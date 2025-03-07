Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Operational and Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) ("Mammoth" or the "Company") today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Phil Lancaster, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "There were signs of improvement in our results for the fourth quarter. Despite typical seasonality and budget exhaustion, we experienced increased utilization which helped drive sequential improvement. Although we expect 2025 activity to be relatively steady, we have line of sight for potential upside performance compared to 2024 driven by incremental natural gas-related demand, which may further contribute to improved financial results. While these tailwinds may not materialize until later this year, we are seeing elevated activity from our customers that will lead to additional utilization improvements in the first quarter.
"Looking ahead, we expect to continue building upon our recent positive momentum in 2025. Our focus will be on operational execution, efficiency and unlocking value within our business. We have a debt-free balance sheet with approximately $86 million in cash today (inclusive of $21 million restricted cash) that we plan to strategically utilize to make accretive investments for future growth in Mammoth. We believe there are numerous opportunities to unlock value for our shareholders, and we look forward to sharing these developments with you in the coming quarters."
Financial Overview for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024:
Total revenue was $53.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $52.8 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $40.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. Total revenue for the full year of 2024 was $187.9 million compared to $309.5 million in 2023.
Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $15.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the same quarter of 2023 and net loss of $24.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Net loss for the full year of 2024 was $207.3 million, or $4.31 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share for 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was ($4.8) million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $10.5 million for the same quarter of 2023 and ($6.4) million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was ($167.5) million for the full year of 2024 compared to $71.0 million for 2023.
Infrastructure Services
Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $27.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $27.2 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $26.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. The average crew count was 86 crews during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 78 crews during the same quarter of 2023 and 77 crews during the third quarter of 2024.
The infrastructure services division contributed revenues of $110.4 million for the full year of 2024 compared to $110.5 million for 2023. The average crew count was 79 crews for 2024 compared to 83 crews for 2023.
Well Completion Services
Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $15.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. On average, 1.1 of the Company's fleets were active for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to an average utilization of 0.9 fleets during the same quarter of 2023. The Company had no pressure pumping fleets active during the third quarter of 2024.
The well completion services division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $34.0 million on 1,454 stages for the full year of 2024, down from $127.4 million on 4,220 stages for 2023. On average, 0.5 of the Company's fleets were active in 2024 compared to 1.8 fleets in 2023.
Natural Sand Proppant Services
Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $4.5 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company sold approximately 129,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $22.54 per ton compared to sales of approximately 104,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $23.62 per ton during the same quarter of 2023. In the third quarter of 2024, sales were approximately 163,000 tons of sand at an average price of $22.89 per ton.
The natural sand proppant division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $19.1 million for the full year of 2024 compared to $39.1 million for 2023. The Company sold 578,000 tons of sand during 2024, a decrease from 1.2 million tons of sand sold during 2023. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during 2024 was $23.15 per ton compared to $29.86 per ton average sales price during 2023.
Other Services
Mammoth's other services, including directional drilling, aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $5.7 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. The Company's other services contributed revenues of $31.4 million for the full year of 2024 compared to $34.9 million for 2023.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $8.3 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. SG&A expenses were $124.8 million for the full year of 2024 compared to $37.5 million for 2023.
Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
Cash expenses:
Compensation and benefits
$ 4,054
$ 3,898
$ 3,173
$ 14,448
$ 15,563
Professional services
3,282
2,559
3,503
12,298
13,448
Other(a)
1,896
1,808
1,775
7,146
7,693
Total cash SG&A expense
9,232
8,265
8,451
33,892
36,704
Non-cash expenses:
Change in provision for expected credit
409
(177)
32
90,054
(591)
Stock based compensation
219
219
219
875
1,345
Total non-cash SG&A expense
628
42
251
90,929
754
Total SG&A expense
$ 9,860
$ 8,307
$ 8,702
$ 124,821
$ 37,458
a.
Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.
b.
Included in the year ended December 31, 2024 amount is a charge of $89.2 million related to Cobra's Settlement Agreement with PREPA.
SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 19% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 16% for the same quarter of 2023 and 22% for the third quarter of 2024. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 66% for the full year of 2024 compared to 12% for 2023.
Interest Expense and Financing Charges, net
Interest expense and financing charges, net were $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $6.8 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. Interest expense and financing charges, net were $25.2 million for the full year of 2024 compared to $16.2 million for 2023. The Company recognized a charge to interest expense of $9.9 million incurred in relation to its sale leaseback agreements and a $5.5 million financing charge incurred in relation to the Assignment Agreement with SPCP Group during 2024.
Liquidity
As of December 31, 2024, Mammoth had unrestricted cash on hand of $61.0 million. As of December 31, 2024, the Company's revolving credit facility was undrawn, the borrowing base was $25.2 million and there was $17.7 million of available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $7.5 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of December 31, 2024, Mammoth had total liquidity of $78.7 million.
As of March 5, 2025, Mammoth had unrestricted cash on hand of $64.8 million, no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, and a borrowing base of $33.7 million. As of March 5, 2025, the Company had $26.2 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility and total liquidity of $91.0 million.
Capital Expenditures
The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
Well completion services(a)
$ 4,180
$ 3,170
$ 3,812
$ 12,730
$ 17,921
Infrastructure services(b)
1,764
373
88
2,815
716
Natural sand proppant services(c)
-
223
-
-
223
Other(d)
147
242
338
913
432
Eliminations
7
124
(2,341)
607
103
Total capital expenditures
$ 6,098
$ 4,132
$ 1,897
$ 17,065
$ 19,395
a.
Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades and maintenance to our pressure pumping fleet for the periods presented.
b.
Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented.
c.
Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.
d.
Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
ASSETS
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
CURRENT ASSETS
(in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 60,967
$ 16,556
Restricted cash
21,359
7,742
Accounts receivable, net
79,020
447,202
Inventories
15,119
12,653
Prepaid expenses
1,780
1,931
Other current assets
10,342
10,841
Total current assets
188,587
496,925
Property, plant and equipment, net
115,082
113,905
Sand reserves, net
57,273
58,528
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,417
9,551
Goodwill
9,214
9,214
Deferred income tax asset
-
1,844
Other non-current assets
7,458
8,512
Total assets
$ 384,031
$ 698,479
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$ 32,459
$ 27,508
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
33,940
86,713
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities - related parties
-
1,241
Current operating lease liability
3,450
5,771
Income taxes payable
44,658
61,320
Total current liabilities
114,507
182,553
Long-term debt from related parties
-
42,809
Deferred income tax liabilities
3,021
628
Long-term operating lease liability
2,792
3,534
Asset retirement obligation
4,234
4,140
Other long-term liabilities
6,659
4,715
Total liabilities
131,213
238,379
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
EQUITY
Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 48,127,369 and 47,941,652
481
479
Additional paid in capital
540,431
539,558
Accumulated deficit
(283,643)
(76,317)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,451)
(3,620)
Total equity
252,818
460,100
Total liabilities and equity
$ 384,031
$ 698,479
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
REVENUE
Services revenue
$ 47,705
$ 48,087
$ 34,069
$ 167,358
$ 269,227
Services revenue - related parties
377
139
1,037
1,548
980
Product revenue
5,118
4,556
4,909
19,026
39,285
Total revenue
53,200
52,782
40,015
187,932
309,492
COST AND EXPENSES
Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
43,560
40,972
34,468
151,474
219,876
Services cost of revenue - related parties
11
114
118
366
475
Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
4,781
4,692
3,386
18,911
27,489
Selling, general and administrative
9,860
8,307
8,702
124,821
37,458
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
5,822
8,271
6,184
25,079
45,110
Gains on disposal of assets, net
(1,518)
(2,757)
(293)
(4,014)
(6,041)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
-
1,810
Total cost and expenses
62,516
59,599
52,565
316,637
326,177
Operating loss
(9,316)
(6,817)
(12,550)
(128,705)
(16,685)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest expense and financing charges, net
(4,766)
(5,570)
(8,088)
(20,497)
(14,955)
Interest expense and financing charges, net - related parties
(36)
(1,241)
(1,642)
(4,707)
(1,241)
Other income (expense), net
37
10,964
(1,122)
(64,621)
42,015
Total other (expense) income
(4,765)
4,153
(10,852)
(89,825)
25,819
(Loss) income before income taxes
(14,081)
(2,664)
(23,402)
(218,530)
9,134
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,393
3,291
640
(11,204)
12,297
Net loss
$ (15,474)
$ (5,955)
$ (24,042)
$ (207,326)
$ (3,163)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(598)
266
125
(831)
221
Comprehensive loss
$ (16,072)
$ (5,689)
$ (23,917)
$ (208,157)
$ (2,942)
Net loss per share (basic and diluted)
$ (0.32)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.50)
$ (4.31)
$ (0.07)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted)
48,127
47,942
48,127
48,065
47,777
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (207,326)
$ (3,163)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:
Stock based compensation
875
1,345
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
25,079
45,110
Amortization of debt origination costs
3,131
1,288
Change in provision for expected credit losses
171,517
(591)
Gains on disposal of assets
(4,014)
(6,041)
Gains from sales of equipment damaged or lost down-hole
(157)
(335)
Impairment of goodwill
-
1,810
Gain on sale of business
-
(2,080)
Deferred income taxes
4,237
(1,687)
Other
160
(693)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
195,639
11,275
Inventories
(2,563)
(3,770)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
195
354
Accounts payable
2,675
(18,485)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
3,277
(6,949)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities - related parties
4,647
1,241
Income taxes payable
(16,655)
12,757
Net cash provided by operating activities
180,717
31,386
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(17,065)
(19,395)
Business divestitures, net of cash transferred
-
3,276
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
6,633
7,333
Net cash used in investing activities
(10,432)
(8,786)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on long-term debt
-
201,091
Borrowings on long-term debt - related parties
-
43,874
Repayments of long-term debt
-
(284,610)
Repayments of long-term debt - related parties
(50,888)
-
Proceeds from financing transaction
-
46,120
Payments on financing transaction
(46,837)
-
Payments on sale-leaseback transaction
(12,407)
(4,958)
Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes
(1,944)
(12,212)
Debt issuance costs
(37)
(3,972)
Other
-
(919)
Net cash used in financing activities
(112,113)
(15,586)
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash
(144)
2
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
58,028
7,016
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
24,298
17,282
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 82,326
$ 24,298
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$ 15,526
$ 12,017
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received
$ 1,173
$ 897
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:
Interest paid in kind - related parties
$ 5,888
$ -
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable
$ 5,650
$ 3,339
Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities
$ 6,896
$ 1,417
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Well
Infrastructure
Sand
All Other
Eliminations
Total
Revenue from external customers
$ 15,714
$ 27,870
$ 5,118
$ 4,498
$ -
$ 53,200
Intersegment revenues
67
-
4
1,662
(1,733)
-
Total revenue
15,781
27,870
5,122
6,160
(1,733)
53,200
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
15,918
23,377
4,307
4,750
-
48,352
Intersegment cost of revenues
233
24
-
1,476
(1,733)
-
Total cost of revenue
16,151
23,401
4,307
6,226
(1,733)
48,352
Selling, general and administrative
1,672
5,905
1,157
1,126
-
9,860
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
2,710
803
1,123
1,186
-
5,822
Operating loss excluding (gains) loss on disposal of
(4,752)
(2,239)
(1,465)
(2,378)
-
(10,834)
(Gains) loss on disposal of assets, net
(74)
(320)
56
(1,180)
-
(1,518)
Operating loss
(4,678)
(1,919)
(1,521)
(1,198)
-
(9,316)
Interest expense and financing charges, net
271
4,172
(52)
411
-
4,802
Other expense (income), net
-
615
6
(658)
-
(37)
Loss before income taxes
$ (4,949)
$ (6,706)
$ (1,475)
$ (951)
$ -
$ (14,081)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Well
Infrastructure
