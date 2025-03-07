Anzeige
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 
07-March-2025 / 12:19 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata 
Hotel Group PLC (IE00BJMZDW83) 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name: UBS Group AG - UBS Investment Bank &   City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Wealth Management 
                        Zurich, Switzerland 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v: 
UBS AG 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
05 March 2025 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
07 March 2025 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
4% ( 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   0.28%           4.06%         4.34%     211,483,988 
reached 
Position of previous notification 0.54%           3.81%         4.34% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
               Number of voting rightsix       % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if possible)   Direct        Indirect     Direct          Indirect 
 
IE00BJMZDW83                   590,109                   0.28% 
SUBTOTAL A                    590,109                   0.28% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
                                  Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument  Expiration Exercise/         may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                datex   Conversion Periodxi    instrument is exercised/ 
                                  converted. 
Right to Recall of Lent Shares      At any time        1                0.00% 
Substitution Right on           At any time        8,582,100            4.06% 
Collateral delivered 
                     SUBTOTAL B.1       8,582,101            4.06% 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
               Expiration  Exercise/    Physical or cash 
Type of financial instrument datex    Conversion   settlementxii    Number of voting rights % of voting rights 
                     Period xi 
 
 
                             SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
                 % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through  Total of both if it equals or is 
Namexv              equals or is higher than financial instruments if it  higher than the notifiable 
                 the notifiable threshold equals or is higher than the threshold 
                             notifiable threshold 
UBS Group AG 
UBS AG                          4.06%             4.34% 
 
UBS Group AG 
UBS AG                          4.06%             4.34% 
UBS Europe SE 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done in Zurich on 07.03.2025

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  378363 
EQS News ID:  2097302 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2097302&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2025 07:20 ET (12:20 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
