (after trading) -- 6 May 2025: revenue for the 4th quarter 2024/25 -- 25 June 2025: full-year results 2024/25 About Figeac AÉro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR397.2 million in the year to 31 March 2024. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 Email: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20250306_reponse LT_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2097208 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

