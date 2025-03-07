Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
7 March 2025
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.22 EACH
On 7 March 2025, awards of shares took place under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).
Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
Date of transaction
7 March 2025
Class of share
Ordinary
Option price
Nil cost option
Vesting date
After the announcement of the final results for 2027, in early 2028
Additional Information
The share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive's total bonus as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three trading days commencing with the announcement of results.
Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
Date of transaction
7 March 2025
Class of share
Ordinary
Option price
Nil cost option
Vesting date
Holding Period
After the announcement of the final results for 2027, in early 2028, subject to achievement of the performance conditions
For the executive directors, any shares which vest will be subject to a two year holding period from the date of vesting
Performance conditions
50% ROCE, 25% TSR and 25% cumulative EPS each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2027
Additional Information
The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three trading days commencing with the announcement of results.
There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Andrew King
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CEO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
45,869
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2025-03-07
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Andrew King
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CEO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
209,206
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2025-03-07
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Mike Powell
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CFO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
26,877
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2025-03-07
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Mike Powell
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CFO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
121,797
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2025-03-07
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Marita Erler
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief People Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
7,037
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2025-03-07
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Marita Erler
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief People Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
24,122
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2025-03-07
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Markus Gaertner
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Corrugated Packaging
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
9,256
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2025-03-07
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Markus Gaertner
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Corrugated Packaging
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
47,609
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2025-03-07
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Vivien McMenamin
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper & South Africa
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
14,988
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2025-03-07
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Vivien McMenamin
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper & South Africa
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
38,959
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2025-03-07
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Lars Mallasch
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Technical & Sustainability Director
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
7,868
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2025-03-07
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Lars Mallasch
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Technical & Sustainability Director
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
21,531
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2025-03-07
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Thomas Ott
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Flexible Packaging
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
15,332
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2025-03-07
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Thomas Ott
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Flexible Packaging
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
58,681
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2025-03-07
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market