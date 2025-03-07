Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX: CS) (ASX: CSC) today announced that the CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDI") of the Company will be added to the Standard Poors ("S&P")/ASX 200 Index by the S&P Dow Jones effective prior to ASX market opening on March 24, 2025.

John MacKenzie, Capstone's CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to have been included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index as part of the March rebalance. Inclusion in this index recognizes the continued success of our secondary listing in Australia after its commencement of trading last year, highlighted by our growing CDI market capitalization and robust trading liquidity on the ASX. We look forward to continuing to engage with investment analysts, institutional fund managers, and investors in the Asia Pacific region."

The S&P/ASX 200 is recognized as the institutional investable benchmark in Australia. The index measures up to 200 of Australia's largest securities by float-adjusted market capitalization. Representative, liquid, and tradable, it is widely considered Australia's preeminent benchmark index.

Capstone's CDIs commenced trading on the ASX under the ticker symbol CSC on February 2, 2024. Each CDI represents one fully paid share of common stock of Capstone Copper.

About Capstone Copper Corp.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. We own and operate the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, we own the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by sustainably producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.

Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, the success of the underground paste backfill and tailings filtration projects at Cozamin, the timing and cost of the Mantoverde Development Project ("MVDP"), the timing and results of the Optimized Mantoverde Development Project ("MV Optimized FS") and Mantoverde Phase II study, the timing and results of PV District Growth Study (as defined below), the timing and results of Mantos Blancos Phase II Feasibility Study, the timing and success of the Mantoverde Santo Domingo Cobalt Feasibility Study, the timing and results of the Santo Domingo FS Update and success of incorporating synergies previously identified in the Mantoverde Santo Domingo District Integration Plan, the timing and results of exploration and potential opportunities at Sierra Norte, the realization of Mineral Reserve estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production and capital expenditures and reclamation, the timing and costs of the Minto obligations and other obligations related to the closure of the Minto Mine, the budgets for exploration at Cozamin, Santo Domingo, Pinto Valley, Mantos Blancos, Mantoverde, and other exploration projects, the timing and success of the Copper Cities project, the success of our mining operations, the continuing success of mineral exploration, the estimations for potential quantities and grade of inferred resources and exploration targets, our ability to fund future exploration activities, our ability to finance the Santo Domingo development project, environmental and geotechnical risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses and title disputes, the success of the synergies and catalysts related to prior transactions, in particular but not limited to, the potential synergies with Mantoverde and Santo Domingo, the anticipated future production, costs of production, including the cost of sulphuric acid and oil and other fuel, capital expenditures and reclamation of Company's operations and development projects, our estimates of available liquidity, and the risks included in our continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The impact of global events such as pandemics, geopolitical conflict, or other events, to Capstone is dependent on a number of factors outside of our control and knowledge, including the effectiveness of the measures taken by public health and governmental authorities to combat the spread of diseases, global economic uncertainties and outlook due to widespread diseases or geopolitical events or conflicts, supply chain delays resulting in lack of availability of supplies, goods and equipment, and evolving restrictions relating to mining activities and to travel in certain jurisdictions in which we operate. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "approximately", "believes", "budget", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "guidance", "intends", "plans", "scheduled", "target", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "be achieved", "could", "may", "might", "occur", "should", "will be taken" or "would" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250307927922/en/

Contacts:

Daniel Sampieri, Vice President, Investor Relations

437-788-1767

dsampieri@capstonecopper.com

Michael Slifirski, Director, Investor Relations, APAC Region

61-412-251-818

mslifirski@capstonecopper.com

Claire Stirling, Manager, Investor Relations

416-831-8908

cstirling@capstonecopper.com