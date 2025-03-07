Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Operational and Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) ("Mammoth" or the "Company") today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Phil Lancaster, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "There were signs of improvement in our results for the fourth quarter. Despite typical seasonality and budget exhaustion, we experienced increased utilization which helped drive sequential improvement. Although we expect 2025 activity to be relatively steady, we have line of sight for potential upside performance compared to 2024 driven by incremental natural gas-related demand, which may further contribute to improved financial results. While these tailwinds may not materialize until later this year, we are seeing elevated activity from our customers that will lead to additional utilization improvements in the first quarter.

"Looking ahead, we expect to continue building upon our recent positive momentum in 2025. Our focus will be on operational execution, efficiency and unlocking value within our business. We have a debt-free balance sheet with approximately $86 million in cash today (inclusive of $21 million restricted cash) that we plan to strategically utilize to make accretive investments for future growth in Mammoth. We believe there are numerous opportunities to unlock value for our shareholders, and we look forward to sharing these developments with you in the coming quarters."

Financial Overview for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024:

Total revenue was $53.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $52.8 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $40.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. Total revenue for the full year of 2024 was $187.9 million compared to $309.5 million in 2023.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $15.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the same quarter of 2023 and net loss of $24.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Net loss for the full year of 2024 was $207.3 million, or $4.31 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share for 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was ($4.8) million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $10.5 million for the same quarter of 2023 and ($6.4) million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was ($167.5) million for the full year of 2024 compared to $71.0 million for 2023.

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $27.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $27.2 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $26.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. The average crew count was 86 crews during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 78 crews during the same quarter of 2023 and 77 crews during the third quarter of 2024.

The infrastructure services division contributed revenues of $110.4 million for the full year of 2024 compared to $110.5 million for 2023. The average crew count was 79 crews for 2024 compared to 83 crews for 2023.

Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $15.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. On average, 1.1 of the Company's fleets were active for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to an average utilization of 0.9 fleets during the same quarter of 2023. The Company had no pressure pumping fleets active during the third quarter of 2024.

The well completion services division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $34.0 million on 1,454 stages for the full year of 2024, down from $127.4 million on 4,220 stages for 2023. On average, 0.5 of the Company's fleets were active in 2024 compared to 1.8 fleets in 2023.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $4.5 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company sold approximately 129,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $22.54 per ton compared to sales of approximately 104,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $23.62 per ton during the same quarter of 2023. In the third quarter of 2024, sales were approximately 163,000 tons of sand at an average price of $22.89 per ton.

The natural sand proppant division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $19.1 million for the full year of 2024 compared to $39.1 million for 2023. The Company sold 578,000 tons of sand during 2024, a decrease from 1.2 million tons of sand sold during 2023. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during 2024 was $23.15 per ton compared to $29.86 per ton average sales price during 2023.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including directional drilling, aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $5.7 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. The Company's other services contributed revenues of $31.4 million for the full year of 2024 compared to $34.9 million for 2023.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $8.3 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. SG&A expenses were $124.8 million for the full year of 2024 compared to $37.5 million for 2023.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2024

2023 Cash expenses:

















Compensation and benefits $ 4,054

$ 3,898

$ 3,173

$ 14,448

$ 15,563 Professional services 3,282

2,559

3,503

12,298

13,448 Other(a) 1,896

1,808

1,775

7,146

7,693 Total cash SG&A expense 9,232

8,265

8,451

33,892

36,704 Non-cash expenses:

















Change in provision for expected credit

losses(b) 409

(177)

32

90,054

(591) Stock based compensation 219

219

219

875

1,345 Total non-cash SG&A expense 628

42

251

90,929

754 Total SG&A expense $ 9,860

$ 8,307

$ 8,702

$ 124,821

$ 37,458





a. Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs. b. Included in the year ended December 31, 2024 amount is a charge of $89.2 million related to Cobra's Settlement Agreement with PREPA.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 19% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 16% for the same quarter of 2023 and 22% for the third quarter of 2024. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 66% for the full year of 2024 compared to 12% for 2023.

Interest Expense and Financing Charges, net

Interest expense and financing charges, net were $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $6.8 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. Interest expense and financing charges, net were $25.2 million for the full year of 2024 compared to $16.2 million for 2023. The Company recognized a charge to interest expense of $9.9 million incurred in relation to its sale leaseback agreements and a $5.5 million financing charge incurred in relation to the Assignment Agreement with SPCP Group during 2024.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2024, Mammoth had unrestricted cash on hand of $61.0 million. As of December 31, 2024, the Company's revolving credit facility was undrawn, the borrowing base was $25.2 million and there was $17.7 million of available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $7.5 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of December 31, 2024, Mammoth had total liquidity of $78.7 million.

As of March 5, 2025, Mammoth had unrestricted cash on hand of $64.8 million, no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, and a borrowing base of $33.7 million. As of March 5, 2025, the Company had $26.2 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility and total liquidity of $91.0 million.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2024

2023 Well completion services(a) $ 4,180

$ 3,170

$ 3,812

$ 12,730

$ 17,921 Infrastructure services(b) 1,764

373

88

2,815

716 Natural sand proppant services(c) -

223

-

-

223 Other(d) 147

242

338

913

432 Eliminations 7

124

(2,341)

607

103 Total capital expenditures $ 6,098

$ 4,132

$ 1,897

$ 17,065

$ 19,395

a. Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades and maintenance to our pressure pumping fleet for the periods presented. b. Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented. c. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented. d. Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Conference Call Information

Mammoth will host a conference call on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-201-389-0872. The conference call will also be webcast live on https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the providing products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves as well as the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: well completion services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com .

Contacts:

Mark Layton, CFO

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc

[email protected]

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely" and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this news release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, plans for stock repurchases under its stock repurchase program, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: demand for our services; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and actions by OPEC members and other exporting nations affecting commodities prices and production levels; conditions of U.S. oil and natural gas industry and the effect of U.S. energy, monetary and trade policies; U.S. and global economic conditions and political and economic developments, including the energy and environmental policies; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, including potential increases of tariffs on goods imported into the U.S., and uncertainty regarding the same; performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; inflationary pressures; higher interest rates and their impact on the cost of capital; the failure to receive or delays in receiving the remaining payment under the settlement agreement with PREPA; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and well completion services segments; risks relating to economic conditions, including concerns over a potential economic slowdown or recession; impacts of the recent federal infrastructure bill on the infrastructure industry and our infrastructure services business; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more of Mammoth's significant suppliers or customers; the loss of management and/or crews; the outcome or settlement of our litigation matters and the effect on our financial condition and results of operations; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; Mammoth's ability to comply with the applicable financial covenants and other terms and conditions under its revolving credit facility; weather; natural disasters; litigation; volatility in commodity markets; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023 CURRENT ASSETS

(in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 60,967

$ 16,556 Restricted cash

21,359

7,742 Accounts receivable, net

79,020

447,202 Inventories

15,119

12,653 Prepaid expenses

1,780

1,931 Other current assets

10,342

10,841 Total current assets

188,587

496,925









Property, plant and equipment, net

115,082

113,905 Sand reserves, net

57,273

58,528 Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,417

9,551 Goodwill

9,214

9,214 Deferred income tax asset

-

1,844 Other non-current assets

7,458

8,512 Total assets

$ 384,031

$ 698,479 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

$ 32,459

$ 27,508 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

33,940

86,713 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities - related parties

-

1,241 Current operating lease liability

3,450

5,771 Income taxes payable

44,658

61,320 Total current liabilities

114,507

182,553









Long-term debt from related parties

-

42,809 Deferred income tax liabilities

3,021

628 Long-term operating lease liability

2,792

3,534 Asset retirement obligation

4,234

4,140 Other long-term liabilities

6,659

4,715 Total liabilities

131,213

238,379









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY







Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 48,127,369 and 47,941,652

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023

481

479 Additional paid in capital

540,431

539,558 Accumulated deficit

(283,643)

(76,317) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,451)

(3,620) Total equity

252,818

460,100 Total liabilities and equity

$ 384,031

$ 698,479

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2024

2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE

Services revenue $ 47,705

$ 48,087

$ 34,069

$ 167,358

$ 269,227 Services revenue - related parties 377

139

1,037

1,548

980 Product revenue 5,118

4,556

4,909

19,026

39,285 Total revenue 53,200

52,782

40,015

187,932

309,492



















COST AND EXPENSES

















Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion of $4,699, $6,931, $4,495, $19,848, $37,356,

respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, December

31, 2023, and September 30, 2024 and years ended December 31, 2024

and 2023) 43,560

40,972

34,468

151,474

219,876 Services cost of revenue - related parties 11

114

118

366

475 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion of $1,123, $1,339, $1,688, $5,228, $7,734,

respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, December

31, 2023, and September 30, 2024 and years ended December 31, 2024

and 2023) 4,781

4,692

3,386

18,911

27,489 Selling, general and administrative 9,860

8,307

8,702

124,821

37,458 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 5,822

8,271

6,184

25,079

45,110 Gains on disposal of assets, net (1,518)

