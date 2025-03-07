Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
07.03.2025 13:50 Uhr
41 Leser
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC Meeting Adjourned To Friday, March 14, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 7, 2025 / abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (TSX:FAP) (UEN: T21VC0235H) (the "Company"), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") was convened as scheduled on March 7, 2025 and adjourned because the required quorum was not present for conducting the special business to consider the amendment to the Company's constitution. The adjourned Meeting will be held at 8:00 a.m. (Singapore time) on March 14, 2025 (8:00 p.m. EST on March 13, 2025), at the same location.? Those members present in person and represented by proxy will constitute a quorum for the transaction of all business at the adjourned Meeting.

Important Information

abrdn is the registered marketing name in Canada for the following entities: abrdn Canada Limited, abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Luxembourg S.A., and abrdn Alternative Funds Limited. abrdn Canada Limited ("abrdn") is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the Company. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

www.abrdn.com/en-ca/canadaclosedend

# # #

For More Information Contact:

abrdn Inc.
Investor Relations
800-992-6341
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
