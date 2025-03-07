Anzeige
Freitag, 07.03.2025
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
WKN: A2AS8R | ISIN: US56155L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: 5M8
Frankfurt
07.03.25
08:05 Uhr
1,910 Euro
-0,010
-0,52 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
07.03.2025 14:00 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Operational and Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) ("Mammoth" or the "Company") today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Phil Lancaster, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "There were signs of improvement in our results for the fourth quarter. Despite typical seasonality and budget exhaustion, we experienced increased utilization which helped drive sequential improvement. Although we expect 2025 activity to be relatively steady, we have line of sight for potential upside performance compared to 2024 driven by incremental natural gas-related demand, which may further contribute to improved financial results. While these tailwinds may not materialize until later this year, we are seeing elevated activity from our customers that will lead to additional utilization improvements in the first quarter.

"Looking ahead, we expect to continue building upon our recent positive momentum in 2025. Our focus will be on operational execution, efficiency and unlocking value within our business. We have a debt-free balance sheet with approximately $86 million in cash today (inclusive of $21 million restricted cash) that we plan to strategically utilize to make accretive investments for future growth in Mammoth. We believe there are numerous opportunities to unlock value for our shareholders, and we look forward to sharing these developments with you in the coming quarters."

Financial Overview for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024:
Total revenue was $53.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $52.8 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $40.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. Total revenue for the full year of 2024 was $187.9 million compared to $309.5 million in 2023.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $15.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the same quarter of 2023 and net loss of $24.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Net loss for the full year of 2024 was $207.3 million, or $4.31 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share for 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was ($4.8) million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $10.5 million for the same quarter of 2023 and ($6.4) million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was ($167.5) million for the full year of 2024 compared to $71.0 million for 2023.

Infrastructure Services
Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $27.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $27.2 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $26.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. The average crew count was 86 crews during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 78 crews during the same quarter of 2023 and 77 crews during the third quarter of 2024.

The infrastructure services division contributed revenues of $110.4 million for the full year of 2024 compared to $110.5 million for 2023. The average crew count was 79 crews for 2024 compared to 83 crews for 2023.

Well Completion Services
Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $15.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. On average, 1.1 of the Company's fleets were active for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to an average utilization of 0.9 fleets during the same quarter of 2023. The Company had no pressure pumping fleets active during the third quarter of 2024.

The well completion services division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $34.0 million on 1,454 stages for the full year of 2024, down from $127.4 million on 4,220 stages for 2023. On average, 0.5 of the Company's fleets were active in 2024 compared to 1.8 fleets in 2023.

Natural Sand Proppant Services
Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $4.5 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company sold approximately 129,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $22.54 per ton compared to sales of approximately 104,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $23.62 per ton during the same quarter of 2023. In the third quarter of 2024, sales were approximately 163,000 tons of sand at an average price of $22.89 per ton.

The natural sand proppant division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $19.1 million for the full year of 2024 compared to $39.1 million for 2023. The Company sold 578,000 tons of sand during 2024, a decrease from 1.2 million tons of sand sold during 2023. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during 2024 was $23.15 per ton compared to $29.86 per ton average sales price during 2023.

Other Services
Mammoth's other services, including directional drilling, aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $5.7 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. The Company's other services contributed revenues of $31.4 million for the full year of 2024 compared to $34.9 million for 2023.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $9.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $8.3 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. SG&A expenses were $124.8 million for the full year of 2024 compared to $37.5 million for 2023.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2024


2023

Cash expenses:










Compensation and benefits

$ 4,054


$ 3,898


$ 3,173


$ 14,448


$ 15,563

Professional services

3,282


2,559


3,503


12,298


13,448

Other(a)

1,896


1,808


1,775


7,146


7,693

Total cash SG&A expense

9,232


8,265


8,451


33,892


36,704

Non-cash expenses:










Change in provision for expected credit
losses(b)

409


(177)


32


90,054


(591)

Stock based compensation

219


219


219


875


1,345

Total non-cash SG&A expense

628


42


251


90,929


754

Total SG&A expense

$ 9,860


$ 8,307


$ 8,702


$ 124,821


$ 37,458



a.

Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

b.

Included in the year ended December 31, 2024 amount is a charge of $89.2 million related to Cobra's Settlement Agreement with PREPA.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 19% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 16% for the same quarter of 2023 and 22% for the third quarter of 2024. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 66% for the full year of 2024 compared to 12% for 2023.

Interest Expense and Financing Charges, net
Interest expense and financing charges, net were $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $6.8 million for the same quarter of 2023 and $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. Interest expense and financing charges, net were $25.2 million for the full year of 2024 compared to $16.2 million for 2023. The Company recognized a charge to interest expense of $9.9 million incurred in relation to its sale leaseback agreements and a $5.5 million financing charge incurred in relation to the Assignment Agreement with SPCP Group during 2024.

Liquidity
As of December 31, 2024, Mammoth had unrestricted cash on hand of $61.0 million. As of December 31, 2024, the Company's revolving credit facility was undrawn, the borrowing base was $25.2 million and there was $17.7 million of available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $7.5 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of December 31, 2024, Mammoth had total liquidity of $78.7 million.

As of March 5, 2025, Mammoth had unrestricted cash on hand of $64.8 million, no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, and a borrowing base of $33.7 million. As of March 5, 2025, the Company had $26.2 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility and total liquidity of $91.0 million.

Capital Expenditures
The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2024


2023

Well completion services(a)

$ 4,180


$ 3,170


$ 3,812


$ 12,730


$ 17,921

Infrastructure services(b)

1,764


373


88


2,815


716

Natural sand proppant services(c)

-


223


-


-


223

Other(d)

147


242


338


913


432

Eliminations

7


124


(2,341)


607


103

Total capital expenditures

$ 6,098


$ 4,132


$ 1,897


$ 17,065


$ 19,395

a.

Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades and maintenance to our pressure pumping fleet for the periods presented.

b.

Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented.

c.

Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.

d.

Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Conference Call Information
Mammoth will host a conference call on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-201-389-0872. The conference call will also be webcast live on https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.
Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the providing products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves as well as the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: well completion services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Contacts:
 Mark Layton, CFO
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc
[email protected]

Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements
This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely" and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this news release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, plans for stock repurchases under its stock repurchase program, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: demand for our services; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and actions by OPEC members and other exporting nations affecting commodities prices and production levels; conditions of U.S. oil and natural gas industry and the effect of U.S. energy, monetary and trade policies; U.S. and global economic conditions and political and economic developments, including the energy and environmental policies; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, including potential increases of tariffs on goods imported into the U.S., and uncertainty regarding the same; performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; inflationary pressures; higher interest rates and their impact on the cost of capital; the failure to receive or delays in receiving the remaining payment under the settlement agreement with PREPA; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and well completion services segments; risks relating to economic conditions, including concerns over a potential economic slowdown or recession; impacts of the recent federal infrastructure bill on the infrastructure industry and our infrastructure services business; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more of Mammoth's significant suppliers or customers; the loss of management and/or crews; the outcome or settlement of our litigation matters and the effect on our financial condition and results of operations; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; Mammoth's ability to comply with the applicable financial covenants and other terms and conditions under its revolving credit facility; weather; natural disasters; litigation; volatility in commodity markets; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


ASSETS


December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023

CURRENT ASSETS


(in thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents


$ 60,967


$ 16,556

Restricted cash


21,359


7,742

Accounts receivable, net


79,020


447,202

Inventories


15,119


12,653

Prepaid expenses


1,780


1,931

Other current assets


10,342


10,841

Total current assets


188,587


496,925






Property, plant and equipment, net


115,082


113,905

Sand reserves, net


57,273


58,528

Operating lease right-of-use assets


6,417


9,551

Goodwill


9,214


9,214

Deferred income tax asset


-


1,844

Other non-current assets


7,458


8,512

Total assets


$ 384,031


$ 698,479

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable


$ 32,459


$ 27,508

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


33,940


86,713

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities - related parties


-


1,241

Current operating lease liability


3,450


5,771

Income taxes payable


44,658


61,320

Total current liabilities


114,507


182,553






Long-term debt from related parties


-


42,809

Deferred income tax liabilities


3,021


628

Long-term operating lease liability


2,792


3,534

Asset retirement obligation


4,234


4,140

Other long-term liabilities


6,659


4,715

Total liabilities


131,213


238,379






COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES










EQUITY





Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 48,127,369 and 47,941,652
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023


481


479

Additional paid in capital


540,431


539,558

Accumulated deficit


(283,643)


(76,317)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(4,451)


(3,620)

Total equity


252,818


460,100

Total liabilities and equity


$ 384,031


$ 698,479

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2024


2023


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

REVENUE


Services revenue

$ 47,705


$ 48,087


$ 34,069


$ 167,358


$ 269,227

Services revenue - related parties

377


139


1,037


1,548


980

Product revenue

5,118


4,556


4,909


19,026


39,285

Total revenue

53,200


52,782


40,015


187,932


309,492











COST AND EXPENSES










Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
amortization and accretion of $4,699, $6,931, $4,495, $19,848, $37,356,
respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, December
31, 2023, and September 30, 2024 and years ended December 31, 2024
and 2023)

43,560


40,972


34,468


151,474


219,876

Services cost of revenue - related parties

11


114


118


366


475

Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
amortization and accretion of $1,123, $1,339, $1,688, $5,228, $7,734,
respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, December
31, 2023, and September 30, 2024 and years ended December 31, 2024
and 2023)

4,781


4,692


3,386


18,911


27,489

Selling, general and administrative

9,860


8,307


8,702


124,821


37,458

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

5,822


8,271


6,184


25,079


45,110

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(1,518)


(2,757)


(293)


(4,014)


(6,041)

Impairment of goodwill

-


-


-


-


1,810

Total cost and expenses

62,516


59,599


52,565


316,637


326,177

Operating loss

(9,316)


(6,817)


(12,550)


(128,705)


(16,685)











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)










Interest expense and financing charges, net

(4,766)


(5,570)


(8,088)


(20,497)


(14,955)

Interest expense and financing charges, net - related parties

(36)


(1,241)


(1,642)


(4,707)


(1,241)

Other income (expense), net

37


10,964


(1,122)


(64,621)


42,015

Total other (expense) income

(4,765)


4,153


(10,852)


(89,825)


25,819

(Loss) income before income taxes

(14,081)


(2,664)


(23,402)


(218,530)


9,134

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,393


3,291


640


(11,204)


12,297

Net loss

$ (15,474)


$ (5,955)


$ (24,042)


$ (207,326)


$ (3,163)











OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS










Foreign currency translation adjustment

(598)


266


125


(831)


221

Comprehensive loss

$ (16,072)


$ (5,689)


$ (23,917)


$ (208,157)


$ (2,942)











Net loss per share (basic and diluted)

$ (0.32)


$ (0.12)


$ (0.50)


$ (4.31)


$ (0.07)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted)

48,127


47,942


48,127


48,065


47,777

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


2024


2023


(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net loss

$ (207,326)


$ (3,163)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:




Stock based compensation

875


1,345

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

25,079


45,110

Amortization of debt origination costs

3,131


1,288

Change in provision for expected credit losses

171,517


(591)

Gains on disposal of assets

(4,014)


(6,041)

Gains from sales of equipment damaged or lost down-hole

(157)


(335)

Impairment of goodwill

-


1,810

Gain on sale of business

-


(2,080)

Deferred income taxes

4,237


(1,687)

Other

160


(693)

Changes in assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable, net

195,639


11,275

Inventories

(2,563)


(3,770)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

195


354

Accounts payable

2,675


(18,485)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,277


(6,949)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities - related parties

4,647


1,241

Income taxes payable

(16,655)


12,757

Net cash provided by operating activities

180,717


31,386





Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property and equipment

(17,065)


(19,395)

Business divestitures, net of cash transferred

-


3,276

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

6,633


7,333

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,432)


(8,786)





Cash flows from financing activities:




Borrowings on long-term debt

-


201,091

Borrowings on long-term debt - related parties

-


43,874

Repayments of long-term debt

-


(284,610)

Repayments of long-term debt - related parties

(50,888)


-

Proceeds from financing transaction

-


46,120

Payments on financing transaction

(46,837)


-

Payments on sale-leaseback transaction

(12,407)


(4,958)

Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes

(1,944)


(12,212)

Debt issuance costs

(37)


(3,972)

Other

-


(919)

Net cash used in financing activities

(112,113)


(15,586)

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash

(144)


2

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

58,028


7,016

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

24,298


17,282

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 82,326


$ 24,298





Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest

$ 15,526


$ 12,017

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received

$ 1,173


$ 897

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:




Interest paid in kind - related parties

$ 5,888


$ -

Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable

$ 5,650


$ 3,339

Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities

$ 6,896


$ 1,417

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Well
Completion

Infrastructure

Sand

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$ 15,714

$ 27,870

$ 5,118

$ 4,498

$ -

$ 53,200

Intersegment revenues

67

-

4

1,662

(1,733)

-

Total revenue

15,781

27,870

5,122

6,160

(1,733)

53,200

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
amortization and accretion

15,918

23,377

4,307

4,750

-

48,352

Intersegment cost of revenues

233

24

-

1,476

(1,733)

-

Total cost of revenue

16,151

23,401

4,307

6,226

(1,733)

48,352

Selling, general and administrative

1,672

5,905

1,157

1,126

-

9,860

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

2,710

803

1,123

1,186

-

5,822

Operating loss excluding (gains) loss on disposal of
assets, net

(4,752)

(2,239)

(1,465)

(2,378)

-

(10,834)

(Gains) loss on disposal of assets, net

(74)

(320)

56

(1,180)

-

(1,518)

Operating loss

(4,678)

(1,919)

(1,521)

(1,198)

-

(9,316)

Interest expense and financing charges, net

271

4,172

(52)

411

-

4,802

Other expense (income), net

-

615

6

(658)

-

(37)

Loss before income taxes

$ (4,949)

$ (6,706)

$ (1,475)

$ (951)

$ -

$ (14,081)


Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Well
Completion

Infrastructure

Sand

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$ 15,741

$ 27,229

$ 4,464

$ 5,348

$ -

$ 52,782

Intersegment revenues

109

-

-

375

(484)

-

Total revenue

15,850

27,229

4,464

5,723

(484)

52,782

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
amortization and accretion

13,775

22,668

4,255

5,080

-

45,778

Intersegment cost of revenues

215

119

-

150

(484)

-

Total cost of revenue

13,990

22,787

4,255

5,230

(484)

45,778

Selling, general and administrative

1,301

4,987

969

1,050

-

8,307

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

3,303

1,023

1,339

2,606

-

8,271

Operating loss excluding (gains) loss on disposal of
assets, net

(2,744)

(1,568)

(2,099)

(3,163)

-

(9,574)

(Gains) loss on disposal of assets, net

(75)

(71)

3

(2,614)

-

(2,757)

Operating loss

(2,669)

(1,497)

(2,102)

(549)

-

(6,817)

Interest expense and financing charges, net

1,892

4,394

64

461

-

6,811

Other expense (income), net

1

(10,539)

(5)

(421)

-

(10,964)

(Loss) income before income taxes

$ (4,562)

$ 4,648

$ (2,161)

$ (589)

$ -

$ (2,664)


Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Well
Completion

Infrastructure

Sand

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$ 1,305

$ 26,043

$ 4,909

$ 7,758

$ -

$ 40,015

Intersegment revenues

109

-

-

1,610

(1,719)

-

Total revenue

1,414

26,043

4,909

9,368

(1,719)

40,015

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
amortization and accretion

5,573

22,539

3,164

6,696

-

37,972

Intersegment cost of revenues

156

-

-

1,565

(1,721)

-

Total cost of revenue

5,729

22,539

3,164

8,261

(1,721)

