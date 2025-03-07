Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07

7 March 2025

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the Company), confirms that on 6 March 2025 the Remuneration Committee approved awards under the 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) to Johan Svanstrom, Chief Executive Officer and to Ruaridh Hook, Chief Financial Officer.

PSP awards over 183,759 and 97,440 ordinary shares were granted to Johan and Ruaridh respectively as nil-cost options and will be transferable from 6 March 2030. The PSP awards are subject to TSR, underlying basic EPS growth, and Revenue growth performance criteria, which will be set out in the Company's 2024 Annual Report.

Following this transaction:

- Ruaridh holds Sharesave options over 4,027 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 4,220 shares, 97,440 performance shares, 22,374 deferred shares and 21,466 restricted shares. Ruaridh also has a beneficial shareholding of 1,355; and

- Johan holds Sharesave options over 4,140 shares, Share Incentive Plan shares over 1,045 shares, 561,912 performance shares and 75,661 deferred shares. Johan also has a beneficial shareholding of 10,000 shares.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ruaridh Hook 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Rightmove plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828 4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each GB00BGDT3G23 b) Nature of transaction (i) Award of nil cost Performance Shares as described above. c) Prices and volumes Price Volume Total (ii) GBP0 97,440 GBP0 d) Aggregated information (single transaction) Price Volume Total GBP0 97,440 GBP0 e) Date of transaction 6 March 2025 f) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue