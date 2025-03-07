Oncolytics Biotech Inc.: Oncolytics Biotech Reports Highlights and Financial Results for Q4 and Year-End 2024

BRACELET-1 results in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer surpass expectations, providing meaningful data for a registration-enabling study

Data from GOBLET in pancreatic and anal carcinoma support continued development of pelareorep in these indications, with combination studies ongoing

Cash position of $15.9 million provides runway through critical milestones into third quarter 2025

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), a leading clinical-stage company specializing in immunotherapy for oncology, today reported on highlights and financial results for Q4 and year-end 2024. With its lead candidate, pelareorep, demonstrating strong efficacy signals in breast, pancreatic, and anal cancer, the company is strategically advancing toward registrational studies that could redefine treatment landscapes in multiple high-need indications. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

"With multiple clinical trials surpassing expectations in 2024, 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year for Oncolytics. Our top priority is HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, in which two randomized trials involving over 100 patients have shown substantial clinical benefit for patients receiving pelareorep and paclitaxel compared to paclitaxel monotherapy," said Wayne Pisano, Chair of Oncolytics' Board of Directors and Interim CEO. "We believe that if we can approximate the benefit we saw in BRACELET-1 in our planned registrational study, the progression-free survival benefit alone would support an accelerated approval submission. When adding pancreatic and anal carcinoma to the list of addressable indications where we have generated compelling efficacy signals, pelareorep could have a meaningful impact for a multitude of patients and generate value for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter and Subsequent Highlights

GOBLET gastrointestinal cancer data continue to demonstrate pelareorep's potential across multiple indications. Oncolytics presented two posters at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium in San Francisco in January (link to the PR).

Promising Data in Anal Cancer with 33% Response Rate, Including a Durable 15+ Month Complete Response : In the ongoing GOBLET study, Oncolytics' pelareorep combination therapy achieved a 33% objective response rate (ORR), including a complete response lasting over 15 months, in twelve evaluable patients with second-line or later unresectable squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal treated with pelareorep and atezolizumab (link to the poster). This encouraging signal in a very tough-to-treat disease further supports pelareorep's potential in solid tumors. The success criteria in Stage 1 of this Simon two-stage design were previously met; enrollment into Stage 2 of this cohort has begun and will add 18 additional evaluable patients. Data from Stage 2 is expected to determine if there is an efficacy signal sufficient to proceed to a registration-enabling study.

: In the ongoing GOBLET study, Oncolytics' pelareorep combination therapy achieved a 33% objective response rate (ORR), including a complete response lasting over 15 months, in twelve evaluable patients with second-line or later unresectable squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal treated with pelareorep and atezolizumab (link to the poster). This encouraging signal in a very tough-to-treat disease further supports pelareorep's potential in solid tumors. The success criteria in Stage 1 of this Simon two-stage design were previously met; enrollment into Stage 2 of this cohort has begun and will add 18 additional evaluable patients. Data from Stage 2 is expected to determine if there is an efficacy signal sufficient to proceed to a registration-enabling study. Encouraging Progress in Pancreatic Cancer Cohort with Safety Milestone Cleared: GOBLET Cohort 5, with funding from the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), is treating newly diagnosed metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma patients with pelareorep + modified FOLFIRINOX with and without atezolizumab. The protocol-specified safety run-in phase has been completed, and the results were presented at the ASCO GI meeting in January of this year (link to the poster). Following a review of the safety run-in data, an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board recommended that the study continue, and the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), Germany's medical regulatory body, approved this recommendation. Accordingly, enrollment into Stage 1 of this Simon two-stage study, consisting of 30 evaluable patients, has resumed and is ongoing.

Ongoing plans to initiate a registration-enabling study in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Oncolytics continues to engage with regulators, key opinion leaders, and other relevant stakeholders to finalize the clinical plan for and initiate a large phase 2 study that has the potential to be registration-enabling. We expect a progression-free survival (PFS) readout approximately two years after enrollment begins. The final BRACELET-1 data showed robust improvements for patients receiving pelareorep and paclitaxel compared to paclitaxel monotherapy in terms of PFS, overall survival (OS), 24-month OS rate, and confirmed objective response rate (link to the PR). These data substantiate the results from IND-213, in which median overall survival was nearly doubled in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients who received pelareorep combined with paclitaxel compared to paclitaxel alone. If a PFS benefit comparable to the results seen in BRACELET-1 is observed in the registration-enabling study, the company expects to file for accelerated approval with the FDA.

Financial Highlights

As of December 31, 2024, the Company reported $15.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company has a projected cash runway through key milestones and into the third quarter of 2025.

The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.0 million, compared to a net loss of $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The basic and diluted loss per share was $0.10 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a basic and diluted loss per share of $0.05 in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $4.6 million, compared to $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower personnel-related expenses related to lower cash annual short-term incentive awards. This decrease was partially offset by increased expenditures related to our clinical trials and share-based compensation expense.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $3.9 million, compared with $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower personnel-related expenses and lower cash annual short-term incentive awards. The decrease was partly offset by higher share-based compensation expense.

Net cash used in operating activities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $27.0 million, compared to $28.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease reflected non-cash working capital changes, partly offset by higher net operating activities in 2024.

Anticipated Milestones

H1 2025: Finalize protocol for the adaptive registration-enabling trial for pelareorep, gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel, and atezolizumab in first-line pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma with the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) and submit it to the FDA

H2 2025: First patient enrolled in registration-enabling study evaluating pelareorep and paclitaxel in advanced or metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer

H2 2025: Initial efficacy results from Cohort 5 of the GOBLET study investigating pelareorep combined with modified FOLFIRINOX with or without atezolizumab in newly diagnosed metastatic pancreatic cancer

ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts)

As at December 31, 2024

2023 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,942

$ 34,912 Other receivables 68

15 Prepaid expenses 1,885

3,246 Warrant derivative 980

- Total current assets 18,875

38,173 Property and equipment 411

282 Right-of-use assets 901

365 Total assets $ 20,187

$ 38,820 Liabilities And Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,792

$ 3,572 Other liabilities 1,618

332 Lease liabilities 277

133 Warrant derivative -

200 Total current liabilities 6,687

4,237 Contract liability 6,730

6,730 Lease liabilities 787

290 Total liabilities 14,204

11,257 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity





Share capital Authorized: unlimited Issued: December 31, 2024 - 80,020,131 December 31, 2023 - 74,423,960 438,193

430,906 Contributed surplus 44,542

42,116 Accumulated other comprehensive income 961

544 Accumulated deficit (477,713)

(446,003) Total shareholders' equity 5,983

27,563 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,187

$ 38,820

ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts)

For the years ended December 31, 2024

2023

2022 Expenses









Research and development $ 21,647

$ 17,709

$ 15,432 General and administrative 13,335

16,082

11,492 Loss before the following (34,982)

(33,791)

(26,924) Change in fair value of warrant derivative 1,242

5,285

(20) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 961

(475)

1,665 Interest income, net 1,199

1,326

528 Loss before income taxes (31,580)

(27,655)

(24,751) Income tax expense (130)

(97)

(84) Net loss (31,710)

(27,752)

(24,835) Other comprehensive income (loss) items that may be reclassified to net loss









Translation adjustment 417

(118)

274 Comprehensive loss $ (31,293)

$ (27,870)

$ (24,561)











Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.41)

$ (0.41)

$ (0.43) Weighted average number of shares (basic and diluted) 76,482,914

67,624,036

58,029,745

ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Share Capital

Warrants

Contributed

Surplus

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income

Accumulated

Deficit

Total As at December 31, 2021 $ 391,348

$ 3,618

$ 34,161

$ 388

$ (393,416)

$ 36,099 Net loss and other comprehensive loss -

-

-

274

(24,835)

(24,561) Issued pursuant to stock option plan 20

-

(8)

-

-

12 Issued pursuant to incentive share award plan 98

-

(98)

-

-

- Expiry of equity warrant agreement -

(3,618)

3,618

-

-

- Issued pursuant to "At the Market" Agreement 13,338

-

-

-

-

13,338 Share issue costs (764)

-

-

-

-

(764) Share-based compensation expense -

-

2,378

-

-

2,378 As at December 31, 2022 $ 404,040

$ -

$ 40,051

$ 662

$ (418,251)

$ 26,502 Net loss and other comprehensive income -

-

-

(118)

(27,752)

(27,870) Issued pursuant to stock option plan 1,271

-

(490)

-

-

781 Issued pursuant to "At the Market" Agreement 10,676

-

-

-

-

10,676 Issued pursuant to public offering 17,724

-

638

-

-

18,362 Share issue costs (2,805)

-

-

-

-

(2,805) Share-based compensation expense -

-

1,917

-

-

1,917 As at December 31, 2023 $ 430,906

$ -

$ 42,116

$ 544

$ (446,003)

$ 27,563 Net loss and other comprehensive income -

-

-

417

(31,710)

(31,293) Issued pursuant to incentive share award plan 297

-

(297)

-

-

- Issued pursuant to warrant derivative exercised 71

-

-

-

-

71 Issued pursuant to "At the Market" Agreement 7,670

-

-

-

-

7,670 Share issue costs (751)

-

-

-

-

(751) Share-based compensation expense -

-

2,723

-

-

2,723 As at December 31, 2024 $ 438,193

$ -

$ 44,542

$ 961

$ (477,713)

