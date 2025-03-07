Straker, IGUAZU Unveil SwiftBridge AI to Urgently Meet Japan's Looming Financial Disclosure Deadline

Launch Comes as Japanese Companies Scramble to Meet English-Language Disclosure Mandates

As Japan faces mounting pressure to improve English-language financial disclosures, Straker (ASX:STG) has partnered with IGUAZU Corporation to launch SwiftBridge - a transformative AI-powered solution tailored for Japan's financial sector.

Straker and IGUAZU Corporation Launch SwiftBridge

Grant Straker and David Sowerby With IGUAZU Corporation Representatives

With new Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) regulations requiring all 1,600 Prime Market-listed companies to publish quarterly financial statements in both English and Japanese by April 2025, demand for advanced bilingual reporting tools has surged.

SwiftBridge AI is designed to help financial institutions meet evolving disclosure standards efficiently and accurately. At its core is Tiri-J, a specialised small language model trained for Japanese financial reporting. Tiri-J outperforms other large language models in mastering complex financial terminology, ensuring unparalleled accuracy. By integrating Tiri-J with IBM Watsonx's enterprise-grade infrastructure, SwiftBridge AI delivers a cutting-edge, scalable solution for bilingual financial reporting.

Under an exclusive agreement, IGUAZU Corporation will serve as Straker's distributor in Japan, leveraging its 300+ employees and 60+ trained sales experts to drive adoption. With deep-rooted connections to Japan's banking, insurance, and financial services sectors, the company is uniquely positioned to introduce SwiftBridge AI to corporate giants in need of reliable bilingual disclosure solutions.

Straker's CEO and co-founder Grant Straker emphasised the transformative impact of the partnership.

"With Japan's financial sector under increasing pressure to provide English-language disclosures that meet global investor expectations, SwiftBridge AI offers a timely and innovative solution," he said. "By combining our AI expertise with IGUAZU's market reach, we are set to revolutionize bilingual financial reporting in Japan."

With IGUAZU's salesforce mobilised, Straker anticipates swift and widespread adoption of SwiftBridge AI across Japan's financial services sector, helping businesses navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and engage more effectively with international investors.

