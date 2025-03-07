Sibannac, Inc.: Sibannac Launches Starwalker Cafe - A Transformational Hub for Consciousness Exploration, Wellness Journeys, and Lifestyle Growth

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC PINK:SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "company"), proudly announces the official launch of Starwalker Cafe, a revolutionary multimedia platform and wellness brand in collaboration with William Henry, the renowned investigative mythologist, author, and host of Ancient Aliens.

A New Era in Consciousness & Wellness

Starwalker Cafe is designed for seekers, dreamers, and explorers who want to delve into the mysteries of consciousness, ancient wisdom, and the transformative power of plant-based medicines. Through exclusive content, immersive discussions, and guided experiential journeys, the platform bridges the gap between spirituality, science, and personal transformation.

"We are thrilled to bring Starwalker Cafe to life," said David Mersky, CEO of Sibannac. "This platform isn't just about exploration - it's about integration. We will be providing comprehensive support before, during, and after plant-based experiences, ensuring lasting wellness and personal growth. Starwalker Cafe is a gateway to a holistic lifestyle that nurtures the mind, body, and spirit."

Exclusive Memberships & Subscriptions

Starwalker Cafe operates on a premium, subscription-based model, offering:

Exclusive content - Interviews, deep-dive discussions, and educational series featuring William Henry and leading experts.

Early access to Starwalker Journeys - Immersive wellness retreats that combine nature, plant medicine, and guided transformation.

Ongoing lifestyle support - Tools for integrating psychedelic experiences into everyday life, fostering sustained personal growth.

With multiple tiers available, members can tailor their experience to match their personal journey.

Starwalker Journeys: Transformational Travel Experiences

Expanding on William Henry's renowned sacred site tours, Starwalker Journeys is planning high-end, curated retreats to locations such as Sedona, Arizona; Bozeman, Montana; and Oregon-where psilocybin is legally available through licensed centers.

These immersive, full-service experiences include:

Guided explorations of sacred and energetically significant locations.

Expert-led discussions on consciousness, ascension, and plant-based healing.

Legally sanctioned plant medicine sessions in safe, supportive settings.

Post-experience integration support to ensure long-term benefits.

"The psychedelic movement is accelerating, and Starwalker Journeys will provide a safe, expertly guided space for those ready to explore ancient healing modalities," said William Henry, Renowned Authority on Enlightenment, Television, and Transformational Travel

"This is more than just travel-it's a transformational experience."

Tapping Into a Booming Wellness Market

The psychedelic industry is expected to grow from $3.8 billion in 2023 to $10.7 billion by 2027, while wellness tourism is projected to reach $1.4 trillion. With legalization expanding across the U.S. and abroad, Sibannac is positioned at the forefront of this movement, offering a fully integrated ecosystem of education, travel, and plant-based wellness.

"We're witnessing a global shift in the way people approach wellness and consciousness," said David Mersky, CEO of Sibannac. "Starwalker Cafe and the Starwalker Journey experiences are more than just offerings - they're an evolution in how we engage with plant medicine, personal transformation, and community."

Join the Movement

Starwalker Cafe is now open for membership. Gain access to exclusive content, book upcoming retreats, and become part of a rapidly growing community of explorers.

Visit Starwalker Cafe now: Starwalker Cafe

Watch our Starwalker Launch Video:

Stay tuned for more announcements as we expand our offerings and locations.

About William Henry

William Henry is a visionary author, investigative mythologist, art historian, and TV presenter, renowned for uncovering the hidden threads connecting ancient wisdom, spiritual transformation, and the modern quest for higher consciousness. As a Consulting Producer and the spiritual voice of Ancient Aliens for 16 seasons, he has guided millions through the mysteries of otherworldly encounters, lost civilizations, and ascension sciences. Beyond television, Henry is a leading figure in consciousness exploration, hosting the Gaia TV series Ascension Keepers, The Awakened Soul: The Lost Science of Ascension, and Arcanum. His expertise has made him a sought-after speaker at global conferences, where he delves into the intersection of history, symbolism, and the future of human evolution. For decades, Henry has led transformational journeys to the world's most sacred sites, including Egypt, France, England, and Spain, helping seekers unlock ancient gateways to enlightenment. Now, he brings this wisdom to Starwalker Café, a groundbreaking multimedia and wellness platform created in partnership with Sibannac. Through exclusive content, immersive experiences, and plant-based journeys, Henry is pioneering a new era of spiritual discovery, conscious expansion, and integrative wellness.

About MediaWorks 360

MediaWorks 360 is a leading marketing platform, specializing in audience development, brand growth, and premium-priced subscription programs. With expertise in consumer marketing, publishing consulting, and content monetization, MediaWorks 360 helps brands maximize ROI by building deeper, more sustainable relationships with their audiences. Their proven membership strategies empower companies to bundle their assets into high-value subscription programs, ensuring long-term success beyond traditional advertising models.

As Starwalker Cafe's and Sibannac's platform operator, MediaWorks 360 will bring its innovative approach to membership management and digital brand expansion, helping to create a thriving community around consciousness exploration, wellness tourism, and lifestyle transformation.

Learn more at: www.mediaworks-360.com

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac is a forward-thinking lifestyle and wellness company which currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods industry. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is focusing on Amanita mushrooms, Kratom and Hemp-derived cannabis products for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. ?

Sibannac is actively forging new partnerships within the wellness community, advancing experiential, educational, and tourism outreach initiatives that redefine the landscape of alternative health. ?The Company has officially launched the Starwalker Cafe, with TV celebrity, William Henry, of the hit show, Ancient Aliens. ?The platform is a premium content provider of podcasts, interviews and educational lectures focused on consciousness exploration.

About David Mersky

Sibannac's CEO, David Mersky, has launched his social media channel, The Meru Sky , in which he discusses his personal journey with psychedelics and his mission to bring expanded consciousness to the world. ?

For additional information and product updates, follow us and sign up for updates at:

www.snncinc.com

x.com/sibannacinc

Media Contact: media@snncinc.com

Follow us on X: @SibannacInc

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sibannac, Inc. (the "Company"), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

SOURCE: Sibannac, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire