Huawei Cloud Stack Launches Telco2Techco Cloud Leap Program to Help Accelerate Global Carrier Transformation

BARCELONA, Spain, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2025, Huawei Cloud Stack launched the Telco2Techco Cloud Leap Program, an initiative designed to accelerate carrier transformation from traditional telecommunications companies (telcos) to technology companies (techcos). This program includes over 10 innovative carrier service scenarios and extensive carrier support, such as project support, marketing support, training and enablement resources.

At the launch ceremony, Wu Ju, the director of Huawei Cloud Stack Solution Sales Dept said: "As global carriers are transforming themselves from traditional telcos to techcos, cloud computing, AI, and big data are becoming the key driving force behind this transformation. Through our Telco2Techco Cloud Leap Program, we aim to collaborate with carriers worldwide to foster innovations and accelerate the digital transformation of the entire industry.

The program covers two aspects: scenario-specific innovations and carrier benefits.

10+ innovative carrier service scenarios in two categories:

: cloud tablet computers, cloud phones, cloud desktop computers, cloud storage, and cloud office for smarter life and work Smart Nation: smart government, smart education, smart healthcare, smart finance, and smart manufacturing for digitalized governance and industrial development

Extensive carrier support and benefits:

: innovative POC testing solutions, 50+ ecosystem partners, and free tools for smooth cloud migration. Marketing support : marketing resource collaboration and extensive experience across a range of industries, helping customers develop benchmark cases, enhance industry influence, and accelerate industry adoption.

: marketing resource collaboration and extensive experience across a range of industries, helping customers develop benchmark cases, enhance industry influence, and accelerate industry adoption. Training and enablement: global consulting for high-level cloud design, "Dive into Cloud" training, practical AI implementation experience, and 10+ telco-to-techco transformation salons, help carriers build great, profitable clouds.

Today, more and more carriers are transforming themselves from traditional telcos to techcos. Cloud transformation serves as a key pathway for them to improve operational efficiency and enrich service offerings. With powerful hybrid cloud capabilities, Huawei Cloud Stack offers six scenario-specific solutions for carriers, including three for enhancing internal operational efficiency-Fintech, Marketing Big Data, and AICC; and three out-of-the-box solutions aimed at driving external revenue growth-Smart Government, Smart Education, and Cloud Phones.

Huawei Cloud Stack serves more than 120 carriers worldwide, providing over 120 cloud services in 14 categories-the largest service portfolio via a hybrid cloud. Through innovations in big data and AI, Huawei Cloud Stack helps carriers build clouds capable of continuous evolution. In the meantime, it works with ecosystem partners to develop scenario-specific ToC, ToH, and ToG solutions, with streamlined end-to-end pre-sales processes, helping carriers explore new growth opportunities in cloud services and achieve new commercial success.

In the Asia Pacific region, one leading carrier partnered with Huawei Cloud Stack for a one-stop cloud transformation. Huawei Cloud Stack offers advanced cloud migration tools, enabling smooth migration of workloads from virtualization environments and physical machines to the cloud while ensuring service continuity and data security. Moreover, with its unified cloud management platform, the carrier achieved a 30% improvement in hardware utilization, a 50% reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO), and a 20% boost in O&M efficiency.

In Africa, Ethio Telecom has built the continent's largest B2B carrier cloud, powered by Huawei Cloud Stack. The cloud provides over 30 out-of-the-box cloud services, which can be expanded to over 100 in the future. It offers one-stop cloud services, including purchase, pricing, online payment, and resource configuration, meeting diverse customer needs across sectors such as the government, finance, and the Internet. Currently, this cloud serves more than 90 customers, including core government ministries, banks, and local Internet companies.

In the Middle East, Omantel has built a national cloud powered by Huawei Cloud Stack. This cloud now supports mission-critical workloads across a range of sectors, such as the government, education, finance, and energy. While ensuring Oman's national digital sovereignty, this cloud delivers innovative, scalable services tailored to evolving business needs. Furthermore, it has reduced infrastructure costs by 40%, increased employee productivity by 300%, cut unplanned downtime by 80%, and accelerated resource deployment and scaling 9-fold.

Looking ahead, Huawei Cloud Stack will continue to strengthen partnerships with global carriers and ecosystem partners, expand innovative use cases, and through collaborative efforts, drive the telecom industry toward new heights and a smarter, cloud-driven future.

