Nuran Wireless Inc: NuRAN Anticipates No Impact on Impending Tariff Changes

NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTCQB:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, wishes to update its partners, clients, shareholders and other stakeholders on the impact of the recently proposed tariff changes within North America.

NuRAN has been closely monitoring the recently proposed changes in customs tariffs between the United States and Canada and would like to reassure stakeholders that these changes would have minimal impact on our operations.

The majority of NuRAN's suppliers are not based in the United States; they are either in Canada or other international locations.

NuRAN also sources a small portion of its material from suppliers based in the United States, but they are mostly shipped directly to Africa, bypassing Canada entirely. Therefore, any new tariffs between the US and Canada will not materially affect costs or the flow of goods to our African operations. In addition, the equipment sourced from the US for our radios accounts for less than 5% of the total material costs. Therefore, the impact of the proposed tariffs on our total operational costs would be negligible.

NuRAN Wireless remains committed to providing reliable and cost-effective solutions to our customers in Africa, and we continue to expand our operations with minimal disruption.

We appreciate the continued support of our partners and look forward to further advancing our work in the region.

Impact of the Conflict Between the DRC and Rwanda on Our Operations

NuRAN Wireless is closely monitoring the ongoing situation between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda. We would like to reassure our partners, clients, shareholders and other stakeholders that this conflict currently has very limited impact on our operations.

Our infrastructure and activities are currently concentrated in the western part of the DRC, a region that remains stable and secure. Our deployment plan for the near future is also focused exclusively on this region. Additionally, our employees are based in Kinshasa, where they continue their work with minimal disruption. We do not operate in Rwanda or in the eastern part of the DRC, areas that are directly affected by the ongoing tensions.

NuRAN remains vigilant and will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure the safety of our teams and the continuity of our operations.

NuRAN stands in solidarity with the people of the DRC and sincerely hopes for a peaceful resolution of this conflict as soon as possible. Stability and cooperation are essential for the country's development, and we remain committed to playing our part in building a stronger, more connected future for the DRC.

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN Wireless offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. "Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time."

Additional Information:

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Létourneau,

Director and CEO

Francis.letourneau@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (418) 264-1337

Frank Candido

Investor relations

Frank.candido@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (514) 969-5530

Forward Looking Statements

