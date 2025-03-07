Anzeige
WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
07.03.25
09:31 Uhr
15,400 Euro
-0,100
-0,65 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,40015,50011:56
15,40015,50011:53
PR Newswire
07.03.2025 11:48 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

7 March 2025

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.22 EACH

On 7 March 2025, awards of shares took place under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

Date of transaction

7 March 2025

Class of share

Ordinary

Option price

Nil cost option

Vesting date

After the announcement of the final results for 2027, in early 2028

Additional Information

The share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive's total bonus as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three trading days commencing with the announcement of results.

Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Date of transaction

7 March 2025

Class of share

Ordinary

Option price

Nil cost option

Vesting date

Holding Period

After the announcement of the final results for 2027, in early 2028, subject to achievement of the performance conditions

For the executive directors, any shares which vest will be subject to a two year holding period from the date of vesting

Performance conditions

50% ROCE, 25% TSR and 25% cumulative EPS each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2027

Additional Information

The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three trading days commencing with the announcement of results.

There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Andrew King

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CEO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

45,869

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

45,869

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2025-03-07

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Andrew King

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CEO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

209,206

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

209,206

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2025-03-07

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Mike Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

26,877

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

26,877

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2025-03-07

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Mike Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

121,797

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

121,797

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2025-03-07

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Marita Erler

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

7,037

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

7,037

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2025-03-07

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Marita Erler

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

24,122

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

24,122

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2025-03-07

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Markus Gaertner

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Corrugated Packaging

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

9,256

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

9,256

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2025-03-07

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Markus Gaertner

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Corrugated Packaging

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

47,609

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

47,609

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2025-03-07

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Vivien McMenamin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper & South Africa

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

14,988

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

14,988

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2025-03-07

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Vivien McMenamin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper & South Africa

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

38,959

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

38,959

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2025-03-07

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Lars Mallasch

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Technical & Sustainability Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

7,868

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

7,868

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2025-03-07

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Lars Mallasch

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Technical & Sustainability Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

21,531

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

21,531

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2025-03-07

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Thomas Ott

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Flexible Packaging

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

15,332

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

15,332

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2025-03-07

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Thomas Ott

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Flexible Packaging

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

58,681

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

58,681

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2025-03-07

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.