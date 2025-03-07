Anzeige
Freitag, 07.03.2025
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
WKN: A0N9B0 | ISIN: GB00B5ZN1N88
Frankfurt
07.03.25
09:59 Uhr
7,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
07.03.2025
SEGRO PLC: Availability of the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts

Finanznachrichten News

7 March 2025

SEGRO plc (the Company)

Availability of the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts

The 2024 Annual Report and Accounts is now available to view at https://www.segro.com/investors/ara24. A copy will shortly be available to view on the National Storage Mechanism, in accordance with UK Listing Rule 14.3.6, and the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

The following documents will also be made available to shareholders from 20 March 2025 and will be available to view on the Company's website from this date:

  • Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting; and
  • Proxy Form for the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 14.3.6, a copy of these documents will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available to view on 20 March 2025 or shortly thereafter.

Carys Smith
Senior Assistant Company Secretary
020 7451 9083

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mp1ukZhvlWeWy2qbkpWWZmZqm2ZixZbGaWSck5NvaJfFaGlnnZxkZpaWZnJhmGho
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90332-8509z.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