Sand
All Other
Eliminations
Total
Revenue from external customers
$ 15,741
$ 27,229
$ 4,464
$ 5,348
$ -
$ 52,782
Intersegment revenues
109
-
-
375
(484)
-
Total revenue
15,850
27,229
4,464
5,723
(484)
52,782
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
13,775
22,668
4,255
5,080
-
45,778
Intersegment cost of revenues
215
119
-
150
(484)
-
Total cost of revenue
13,990
22,787
4,255
5,230
(484)
45,778
Selling, general and administrative
1,301
4,987
969
1,050
-
8,307
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
3,303
1,023
1,339
2,606
-
8,271
Operating loss excluding (gains) loss on disposal of
(2,744)
(1,568)
(2,099)
(3,163)
-
(9,574)
(Gains) loss on disposal of assets, net
(75)
(71)
3
(2,614)
-
(2,757)
Operating loss
(2,669)
(1,497)
(2,102)
(549)
-
(6,817)
Interest expense and financing charges, net
1,892
4,394
64
461
-
6,811
Other expense (income), net
1
(10,539)
(5)
(421)
-
(10,964)
(Loss) income before income taxes
$ (4,562)
$ 4,648
$ (2,161)
$ (589)
$ -
$ (2,664)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
Well
Infrastructure
Sand
All Other
Eliminations
Total
Revenue from external customers
$ 1,305
$ 26,043
$ 4,909
$ 7,758
$ -
$ 40,015
Intersegment revenues
109
-
-
1,610
(1,719)
-
Total revenue
1,414
26,043
4,909
9,368
(1,719)
40,015
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
5,573
22,539
3,164
6,696
-
37,972
Intersegment cost of revenues
156
-
-
1,565
(1,721)
-
Total cost of revenue
5,729
22,539
3,164
8,261
(1,721)
37,972
Selling, general and administrative
783
5,557
1,211
1,151
-
8,702
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
2,493
626
1,688
1,377
-
6,184
Operating loss excluding gains on disposal of
(7,591)
(2,679)
(1,154)
(1,421)
2
(12,843)
Gains on disposal of assets, net
(60)
(41)
-
(192)
-
(293)
Operating loss
(7,531)
(2,638)
(1,154)
(1,229)
2
(12,550)
Interest expense and financing charges, net
441
8,742
78
469
-
9,730
Other expense (income), net
1
1,491
3
(373)
-
1,122
Loss before income taxes
$ (7,973)
$ (12,871)
$ (1,235)
$ (1,325)
$ 2
$ (23,402)
Year Ended December 31, 2024
Well
Infrastructure
Sand
All Other
Eliminations
Total
Revenue from external customers
$ 33,622
$ 110,383
$ 19,026
$ 24,901
$ -
$ 187,932
Intersegment revenues
393
-
31
6,548
(6,972)
$ -
Total revenue
34,015
110,383
19,057
31,449
(6,972)
187,932
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
38,005
92,081
17,790
22,875
-
170,751
Intersegment cost of revenues
756
51
-
6,165
(6,972)
$ -
Total cost of revenue
38,761
92,132
17,790
29,040
(6,972)
170,751
Selling, general and administrative
4,569
111,530
4,340
4,382
-
124,821
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
10,889
2,774
5,228
6,188
-
25,079
Operating loss excluding losses (gains) on disposal of
(20,204)
(96,053)
(8,301)
(8,161)
-
(132,719)
Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net
52
(1,304)
1
(2,763)
-
(4,014)
Operating loss
(20,256)
(94,749)
(8,302)
(5,398)
-
(128,705)
Interest expense and financing charges, net
1,628
21,590
186
1,800
-
25,204
Other expense, net
2
64,535
8
76
-
64,621
Loss before income taxes
$ (21,886)
$ (180,874)
$ (8,496)
$ (7,274)
$ -
$ (218,530)
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Well
Infrastructure
Sand
All Other
Eliminations
Total
Revenue from external customers
$ 126,932
$ 110,537
$ 39,106
$ 32,917
$ -
$ 309,492
Intersegment revenues
440
-
25
2,029
(2,494)
-
Total revenue
127,372
110,537
39,131
34,946
(2,494)
309,492
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
103,880
90,478
25,666
27,816
-
247,840
Intersegment cost of revenues
1,182
149
-
1,163
(2,494)
-
Total cost of revenue
105,062
90,627
25,666
28,979
(2,494)
247,840
Selling, general and administrative
6,867
22,078
3,618
4,895
-
37,458
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
15,374
8,390
7,737
13,609
-
45,110
Operating income (loss) excluding gains on
69
(10,558)
2,110
(12,537)
-
(20,916)
Gains on disposal of assets, net
(2,023)
(510)
(13)
(3,495)
-
(6,041)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
1,810
-
1,810
Operating income (loss)
2,092
(10,048)
2,123
(10,852)
-
(16,685)
Interest expense and financing charges, net
4,133
9,753
317
1,993
-
16,196
Other expense (income), net
2
(39,252)
(18)
(2,747)
-
(42,015)
(Loss) income before income taxes
$ (2,043)
$ 19,451
$ 1,824
$ (10,098)
$ -
$ 9,134
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, gains on disposal of assets, net, impairment of goodwill, stock based compensation, interest expense and financing charges, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.
