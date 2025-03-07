Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07
7 March 2025
RIGHTMOVE PLC
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
Rightmove plc (the Company), confirms that on 6 March 2025 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) to Johan Svanstrom, Chief Executive Officer and to Ruaridh Hook, Chief Financial Officer.
PSP awards over 183,759 and 97,440 ordinary shares were granted to Johan and Ruaridh respectively as nil-cost options and will be transferable from 6 March 2030. The PSP awards are subject to TSR, underlying basic EPS growth, and Revenue growth performance criteria, which will be set out in the Company's 2024 Annual Report.
Following this transaction:
- Ruaridh holds Sharesave options over 4,027 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 4,220 shares, 97,440 performance shares, 22,374 deferred shares and 21,466 restricted shares. Ruaridh also has a beneficial shareholding of 1,355; and
- Johan holds Sharesave options over 4,140 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 1,045 shares, 561,912 performance shares and 75,661 deferred shares. Johan also has a beneficial shareholding of 10,000 shares.
Contact:
Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ruaridh Hook
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
(i) Award of nil cost Performance Shares
as described above.
c)
Prices and volumes
Price
Volume
Total
(ii)
GBP0
97,440
GBP0
d)
Aggregated information (single transaction)
Price
Volume
Total
GBP0
97,440
GBP0
e)
Date of transaction
6 March 2025
f)
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Johan Svanstrom
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
(i) Award of nil cost Performance Shares
as described above.
c)
Prices and volumes
Price
Volume
Total
(i)
GBP0
183,759
GBP
d)
Aggregated information (single transaction)
Price
Volume
Total
GBP0
183,759
GBP0
e)
Date of transaction
6 March 2025
f)
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue