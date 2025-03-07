Labor Smart, Inc.: LOCK'DIN Beverages Redefines School Nutrition with Bold Nationwide Expansion

Rapid Growth and Innovative Health-Conscious Options Position Lockdin as a Leader in the Evolving Market

Lockdin Beverages, an ambitious challenger in the health and wellness beverage industry, rapidly gaining traction through strategic expansion and innovation, is redefining the future of school nutrition with an aggressive national expansion strategy. Already securing contracts in three Colorado school districts and nearing completion on its first Texas partnership, the company is executing a high-impact growth plan to establish a presence in several more school districts by year-end.

With a relentless commitment to excellence, Labor Smart Inc is optimizing its supply chain, offering an industry-leading selection of approximately 5,000 SKUs through its subsidiaries. This extensive portfolio ensures that schools across the country have access to superior, health-conscious beverage and food options. As the nation moves toward stricter nutritional standards - supported by the RFK health initiative and broader government-backed policies - Labor Smart Inc is positioned to dominate this evolving market and set a new benchmark in school nutrition.

Driving Industry Evolution

Brad Wyatt, CEO of Labor Smart Inc., emphasized the company's vision: "Our mission is to provide schools with healthier, high-quality beverage options that meet the evolving demands of students and parents alike. We are committed to redefining the standard for nutrition in schools and ensuring that better choices are not only available but accessible nationwide."

As demand for healthier beverage options in schools reaches an all-time high, Lockdin Beverages is at the forefront of this transformation. This is not just expansion - it is a revolution in how schools approach nutrition. With an extensive nationwide distribution network, unwavering governmental support, and an elite portfolio of health-driven products, Lockdin Beverages is redefining standards in school nutrition. The company remains committed to pioneering change, ensuring students across the nation have access to best-in-class beverage solutions that prioritize both taste and well-being.

About Lockdin Beverages

Lockdin Beverages is an industry-leading provider of premium, health-conscious beverages, dedicated to reshaping the landscape of school nutrition. Committed to innovation and accessibility, the company continues to expand its national footprint, forging strategic partnerships that deliver long-term impact in communities nationwide. With an unwavering focus on quality and sustainability, Lockdin Beverages is driving the next generation of beverage excellence.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities.

You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including:

(i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with OTC Markets.

These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