The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net (loss) income on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
Net loss
$ (15,474)
$ (5,955)
$ (24,042)
$ (207,326)
$ (3,163)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and
5,822
8,271
6,184
25,079
45,110
Gains on disposal of assets, net
(1,518)
(2,757)
(293)
(4,014)
(6,041)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
-
1,810
Stock based compensation
219
219
219
875
1,345
Interest expense and financing charges, net
4,802
6,811
9,730
25,204
16,196
Other (income) expense, net
(37)
(10,964)
1,122
64,621
(42,015)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,393
3,291
640
(11,204)
12,297
Interest on trade accounts receivable
-
11,543
-
(60,686)
45,440
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (4,793)
$ 10,459
$ (6,440)
$ (167,451)
$ 70,979
Well Completion Services
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
Net loss
$ (4,949)
$ (4,562)
$ (7,973)
$ (21,886)
$ (2,043)
Depreciation and amortization expense
2,710
3,303
2,493
10,889
15,374
(Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net
(74)
(75)
(60)
52
(2,023)
Stock based compensation
65
55
29
180
496
Interest expense and financing charges, net
271
1,892
441
1,628
4,133
Other expense, net
-
1
1
2
2
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (1,977)
$ 614
$ (5,069)
$ (9,135)
$ 15,939
Infrastructure Services
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
Net (loss) income
$ (7,320)
$ 1,844
$ (13,500)
$ (166,089)
$ 8,237
Depreciation and amortization expense
803
1,023
626
2,774
8,390
Gains on disposal of assets, net
(320)
(71)
(41)
(1,304)
(510)
Stock based compensation
98
103
124
462
538
Interest expense and financing charges, net
4,172
4,394
8,742
21,590
9,753
Other expense (income), net
615
(10,539)
1,491
64,535
(39,252)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
614
2,804
629
(14,785)
11,214
Interest on trade accounts receivable
-
11,543
-
(60,686)
45,440
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (1,338)
$ 11,101
$ (1,929)
$ (153,503)
$ 43,810
Natural Sand Proppant Services
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
Net (loss) income
$ (1,475)
$ (2,161)
$ (1,235)
$ (8,496)
$ 1,824
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense
1,123
1,339
1,688
5,228
7,737
Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net
56
3
-
1
(13)
Stock based compensation
36
38
39
145
186
Interest expense and financing charges, net
(52)
64
78
186
317
Other expense (income), net
6
(5)
3
8
(18)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (306)
$ (722)
$ 573
$ (2,928)
$ 10,033
Other Services (a)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
Net loss
$ (1,730)
$ (1,076)
$ (1,336)
$ (10,855)
$ (11,181)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
1,186
2,606
1,377
6,188
13,609
Gains on disposal of assets, net
(1,180)
(2,614)
(192)
(2,763)
(3,495)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
-
1,810
Stock based compensation
20
23
27
88
125
Interest expense and financing charges, net
411
461
469
1,800
1,993
Other (income) expense, net
(658)
(421)
(373)
76
(2,747)
Provision for income taxes
779
487
11
3,581
1,083
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (1,172)
$ (534)
$ (17)
$ (1,885)
$ 1,197
a.
Includes results for Mammoth's directional drilling, aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.
Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Loss per Share
Adjusted net loss and adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Mammoth defines adjusted net loss as net loss before impairment of goodwill. Mammoth defines adjusted basic and diluted loss per share as loss per share before the effects of impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss and loss per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share to the GAAP financial measures of net loss and loss per share for the periods specified.
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net loss, as reported
$ (15,474)
$ (5,955)
$ (24,042)
$ (207,326)
$ (3,163)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
-
1,810
Adjusted net loss
$ (15,474)
$ (5,955)
$ (24,042)
$ (207,326)
$ (1,353)
Basic loss per share, as reported
$ (0.32)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.50)
$ (4.31)
$ (0.07)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
-
0.04
Adjusted basic loss per share
$ (0.32)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.50)
$ (4.31)
$ (0.03)
Diluted loss per share, as reported
$ (0.32)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.50)
$ (4.31)
$ (0.07)
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
-
0.04
Adjusted diluted loss per share
$ (0.32)
$ (0.12)
$ (0.50)
$ (4.31)
$ (0.03)
