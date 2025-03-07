In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that solar generation in parts of Eastern Australia is set to face significant disruptions as Cyclone Alfred hits the Queensland coast. Other areas may benefit from enhanced solar irradiance due to stabilizing atmospheric conditions on the cyclone's periphery. Eastern Australia's photovoltaic power generation is poised to experience significant disruptions as tropical Cyclone Alfred approaches landfall in southeast Queensland, according to analysis using the Solcast API, and forecasts issued Friday morning. The cyclone's ...