37,972

Selling, general and administrative

783

5,557

1,211

1,151

-

8,702

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

2,493

626

1,688

1,377

-

6,184

Operating loss excluding gains on disposal of
assets, net

(7,591)

(2,679)

(1,154)

(1,421)

2

(12,843)

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(60)

(41)

-

(192)

-

(293)

Operating loss

(7,531)

(2,638)

(1,154)

(1,229)

2

(12,550)

Interest expense and financing charges, net

441

8,742

78

469

-

9,730

Other expense (income), net

1

1,491

3

(373)

-

1,122

Loss before income taxes

$ (7,973)

$ (12,871)

$ (1,235)

$ (1,325)

$ 2

$ (23,402)


Year Ended December 31, 2024

Well
Completion

Infrastructure

Sand

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$ 33,622

$ 110,383

$ 19,026

$ 24,901

$ -

$ 187,932

Intersegment revenues

393

-

31

6,548

(6,972)

$ -

Total revenue

34,015

110,383

19,057

31,449

(6,972)

187,932

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
amortization and accretion

38,005

92,081

17,790

22,875

-

170,751

Intersegment cost of revenues

756

51

-

6,165

(6,972)

$ -

Total cost of revenue

38,761

92,132

17,790

29,040

(6,972)

170,751

Selling, general and administrative

4,569

111,530

4,340

4,382

-

124,821

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

10,889

2,774

5,228

6,188

-

25,079

Operating loss excluding losses (gains) on disposal of
assets, net

(20,204)

(96,053)

(8,301)

(8,161)

-

(132,719)

Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net

52

(1,304)

1

(2,763)

-

(4,014)

Operating loss

(20,256)

(94,749)

(8,302)

(5,398)

-

(128,705)

Interest expense and financing charges, net

1,628

21,590

186

1,800

-

25,204

Other expense, net

2

64,535

8

76

-

64,621

Loss before income taxes

$ (21,886)

$ (180,874)

$ (8,496)

$ (7,274)

$ -

$ (218,530)


Year Ended December 31, 2023

Well
Completion

Infrastructure

Sand

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$ 126,932

$ 110,537

$ 39,106

$ 32,917

$ -

$ 309,492

Intersegment revenues

440

-

25

2,029

(2,494)

-

Total revenue

127,372

110,537

39,131

34,946

(2,494)

309,492

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion,
amortization and accretion

103,880

90,478

25,666

27,816

-

247,840

Intersegment cost of revenues

1,182

149

-

1,163

(2,494)

-

Total cost of revenue

105,062

90,627

25,666

28,979

(2,494)

247,840

Selling, general and administrative

6,867

22,078

3,618

4,895

-

37,458

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

15,374

8,390

7,737

13,609

-

45,110

Operating income (loss) excluding gains on
disposal of assets, net and impairment of goodwill

69

(10,558)

2,110

(12,537)

-

(20,916)

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(2,023)

(510)

(13)

(3,495)

-

(6,041)

Impairment of goodwill

-

-

-

1,810

-

1,810

Operating income (loss)

2,092

(10,048)

2,123

(10,852)

-

(16,685)

Interest expense and financing charges, net

4,133

9,753

317

1,993

-

16,196

Other expense (income), net

2

(39,252)

(18)

(2,747)

-

(42,015)

(Loss) income before income taxes

$ (2,043)

$ 19,451

$ 1,824

$ (10,098)

$ -

$ 9,134

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, gains on disposal of assets, net, impairment of goodwill, stock based compensation, interest expense and financing charges, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net (loss) income on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

2024


2023


2024


2024


2023

Net loss

$ (15,474)


$ (5,955)


$ (24,042)


$ (207,326)


$ (3,163)

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and
accretion expense

5,822


8,271


6,184


25,079


45,110

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(1,518)


(2,757)


(293)


(4,014)


(6,041)

Impairment of goodwill

-


-


-


-


1,810

Stock based compensation

219


219


219


875


1,345

Interest expense and financing charges, net

4,802


6,811


9,730


25,204


16,196

Other (income) expense, net

(37)


(10,964)


1,122


64,621


(42,015)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,393


3,291


640


(11,204)


