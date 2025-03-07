EQS-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference

BIO-Europe Spring 2025: Partnering is Surging-All Roads Lead to Milan for Biopharma's Premier Springtime Event



07.03.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BIO-Europe Spring 2025: Partnering is Surging-All Roads Lead to Milan for Biopharma's Premier Springtime Event MUNICH, GERMANY - March 7, 2025 - EBD Group is excited to welcome the international biopharmaceutical industry to the "must-attend" springtime partnering conference, BIO-Europe Spring®, set to take place March 17-19, 2025, in Milan, Italy. With a 10% increase in total meeting requests, partnering is hitting record levels. The 2025 edition of BIO-Europe Spring in Milan is expected to be a milestone event, bring together over 3,700 international stakeholders-from academia, startups and scaling biotechs to top pharma executives and investors-for more than 20,000 high-impact partnering meetings. Milan's metropolitan area is a thriving hub for life sciences, home to over 270 pharmaceutical and biotech companies, 20 state-of-the-art research hospitals, international biotech accelerators and incubators, and more than 2,800 innovative startups. "Milano is proud to welcome BIO-Europe Spring," says Fiorenza Lipparini, Director General of Milano & Partners. "Milano and Lombardy are at the heart of Italy's €252 billion Life Sciences industry, with regional production exceeding €85 billion in 2022. Lombardy ranks among Europe's top pharma manufacturers, with Milano leading in API production, automated manufacturing, packaging, and regulatory services. Our renowned research centers and hospitals drive biomedical innovation and advanced clinical care. With a dynamic ecosystem of 1,400 companies in medical devices, in vitro diagnostics, and digital health, Milan is the perfect host for Europe's most important springtime partnering event." "We are thrilled to bring BIO-Europe Spring to Milan, a city known for its world-class medical research and thriving biotechnology ecosystem," said Claire Macht, European Portfolio Director of EBD Group. "With an exceptional program showcasing innovations in CNS, dermatology, immunology, metabolic diseases, and oncology, alongside major presentations from pharmaceutical leaders of Sanofi, MSD< Servier and Almiral, BIO-Europe Spring 2025 is sure to be the must attend event for the biopharma industry. Partnering activities are already in full swing, with attendees filling their schedules with meetings. This year's event will set the stage for the next wave of collaborations, driving breakthroughs and advancing drug development and life science innovation." Key Sessions and Events at BIO-Europe Spring 2025: The 19th annual BIO-Europe Spring will feature an engaging program curated by EBD Group offering hands-on workshops, company presentations, thought-provoking panel discussions, an active exhibition as well as a rich blend of networking opportunities. Italian Roots, Global Reach: Biotech Investment Insights Join globally recognized venture capitalists Graziano Seghezzi of Sofinnova Partners and Francesco De Rubertis of Medicxi, for a dynamic and insightful fireside chat. Day in the life of an experienced dealmaker: Navigating the dealmaking landscape

Leading pharma and venture investors share strategies for building successful partnerships, uncovering trends, and driving impactful collaborations in today's competitive environment. ESC Advisors, EVOLUTION Life Science Partners, M Ventures, Eli Lilly , and Sanofi

Leading pharma and venture investors share strategies for building successful partnerships, uncovering trends, and driving impactful collaborations in today's competitive environment. , and Crafting from lab to market: The business of science

Explore the journey from concept to company, highlighting Biovelocita's Pan-European investment strategy and featuring Sofinnova Partners, Roche, Ospedale San Raffaele and MyricxBio discussing success factors, early-stage challenges, and scaling biotech ventures.

Explore the journey from concept to company, highlighting Biovelocita's Pan-European investment strategy and featuring and discussing success factors, early-stage challenges, and scaling biotech ventures. Runway to pharma's future: VCs on forecasting game-changing science As Pharma reshapes its pipelines to keep pace with market needs and scientific breakthroughs, VCs play a pivotal role in identifying transformative therapies. Forbion, Syncona, Johnson & Johnson Trending: Start-up Spotlight Pitch Competition

Get carried away by pitches of selected aspiring biotech start-up in a live competition. A panel of esteemed judges will evaluate the pitches and select the winners. EBD Group continues to provide a global platform for the biopharma community to connect. To enhance accessibility and extend engagement beyond the in-person event, the conference will continue with a digital experience to follow on March 25-26. BIO-Europe Spring is produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global biotechnology industry, supported by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), and serves as a catalyst for collaboration, innovation, and deal-making in the life sciences community. EBD Group and BIO are thrilled to welcome you to Milan. Registration information for BIO-Europe Spring is available online . Discounted rates are available until March 14, 2025. For more information, please visit the conference website at: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring Additional links and information: Follow BIO-Europe Spring 2025 on X @EBDGroup (hashtag: BIOEuropeSpring) or on LinkedIn . About EBD Group EBD Group's mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by partneringONE , that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe, BIO-Europe Spring®, Biotech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Asia Bio Partnering Forum and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com . Media Contacts:

Anne Hennecke

MC Services AG

+49-211-529252-17

contact@mc-services.eu Karina Marocco

EBD Group

kmarocco@ebdgroup.com



07.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

