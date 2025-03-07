Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: Ping An Tops Global Patentee Top 10 List, Leading in Fintech and Healthcare

Ping An ranks first in global patents in healthcare and fintech, according to two new reports from the Intellectual Property Publishing House.

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An", "the Company" or the "Group" HKEX: 2318 / 82318; SSE: 601318) ranks first in global patents in healthcare and fintech, according to two new reports from the Intellectual Property Publishing House. The "Fintech Industry 2024 Patent Analysis White Paper" and the "Healthcare Industry 2024 Patent Analysis White Paper" included each industry's Global Patentee Top 10 list from 2019 to 2024. The figures demonstrate Ping An's strength in cutting-edge technology innovation and applications.

Demonstrating outstanding competitiveness

The Intellectual Property Publishing House operates under the China National Intellectual Property Administration. Its white papers show that Ping An has 8,582 patents in fintech, accounting for more than 2% of patents of the entire industry. Ping An's patent numbers also rank first in core business scenarios such as risk prevention and control, smart customer service, insurance claims and digital operations. In risk prevention and control, Ping An has 1,078 patents, exceeding the closest competitor by more than a hundred patents. In the fields of intelligent customer service and insurance claims, Ping An Group's patent volume is twice that of the number two entity. The fintech industry white paper points out that "Ping An Group demonstrates outstanding competitiveness in the fintech industry with its strong innovation capabilities and comprehensive patents."

In healthcare, Ping An surpasses other domestic and international patentees with 4,176 patents. It also ranks first in the number of patent applications in niche technology areas such as medical image processing, healthcare and senior care, and smart consultation. The healthcare industry white paper points out that artificial intelligence (AI) technology has become a key driver in promoting innovation and progress in the healthcare industry, and Ping An's patent portfolio in healthcare is particularly strong, with leading numbers of patents in AI, blockchain and big data, significantly outstripping its closest competitors.

Expanding scenario and application innovation for service quality and efficiency

According to the two white papers, the global fintech and healthtech industries have entered a new stage, showing a trend of deep integration of core technologies and business scenarios. Ping An is fully expanding scenario innovation, with a large proportion of innovations in application areas that involve AI, blockchain, big data analysis and cloud computing.

Ping An has been deeply involved in integrated finance and healthcare for many years, with a comprehensive digital transformation strategy. It continues to focus on developing AI-driven new quality productive forces in finance, promoting the integration of cutting-edge technology to achieve digital operations, digital management, digital governance, and create competitive advantages. With five industry-leading laboratories and nine major databases, covering finance, healthcare, senior care and other fields, Ping An is building technology capabilities for financial advisory, family doctor and senior care concierge services. As of the end of September 2024, Ping An employed over 21,000 technology developers and over 3,000 scientists, and had filed 53,521 patent applications.

Ping An maintains a customer-centric approach, continuously upgrading to smarter, more personalized and efficient financial, healthcare and senior care services, for a "worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving" customer experience. Ping An's AI service representatives interacted with customers approximately 1.34 billion times in the first three quarters of 2024, covering more than 80% of the total customer service volume. Ping An also pioneered the AI image-based vehicle damage assessment technology for auto insurance claims, shortening the damage assessment time from several hours to several minutes, with an accuracy rate of over 95%. In 2024, Ping An Life launched its upgraded 1-1-1 Superfast Claim service, with one-sentence reporting, one-click uploading and one-minute validation. Now 93% of insurance policies can be underwritten within seconds, and the average claim processing time is only 7.4 minutes. In medical services, Ping An Health's AI-assisted consultation and treatment system has an accuracy rate of over 99% in triage - guiding patients to the appropriate medical department - and an accuracy rate of 95% in diagnosis.

Ping An said that in the face of the era of AI transformation, the Company will continue to promote the deep integration of finance and technology and provide services to its 240 million retail customers with the brand promise of "Expertise Makes Life Easier".

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEx:2318 / 82318; SSE:601318) is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. It strives to become a world-leading provider of integrated finance, health and senior care services. Under the technology-driven "integrated finance + health and senior care" strategy, the Group provides professional "financial advisory, family doctor, and senior care concierge" services to its 240 million retail customers. Ping An advances intelligent digital transformation and employs technologies to improve financial businesses' quality and efficiency and enhance risk management. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. As of the end of September 2024, Ping An had more than RMB12 trillion in total assets. The Group ranked 29th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2024 and 53rd in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2024.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com

