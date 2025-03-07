In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon produced outside of China, remained steady this week at $20. 360/kg, or $0. 046/W, reflecting unchanged market fundamentals. Trade sources reported current transaction prices between $18/kg ($0. 041/W) and $21/kg ($0. 047/W), with one supplier's price holding below $20/kg ($0. 045/W). While the global polysilicon market maintains its stability, market participants are closely monitoring ...

