Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV: CUB) (OTC Pink: CUBXF) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company"), a leading agricultural technology company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, HydroGreen Inc. ("HydroGreen"), has secured an additional sale of five GLS 808 machines to Agrotopia Ireland. This marks the third order from Agrotopia, further reinforcing the growing demand for HydroGreen's innovative Automated Vertical Pastures system in Ireland's livestock sector.

This latest purchase will be deployed to service another Irish customer who, like the previous buyer, attended the same Farm Trade Show where HydroGreen was featured following its Innovation Arena showcase at Ireland's prestigious National Ploughing Championships. The increasing adoption of the HydroGreen GLS 808 system underscores the importance of maintaining a strong presence at agricultural trade shows, where progressive beef and dairy farmers seek cost-effective, climate-smart feed alternatives.



"Our continued investment in HydroGreen's GLS 808 technology is a testament to the system's ability to provide a consistent, high-quality feed solution that aligns with our vision for sustainable agriculture," said Fiore Macari, Managing Director of Agrotopia Ireland. "The success we've seen from our initial installations has led to a rapid expansion plan for 2025-2026 as we scale our operations to meet growing demand. HydroGreen's innovative feed solutions are transforming the way we support Irish farmers, allowing them to reduce input costs while enhancing feed reliability and animal performance."

Michael Kyne, CFO of HydroGreen, added, "We are very excited about this second follow-up order from Agrotopia and are beginning to see the tremendous benefits of our partnership, which started 18 months ago. Agrotopia's unique location in the heartland of the Irish farming industry provides excellent access to regional and national fairs, including Ireland's prestigious National Ploughing Championships, where HydroGreen technology is showcased to farmers across Ireland and Europe. We see a strong opportunity to grow alongside Agrotopia as they continue their expansion."

HydroGreen's Automated Vertical Pastures system is rapidly gaining traction in Ireland, demonstrating its value as a cost-effective, sustainable feed alternative for the country's thriving beef and dairy sectors. With continued momentum from trade shows and industry partnerships, HydroGreen remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that support farmers in producing high-performance feed with reduced environmental impact.

About HydroGreen

HydroGreen produces Automated Vertical Pastures, a type of smart farming equipment that uses a unique process to sprout grains such as wheat and barley, in a controlled growing environment to efficiently produce a high-performance feed ingredient for livestock 365 days a year. HydroGreen's equipment is simple and easy to operate and performs all growing functions automatically, including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding, which allows livestock businesses to feed consistent nutrition every day with minimal labour. When balanced correctly in the ration, HydroGreen sprouted grain modifies animal digestion which enhances productivity and reduces the amount of enteric methane emitted in ruminant livestock. The result also enables environmental benefits to the farm while helping to meet increasing demand for valuable farm-based inset and offset carbon credits. For more information, please visit www.hydrogreenglobal.com.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a subsidiary of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops on-site, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy. For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

About Agrotopia Ireland

Agrotopia is Ireland's leading hub for sustainable agriculture, dedicated to transforming livestock feeding through innovation. Located in the Boyne Valley, County Meath, Agrotopia integrates advanced hydroponic technology with eco-conscious practices to redefine modern farming. Through a strategic partnership with HydroGreen, a global leader in hydroponic innovation, Agrotopia has developed a cutting-edge system that produces fresh, nutrient-rich fodder for livestock year-round. Its automated hydroponic facility at Finnegans Farm provides a reliable, high-performance feed solution that enhances animal well-being, improves agricultural efficiency, and reduces environmental impact.

Committed to empowering farmers with sustainable and efficient solutions, Agrotopia continues to drive advancements in agricultural technology, optimizing productivity while preserving natural resources. For more information, please visit their website or watch HydroGreen's technology in use at their facilities here.