$ 5,983

ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the years ended December 31, 2024

2023

2022 Operating Activities









Net loss for the year $ (31,710)

$ (27,752)

$ (24,835) Depreciation - property and equipment 120

81

93 Depreciation - right-of-use assets 304

322

299 Share-based compensation expense 2,723

1,917

2,378 Compensation warrant expenses -

151

- Interest expense (income), net 139

71

(76) Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (838)

282

(1,625) Change in fair value of warrant derivative (1,242)

(5,285)

20 Net change in non-cash working capital 3,538

1,765

391 Cash used in operating activities (26,966)

(28,448)

(23,355) Investing Activities









Acquisition of marketable securities -

-

(20,348) Maturities of marketable securities -

20,230

- Acquisition of property and equipment (239)

(8)

(55) Cash (used in) provided by investing activities (239)

20,222

(20,403) Financing Activities









Proceeds from exercise of stock options -

781

12 Proceeds from exercise of warrant derivative 65

-

- Proceeds from "At the Market" equity distribution agreement 6,919

10,261

12,574 Proceeds from public offering -

21,359

- Payment of lease liabilities (348)

(407)

(381) Cash provided by financing activities 6,636

31,994

12,205 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (20,569)

23,768

(31,553) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 34,912

11,666

41,262 Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 1,599

(522)

1,957 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 15,942

$ 34,912

$ 11,666

About GOBLET

The GOBLET (Gastrointestinal tumOrs exploring the treatment comBinations with the oncolytic reovirus peLarEorep and anTi-PD-L1) study is a phase 1/2 multiple indication study in advanced or metastatic gastrointestinal tumors. The study is being conducted at 17 centers in Germany and is being managed by AIO-Studien-gGmbH. The co-primary endpoints of the study are objective response rate (ORR) and/or disease control rate and safety. Key secondary and exploratory endpoints include additional efficacy assessments and evaluation of potential biomarkers. Favorable safety and positive clinical efficacy signals have been seen in the pancreatic and anal cancer cohorts.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. Pelareorep has demonstrated promising results in two randomized Phase 2 studies in metastatic breast cancer and Phase 1 and 2 studies in pancreatic cancer. It acts by inducing anti-cancer immune responses and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers.

Pelareorep has demonstrated synergies with multiple approved oncology treatments. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning combination clinical trials with pelareorep in solid malignancies as it advances towards registrational studies in metastatic breast cancer and pancreatic cancer, both of which have received Fast Track designation from the FDA. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com or follow the company on social media on LinkedIn and on X @oncolytics.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding Oncolytics' belief as to the potential, mechanism of action and benefits of pelareorep as a cancer therapeutic; the continued development of pelareorep, including through ongoing combination studies; our plans to advance pelareorep to registration-enabling studies for the treatment of breast, pancreatic, and anal cancers, and Oncolytics' expectations regarding the results thereof; our top priority for 2025 being HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer; our belief that if we can approximate the benefit seen in BRACELET-1 in our planned registrational study, the progression-free survival benefit alone would support an accelerated approval submission; the ability of pelareorep to have a meaningful impact for a multitude of patients and generate value for our shareholders; the progression and results of the ongoing GOBLET study, including the enrollment of additional evaluable patients therein and our expectation that data from Stage 2 will determine if there is an efficacy signal sufficient to proceed with a registration-enabling study; enrollment into Stage one of GOBLET Cohort 5; our expectation for a PFS readout approximately two years after enrollment in a registration-enabling study in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer begins; our expectation that Oncolytics will file for accelerated approval with the FDA if a PFS benefit comparable to the results seen in BRACELET-1 is observed in the planned registration-enabling study; our belief that Oncolytics has a projected cash runway through key milestones and into the third quarter of 2025; our anticipated milestones for 2025, including the finalization of protocol for an adaptive registration-enabling trial for pelareorep, gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxel, and atezolizumab in first-line pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, enrolling the first patient in a registration-enabling study evaluating pelareorep and paclitaxel in advanced or metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer, and receiving initial efficacy results from Cohort 5 of the GOBLET study investigating pelareorep combined with modified FOLFIRINOX with or without atezolizumab in newly diagnosed metastatic pancreatic cancer; and other statements related to anticipated developments in Oncolytics' business and technologies. In any forward-looking statement in which Oncolytics expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectations or beliefs are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause Oncolytics' actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and trials, Oncolytics' ability to successfully commercialize pelareorep, uncertainties related to the research and development of pharmaceuticals, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes to the economic environment. We may incur expenses or delays relating to events outside of our control, which could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition. Investors should consult Oncolytics' quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Oncolytics does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

