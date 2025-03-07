Indian PV manufacturer Vikram Solar says it plans to open a 1 GWh fully integrated solid-state cell and battery factory, expandable up to 5 GWh. From pv magazine India Vikram Solar said it plans to open a 1 GWh fully integrated solid-state cell and battery manufacturing facility with proprietary battery management system (BMS) technology. It said the facility will be initially designed to scale up to 5 GWh to meet growing global energy demand. "Our solid-state batteries, developed and manufactured with majority components which are India-made, support 'Atmanirbharta' [self-reliance] and align ...

