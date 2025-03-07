Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024

Key Fiscal Year data points:

Revenue of $72.1 million, +2.5% vs. 2023

Organic revenue growth (1) of +11.4% vs. 2023

of +11.4% vs. 2023 Gross margin declined by 85 basis points vs. 2023 to 23.4%

GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations of $2.5 million vs. ($3.7) million in 2023

GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per fully diluted share of $0.049 vs. ($0.076) in 2023

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations of $2.1 million vs. $1.3 million in 2023

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per fully diluted share of $0.041 vs. $0.027 in 2023

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million vs. $2.7 million in 2023

(1)Organic revenue growth excludes the impact of divestitures and acquisitions



BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) ("IVFH" or the "Company"), a national seller of gourmet specialty foods to professional chefs, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and total fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Bill Bennett, Chief Executive Officer of IVFH, remarked, "2024 marked tremendous progress against our strategic plan as we finished our first phase (stabilization) and began our second phase (building the foundation for growth). Contributing to these efforts, we brought on a new CFO, added two new large distributor partners, on-boarded a large new retail customer, and completed two new acquisitions. Additionally, we sold our headquarters building, our direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses, and several other smaller entities. These bold moves drove a significant improvement in our financials, with revenue growing 2.5% in the face of significant divestitures. Organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of divestitures and acquisitions, was +11.4% for the full year. GAAP net income increased by $6.2 million in 2024 to $2.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 18.5% during the year to $3.2 million. This improvement occurred despite significant inventory liquidation related to our divested businesses, and material upfront startup costs related to our new retail customer. These items contributed to an 85 basis point decline in gross margin, which was offset by a reduction in SG&A spend. Excluding non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring fees, SG&A spend decreased by approximately $1.0 million in 2024, amounting to 191 basis points of revenue. This is in addition to a reduction of over $1 million in 2023. It is exciting to see the growth and earnings potential of the organization begin to shine."

Key Fourth Quarter data points:

Revenue of $23.0 million, +19.2% vs. Q4 2023

Organic revenue growth (1) of +44.3% vs. Q4 2023

of +44.3% vs. Q4 2023 Gross margin declined by 235 basis points vs. Q4 2023 to 20.9%

GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations of ($0.2) million vs. ($1.4) million in Q4 2023

GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per fully diluted share of ($0.001) vs. ($0.034) in Q4 2023

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations of $618 thousand vs. $197 thousand in Q4 2023

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per fully diluted share of $0.012 vs. $0.004 in Q4 2023

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $880 thousand vs. $559 thousand in Q4 2023

Completed acquisition of Denver-based Golden Organics and Fort Collins-based LoCo Food Distribution

New retail sales channel generated $5.3 million in revenue

New acquisitions contributed $838 thousand in revenue



(1)Organic revenue growth excludes the impact of divestitures and acquisitions



Mr. Bennett continued, "Q4 2024 represented the first quarter of the ramp up of our new retail customer, as well as six weeks of contribution from our new Golden Organics business, and one week from our new LoCo Foods Distribution business. While revenue grew 19.2% compared to last year, organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of divestitures and acquisitions, was an impressive 44.3% despite continued softness in our business with our largest drop ship customer. The new retail customer accounted for 79% of the increase in organic revenue. Despite a 235 basis point decline in our total company gross margin rate, gross margin dollars rose by $0.3 million on an additional $3.7 million in revenue. Excluding non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring fees, SG&A spend increased by $86 thousand, with SG&A as a percentage of revenue improving by 377 basis points. We are pleased with this performance, as we effectively managed expenses while significantly increasing growth-related spending compared to the same period last year. GAAP Net Income improved by $1.2 million vs. Q4 2023. Adjusted EBITDA improved by $321 thousand vs. Q4 2023 to $880 thousand in Q4 2024, despite the profit headwind of approximately $700 thousand driven by the ramp up of the retail business."

Mr. Bennett added, "We're very pleased to see our new growth businesses and acquisitions begin to materialize this quarter and demonstrate the growth potential of the Company. We also continue to see strong growth with our new national distributor partner announced last Spring, triple-digit growth in our Amazon sales channel, double-digit growth in our airline catering business, and double-digit growth in our Chicago Artisan business. In fact, we are continuing to experience greater than 25% organic growth in the first quarter-to-date of 2025. We're also thrilled to have recently announced in Q1 of 2025 that the large retail customer we on-boarded in 2024 has expanded their program with us, and that we won a first-class custom cheese program with an international airline, which represents a new line of business for us."

