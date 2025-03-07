REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd.: REPT BATTERO Present Wending Energy Storage Products at the KEY-Energy Transition Expo 2025

RIMINI, Italy, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The KEY-Energy Transition Expo 2025 was held at the Rimini Exhibition Centre in Italy from 5 to 7 March 2025. REPT BATTERO (Booth: Hall B5, No. 151) showcased its Wending® series energy storage cells and Powtrix energy storage systems, contributing to Europe's sustainable energy transition.

Ongoing Global Market Expansion with Continuing Innovation of Energy Storage Products

In the context of the global green energy transition, energy storage technology is emerging as a pivotal facilitator for the large-scale integration of renewable energy, significantly influencing the transformation of energy systems. During the exhibition, REPT BATTERO presents its 72Ah and 100Ah residential energy storage cells, as well as the Wending® 314Ah cells for commercial and industrial storage and power storage, along with higher-capacity 564Ah cells, demonstrating comprehensive solutions for various energy storage scenarios.

According to data from CNESA and InfoLink, in 2024 REPT BATTERO's energy storage cell shipments ranked consistently in the top five globally, with its residential storage battery shipments ranking second worldwide. This exceptional market performance is a testament to REPT BATTERO's recognition by its partners and underscores the company's precise control in technological innovation and product portfolio layout.

Targeting Overseas Markets to Accelerate Global Green Energy Transition

When facing a constantly evolving market, both domestically and internationally, REPT ABTTERO's Wending series of energy storage products are undergoing continuous upgrades and refinement. The product range, regardless cells or systems, is designed to meet the most complex scenario requirements. At the exhibition, REPT BATTERO showcased the Powtrix 5.015MWh energy storage system, which utilizes Wending® 314Ah cells, specifically engineered for energy storage, and boasts a lifespan of up to 20 years. In terms of safety, the system performed excellently in the UL9540A thermal runaway propagation test, with flammable gas monitoring, pressure relief, and explosion-proof design in compliance with NFPA68 and NFPA69 standards, ensuring comprehensive safety with high standards. In terms of structural stability, it meets the high level seismic requirements of IEEE Std 693 and can operate stably in a variety of harsh environments, such as high temperature, dusty conditions and high salinity island environments, which can provide customers with safer and more reliable solutions.

In addition, to meet the high-standard requirements by overseas clients, REPT BATTERO strives to innovate and has the Powtrix 6+ MWh energy storage system launched last year. The installed capacity of this system on the DC side reaches 6.25 MWh, with an efficiency of over 95%., and a lifespan can last for 20 years. It is also subject to around-the-clock continuous safety monitoring. In comparison with conventional energy storage systems, it has increased energy density by 20%, reduced land occupation by 16.6%, and saved 15.7% in investment.

REPT BATTERO's participation in the KEY-Energy Transition Expo 2025 demonstrates the company's commitment to contributing to global green and low-carbon sustainable development. Moving forward, REPT BATTERO will continue to refine its multi-faceted layout for global energy transition and contribute to the global green and low-carbon cause.