12,297

Interest on trade accounts receivable

-


11,543


-


(60,686)


45,440

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (4,793)


$ 10,459


$ (6,440)


$ (167,451)


$ 70,979


Well Completion Services



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

2024


2023


2024


2024


2023

Net loss

$ (4,949)


$ (4,562)


$ (7,973)


$ (21,886)


$ (2,043)

Depreciation and amortization expense

2,710


3,303


2,493


10,889


15,374

(Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net

(74)


(75)


(60)


52


(2,023)

Stock based compensation

65


55


29


180


496

Interest expense and financing charges, net

271


1,892


441


1,628


4,133

Other expense, net

-


1


1


2


2

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1,977)


$ 614


$ (5,069)


$ (9,135)


$ 15,939


Infrastructure Services




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,

Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:

2024


2023


2024


2024


2023

Net (loss) income

$ (7,320)


$ 1,844


$ (13,500)


$ (166,089)


$ 8,237

Depreciation and amortization expense

803


1,023


626


2,774


8,390

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(320)


(71)


(41)


(1,304)


(510)

Stock based compensation

98


103


124


462


538

Interest expense and financing charges, net

4,172


4,394


8,742


21,590


9,753

Other expense (income), net

615


(10,539)


1,491


64,535


(39,252)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

614


2,804


629


(14,785)


11,214

Interest on trade accounts receivable

-


11,543


-


(60,686)


45,440

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1,338)


$ 11,101


$ (1,929)


$ (153,503)


$ 43,810


Natural Sand Proppant Services



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,

Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:

2024


2023


2024


2024


2023

Net (loss) income

$ (1,475)


$ (2,161)


$ (1,235)


$ (8,496)


$ 1,824

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

1,123


1,339


1,688


5,228


7,737

Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net

56


3


-


1


(13)

Stock based compensation

36


38


39


145


186

Interest expense and financing charges, net

(52)


64


78


186


317

Other expense (income), net

6


(5)


3


8


(18)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (306)


$ (722)


$ 573


$ (2,928)


$ 10,033


Other Services (a)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

2024


2023


2024


2024


2023

Net loss

$ (1,730)


$ (1,076)


$ (1,336)


$ (10,855)


$ (11,181)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

1,186


2,606


1,377


6,188


13,609

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(1,180)


(2,614)


(192)


(2,763)


(3,495)

Impairment of goodwill

-


-


-


-


1,810

Stock based compensation

20


23


27


88


125

Interest expense and financing charges, net

411


461


469


1,800


1,993

Other (income) expense, net

(658)


(421)


(373)


76


(2,747)

Provision for income taxes

779


487


11


3,581


1,083

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1,172)


$ (534)


$ (17)


$ (1,885)


$ 1,197



a.

Includes results for Mammoth's directional drilling, aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Loss per Share

Adjusted net loss and adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Mammoth defines adjusted net loss as net loss before impairment of goodwill. Mammoth defines adjusted basic and diluted loss per share as loss per share before the effects of impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss and loss per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share to the GAAP financial measures of net loss and loss per share for the periods specified.


Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2024


2023


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net loss, as reported

$ (15,474)


$ (5,955)


$ (24,042)


$ (207,326)


$ (3,163)

Impairment of goodwill

-


-


-


-


1,810

Adjusted net loss

$ (15,474)


$ (5,955)


$ (24,042)


$ (207,326)


$ (1,353)











Basic loss per share, as reported

$ (0.32)


$ (0.12)


$ (0.50)


$ (4.31)


$ (0.07)

Impairment of goodwill

-


-


-


-


0.04

Adjusted basic loss per share

$ (0.32)


$ (0.12)


$ (0.50)


$ (4.31)


$ (0.03)











Diluted loss per share, as reported

$ (0.32)


$ (0.12)


$ (0.50)


$ (4.31)


$ (0.07)

Impairment of goodwill

-


-


-


-


0.04

Adjusted diluted loss per share

$ (0.32)


$ (0.12)


$ (0.50)


$ (4.31)


$ (0.03)

SOURCE Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.