(2,757)

(293)

(4,014)

(6,041) Impairment of goodwill -

-

-

-

1,810 Total cost and expenses 62,516

59,599

52,565

316,637

326,177 Operating loss (9,316)

(6,817)

(12,550)

(128,705)

(16,685)



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















Interest expense and financing charges, net (4,766)

(5,570)

(8,088)

(20,497)

(14,955) Interest expense and financing charges, net - related parties (36)

(1,241)

(1,642)

(4,707)

(1,241) Other income (expense), net 37

10,964

(1,122)

(64,621)

42,015 Total other (expense) income (4,765)

4,153

(10,852)

(89,825)

25,819 (Loss) income before income taxes (14,081)

(2,664)

(23,402)

(218,530)

9,134 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,393

3,291

640

(11,204)

12,297 Net loss $ (15,474)

$ (5,955)

$ (24,042)

$ (207,326)

$ (3,163)



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

















Foreign currency translation adjustment (598)

266

125

(831)

221 Comprehensive loss $ (16,072)

$ (5,689)

$ (23,917)

$ (208,157)

$ (2,942)



















Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.32)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.50)

$ (4.31)

$ (0.07) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 48,127

47,942

48,127

48,065

47,777

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (207,326)

$ (3,163) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:





Stock based compensation 875

1,345 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 25,079

45,110 Amortization of debt origination costs 3,131

1,288 Change in provision for expected credit losses 171,517

(591) Gains on disposal of assets (4,014)

(6,041) Gains from sales of equipment damaged or lost down-hole (157)

(335) Impairment of goodwill -

1,810 Gain on sale of business -

(2,080) Deferred income taxes 4,237

(1,687) Other 160

(693) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 195,639

11,275 Inventories (2,563)

(3,770) Prepaid expenses and other assets 195

354 Accounts payable 2,675

(18,485) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,277

(6,949) Accrued expenses and other liabilities - related parties 4,647

1,241 Income taxes payable (16,655)

12,757 Net cash provided by operating activities 180,717

31,386







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (17,065)

(19,395) Business divestitures, net of cash transferred -

3,276 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 6,633

7,333 Net cash used in investing activities (10,432)

(8,786)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on long-term debt -

201,091 Borrowings on long-term debt - related parties -

43,874 Repayments of long-term debt -

(284,610) Repayments of long-term debt - related parties (50,888)

- Proceeds from financing transaction -

46,120 Payments on financing transaction (46,837)

- Payments on sale-leaseback transaction (12,407)

(4,958) Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes (1,944)

(12,212) Debt issuance costs (37)

(3,972) Other -

(919) Net cash used in financing activities (112,113)

(15,586) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (144)

2 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 58,028

7,016 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 24,298

17,282 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 82,326

$ 24,298







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 15,526

$ 12,017 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 1,173

$ 897 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:





Interest paid in kind - related parties $ 5,888

$ - Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 5,650

$ 3,339 Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities $ 6,896

$ 1,417

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS (in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 15,714 $ 27,870 $ 5,118 $ 4,498 $ - $ 53,200 Intersegment revenues 67 - 4 1,662 (1,733) - Total revenue 15,781 27,870 5,122 6,160 (1,733) 53,200 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion 15,918 23,377 4,307 4,750 - 48,352 Intersegment cost of revenues 233 24 - 1,476 (1,733) - Total cost of revenue 16,151 23,401 4,307 6,226 (1,733) 48,352 Selling, general and administrative 1,672 5,905 1,157 1,126 - 9,860 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 2,710 803 1,123 1,186 - 5,822 Operating loss excluding (gains) loss on disposal of

assets, net (4,752) (2,239) (1,465) (2,378) - (10,834) (Gains) loss on disposal of assets, net (74) (320) 56 (1,180) - (1,518) Operating loss (4,678) (1,919) (1,521) (1,198) - (9,316) Interest expense and financing charges, net 271 4,172 (52) 411 - 4,802 Other expense (income), net - 615 6 (658) - (37) Loss before income taxes $ (4,949) $ (6,706) $ (1,475) $ (951) $ - $ (14,081)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 15,741 $ 27,229 $ 4,464 $ 5,348 $ - $ 52,782 Intersegment revenues 109 - - 375 (484) - Total revenue 15,850 27,229 4,464 5,723 (484) 52,782 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion 13,775 22,668 4,255 5,080 - 45,778 Intersegment cost of revenues 215 119 - 150 (484) - Total cost of revenue 13,990 22,787 4,255 5,230 (484) 45,778 Selling, general and administrative 1,301 4,987 969 1,050 - 8,307 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 3,303 1,023 1,339 2,606 - 8,271 Operating loss excluding (gains) loss on disposal of

assets, net (2,744) (1,568) (2,099) (3,163) - (9,574) (Gains) loss on disposal of assets, net (75) (71) 3 (2,614) - (2,757) Operating loss (2,669) (1,497) (2,102) (549) - (6,817) Interest expense and financing charges, net 1,892 4,394 64 461 - 6,811 Other expense (income), net 1 (10,539) (5) (421) - (10,964) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (4,562) $ 4,648 $ (2,161) $ (589) $ - $ (2,664)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 1,305 $ 26,043 $ 4,909 $ 7,758 $ - $ 40,015 Intersegment revenues 109 - - 1,610 (1,719) - Total revenue 1,414 26,043 4,909 9,368 (1,719) 40,015 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion 5,573 22,539 3,164 6,696 - 37,972 Intersegment cost of revenues 156 - - 1,565 (1,721) - Total cost of revenue 5,729 22,539 3,164 8,261 (1,721) 37,972 Selling, general and administrative 783 5,557 1,211 1,151 - 8,702 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 2,493 626 1,688 1,377 - 6,184 Operating loss excluding gains on disposal of

assets, net (7,591) (2,679) (1,154) (1,421) 2 (12,843) Gains on disposal of assets, net (60) (41) - (192) - (293) Operating loss (7,531) (2,638) (1,154) (1,229) 2 (12,550) Interest expense and financing charges, net 441 8,742 78 469 - 9,730 Other expense (income), net 1 1,491 3 (373) - 1,122 Loss before income taxes $ (7,973) $ (12,871) $ (1,235) $ (1,325) $ 2 $ (23,402)

Year Ended December 31, 2024 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 33,622 $ 110,383 $ 19,026 $ 24,901 $ - $ 187,932 Intersegment revenues 393 - 31 6,548 (6,972) $ - Total revenue 34,015 110,383 19,057 31,449 (6,972) 187,932 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion 38,005 92,081 17,790 22,875 - 170,751 Intersegment cost of revenues 756 51 - 6,165 (6,972) $ - Total cost of revenue 38,761 92,132 17,790 29,040 (6,972) 170,751 Selling, general and administrative 4,569 111,530 4,340 4,382 - 124,821 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 10,889 2,774 5,228 6,188 - 25,079 Operating loss excluding losses (gains) on disposal of

assets, net (20,204) (96,053) (8,301) (8,161) - (132,719) Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net 52 (1,304) 1 (2,763) - (4,014) Operating loss (20,256) (94,749) (8,302) (5,398) - (128,705) Interest expense and financing charges, net 1,628 21,590 186 1,800 - 25,204 Other expense, net 2 64,535 8 76 - 64,621 Loss before income taxes $ (21,886) $ (180,874) $ (8,496) $ (7,274) $ - $ (218,530)

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 126,932 $ 110,537 $ 39,106 $ 32,917 $ - $ 309,492 Intersegment revenues 440 - 25 2,029 (2,494) - Total revenue 127,372 110,537 39,131 34,946 (2,494) 309,492 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,

amortization and accretion 103,880 90,478 25,666 27,816 - 247,840 Intersegment cost of revenues 1,182 149 - 1,163 (2,494) - Total cost of revenue 105,062 90,627 25,666 28,979 (2,494) 247,840 Selling, general and administrative 6,867 22,078 3,618 4,895 - 37,458 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 15,374 8,390 7,737 13,609 - 45,110 Operating income (loss) excluding gains on

disposal of assets, net and impairment of goodwill 69 (10,558) 2,110 (12,537) - (20,916) Gains on disposal of assets, net (2,023) (510) (13) (3,495) - (6,041) Impairment of goodwill - - - 1,810 - 1,810 Operating income (loss) 2,092 (10,048) 2,123 (10,852) - (16,685) Interest expense and financing charges, net 4,133 9,753 317 1,993 - 16,196 Other expense (income), net 2 (39,252) (18) (2,747) - (42,015) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (2,043) $ 19,451 $ 1,824 $ (10,098) $ - $ 9,134

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, gains on disposal of assets, net, impairment of goodwill, stock based compensation, interest expense and financing charges, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net (loss) income on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2024

2023 Net loss $ (15,474)

$ (5,955)

$ (24,042)

$ (207,326)

$ (3,163) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and

accretion expense 5,822

8,271

6,184

25,079

45,110 Gains on disposal of assets, net (1,518)

(2,757)

(293)

(4,014)

(6,041) Impairment of goodwill -

-

-

-

1,810 Stock based compensation 219

219

219

875

1,345 Interest expense and financing charges, net 4,802

6,811

9,730

25,204

16,196 Other (income) expense, net (37)

(10,964)

1,122

64,621

(42,015) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,393

3,291

640

(11,204)

12,297 Interest on trade accounts receivable -

11,543

-

(60,686)

45,440 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,793)

$ 10,459

$ (6,440)

$ (167,451)

$ 70,979

Well Completion Services



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2024

2023 Net loss $ (4,949)

$ (4,562)

$ (7,973)

$ (21,886)

$ (2,043) Depreciation and amortization expense 2,710

3,303

2,493

10,889

15,374 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net (74)

(75)

(60)

52

(2,023) Stock based compensation 65

55

29

180

496 Interest expense and financing charges, net 271

1,892

441

1,628

4,133 Other expense, net -

1

1

2

2 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,977)

$ 614

$ (5,069)

$ (9,135)

$ 15,939

Infrastructure Services





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2024

2023 Net (loss) income $ (7,320)

$ 1,844

$ (13,500)

$ (166,089)

$ 8,237 Depreciation and amortization expense 803

1,023

626

2,774

8,390 Gains on disposal of assets, net (320)

(71)

(41)

(1,304)

(510) Stock based compensation 98

103

124

462

538 Interest expense and financing charges, net 4,172

4,394

8,742

21,590

9,753 Other expense (income), net 615

(10,539)

1,491

64,535

(39,252) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 614

2,804

629

(14,785)

11,214 Interest on trade accounts receivable -

11,543

-

(60,686)

45,440 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,338)

$ 11,101

$ (1,929)

$ (153,503)

$ 43,810

Natural Sand Proppant Services



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2024

2023 Net (loss) income $ (1,475)

$ (2,161)

$ (1,235)

$ (8,496)

$ 1,824 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 1,123

1,339

1,688

5,228

7,737 Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net 56

3

-

1

(13) Stock based compensation 36

38

39

145

186 Interest expense and financing charges, net (52)

64

78

186

317 Other expense (income), net 6

(5)

3

8

(18) Adjusted EBITDA $ (306)

$ (722)

$ 573

$ (2,928)

$ 10,033

Other Services (a)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2024

2023

2024

2024

2023 Net loss $ (1,730)

$ (1,076)

$ (1,336)

$ (10,855)

$ (11,181) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 1,186

2,606

1,377

6,188

13,609 Gains on disposal of assets, net (1,180)

(2,614)

(192)

(2,763)

(3,495) Impairment of goodwill -

-

-

-

1,810 Stock based compensation 20

23

27

88

125 Interest expense and financing charges, net 411

461

469

1,800

1,993 Other (income) expense, net (658)

(421)

(373)

76

(2,747) Provision for income taxes 779

487

11

3,581

1,083 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,172)

$ (534)

$ (17)

$ (1,885)

$ 1,197





a. Includes results for Mammoth's directional drilling, aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Loss per Share

Adjusted net loss and adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Mammoth defines adjusted net loss as net loss before impairment of goodwill. Mammoth defines adjusted basic and diluted loss per share as loss per share before the effects of impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss and loss per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share to the GAAP financial measures of net loss and loss per share for the periods specified.



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2024

2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net loss, as reported $ (15,474)

$ (5,955)

$ (24,042)

$ (207,326)

$ (3,163) Impairment of goodwill -

-

-

-

1,810 Adjusted net loss $ (15,474)

$ (5,955)

$ (24,042)

$ (207,326)

$ (1,353)



















Basic loss per share, as reported $ (0.32)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.50)

$ (4.31)

$ (0.07) Impairment of goodwill -

-

-

-

0.04 Adjusted basic loss per share $ (0.32)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.50)

$ (4.31)

$ (0.03)



















Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (0.32)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.50)

$ (4.31)

$ (0.07) Impairment of goodwill -

-

-

-

0.04 Adjusted diluted loss per share $ (0.32)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.50)

$ (4.31)

$ (0.03)

