Freitag, 07.03.2025
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HX
Tradegate
07.03.25
12:13 Uhr
2,010 Euro
+0,028
+1,41 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
07.03.2025 11:06 Uhr
149 Leser
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David Bandele, CFO has on 7 March 2025 acquired 4,500 shares at an average price per share of NOK 23.45. After the sale, Bandele holds 104,500 shares in Hexagon Composites. Please see the attached form for further details.

For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites Telephone +47 920 91 483 I david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

This information is subject to disclosure requirements set out in the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 Article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5-12.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--mandatory-notification-of-trade-by-primary-insider,c4115909

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22853/4115909/3307123.pdf

Notification of transaction 7 March 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexagon-composites-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade-by-primary-insider-302395537.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
