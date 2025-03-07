Hundreds of Thousands of Children Will Receive Squishmallows through Hospitals, Schools, and Non-Profit Organizations

To celebrate the third-annual Squishmallows Day on Friday, March 7, Jazwares Cares, the philanthropic arm of global toy company Jazwares, is thrilled to announce that the largest single Squishmallows donation ever will be given to children and families in need across the U.S., Europe and Australia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250307969506/en/

Jazwares Cares Celebrates Squishmallows Day with Squishmallows Donation (Photo: Business Wire)

"Putting a smile on children's faces is at the heart of everything we do," said Laura Zebersky, President and Chief Commercial Officer for Jazwares. "As Squishmallows continues to capture the hearts of fans around the world, what better way to celebrate the third-annual Squishmallows Day than to bring joy to kids who may not have Squishmallows of their own with our largest single Squishmallows donation."

Paying it forward to all its fans, more than 500,000 loveable, huggable Squishmallows plush will be distributed through children's hospitals, Title I schools, and Jazwares Cares' non-profit partners. In the U.S., Jazwares Cares is partnering with The Toy Foundation, Baby2Baby, Toys for Tots, First Responders Children's Foundation, and more. In Australia, Jazwares is working with the Australian Toy Industry to donate Squishmallows to Backpacks 4 VIC Kids. In Europe, Jazwares will partner with charities In Kind Direct, Innatura, and Dons Solidaires, to provide Squishmallows to children and their families across the UK, Germany, and France respectively.

Jazwares Cares' mission is to support children's health, well-being, and educational development through play. This is achieved through product donations, sponsorships, education-based programs, and the time and talent of Jazwares employees.

For more information on Jazwares, visit Jazwares on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, and www.jazwares.comFor more information on Squishmallows, visit Squishmallows on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Squishmallows.com.

ABOUT JAZWARES

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with a robust portfolio of owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as Squishmallows, Pokémon, Hello Kitty, Star Wars, Disney, BumBumz, and Adopt Me. In addition to toys, offerings include virtual games, costumes, and pet products. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.jazwares.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

ABOUT SQUISHMALLOWS

Squishmallows debuted in 2017 and has since evolved into a lovable lifestyle brand for fans of all ages. Recent achievements have included 10 Toy of the Year Awards, partnerships with major corporations (H&M, Puma, McDonald's), and continued fan engagement at events like VidCon Anaheim, San Diego Comic-Con, and the Squish Bus Tour that swept the nation in 2023. With line extensions into apparel and pet products, collaborations with studios like Netflix and Warner Bros., and our global licensing program featuring 90+ partners, Squishmallows looks forward to continuing to expand the Squad, one Squish at a time.

ABOUT SQUISHMALLOWS DAY

We unveiled our first-ever Squishmallows-the iconic Cam the Cat -on March 7th, 2017. The Squishmallows brand took the world by storm later that year, and the rest is history. Whether you've been with us from the beginning or are just joining the Squad now, one thing is certain: we couldn't do it without you. Every year on March 7th, Squishmallows celebrates its growing community and dedicates this day to fans all around the world in the SquishmallowsSquad.

??This release contains disclosures that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are based upon Jazwares' current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Jazwares has no specific intention to update these statements. As a consequence, current plans, and anticipated actions may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by Jazwares or on Jazwares' behalf.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250307969506/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Jazwares

pr@jazwares.com