"The Company has a solid foundation, a passionate and committed team, and an industry with tremendous long-term potential. We recognize the importance of maintaining a laser focus on our top priorities in a complex economic environment to create a robust, profitable, and sustainable business model. As we navigate the ever-changing landscape of the food industry, we believe in our ability to adapt, innovate, and capitalize on opportunities focused on driving long-term shareholder value," concluded Mr. Bennett.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

At IVFH, we help make meals special. We provide access to foods that are hard to find, have a compelling story, or are on the forefront of food trends. Our gourmet foods marketplace connects the world's best artisan food makers with top professional chefs nationwide. We curate the assortment, experience, and tech enabled tools that help our professional chefs create unforgettable experiences for their guests. Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on the current beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements, including those related to the Company's growth plans, reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein, which include words such as "should," "could," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "might," "potentially" "targeting" or "expect", or similar expressions. Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to current conditions and expected future developments, international crises, environmental and economic issues and other risk factors described in the Company's public filings. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results and that there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements, including, among others: economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending; cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third party suppliers and interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; and changes in the Company's relationships with vendors and customers. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

For a detailed discussion of these risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed from time to time in current, quarterly and annual reports filed by the Company with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,330,880 $ 5,235,102 Accounts receivable, net 9,039,232 4,298,435 Inventory, net 6,290,488 2,962,191 Other current assets 238,526 287,528 Assets held for sale 5,941,933 649,884 Current assets - discontinued operations 49,315 208,009 Total current assets 23,890,374 13,641,149 Property and equipment, net 1,584,878 7,000,015 Right of use assets, operating leases, net 705,476 28,519 Right of use assets, finance leases, net 524,273 436,403 Amortizable intangible assets, net 424,372 - Tradenames and other unamortizable intangible assets 217,000 217,000 Total assets $ 27,346,373 $ 21,323,086 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 6,653,622 $ 6,005,512 Accrued separation costs, related parties, current portion 334,532 463,911 Accrued interest 91,347 95,942 Deferred revenue 349,600 1,014,847 Stock appreciation rights liability 1,353,150 255,020 Notes payable - current portion 190,052 121,041 Lease liability - operating leases, current 239,660 17,131 Lease liability - finance leases, current 147,797 115,738 Contingent liability, current 54,430 - Current liabilities - discontinued operations - 551,851 Total current liabilities 9,414,190 8,640,993 Note payable, net of discount 8,692,674 8,855,000 Accrued separation costs, related parties, non-current 457,692 791,025 Lease liability - operating leases, non-current 467,569 11,388 Lease liability - finance leases, non-current 139,591 219,266 Total liabilities 19,171,716 18,517,672 Commitments & Contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 56,733,828 and 52,538,100 shares issued, and 53,889,531 and 49,714,929 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 5,670 5,251 Additional paid-in capital 45,520,123 42,762,811 Treasury stock: 2,644,297 and 2,623,171 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (1,141,372 ) (1,141,370 ) Accumulated deficit (36,209,764 ) (38,821,278 ) Total stockholders' equity 8,174,657 2,805,414 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 27,346,373 $ 21,323,086

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the Twelve For the Twelve Months Ended Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 72,134,376 $ 70,388,962 Cost of goods sold 55,280,668 53,347,220 Gross margin 16,853,708 17,041,742 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,314,986 16,720,523 Separation costs - executive officers - 2,074,063 Impairment of intangible assets - 1,055,400 Total operating expenses 16,314,986 19,849,986 Operating income (loss) 538,722 (2,808,244 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (849,581 ) (876,452 ) Gain on sale of assets 2,816,616 9,360 Gain (loss) on sale of subsidiary 21,126 (45,022 ) Other income - 14,925 Other leasing income 5,700 7,600 Total other income (expense) 1,993,861 (889,589 ) Net income (loss) before taxes 2,532,583 (3,697,833 ) Income tax expense - 15,834 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,532,583 $ (3,713,667 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 78,931 $ (641,485 ) Consolidated net income (loss) $ 2,611,514 $ (4,355,152 ) Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) Net income (loss) per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) Net (loss) per share from discontinued operations - basic $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) Net (loss) per share from discontinued operations - diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 50,563,992 49,076,880 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 50,577,847 49,076,880

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited) For the Twelve For the Twelve Months Ended Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows used in operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,611,514 $ (4,355,152 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Gain on disposition of assets (2,816,616 ) (9,360 ) (Gain) Loss on sale of subsidiaries (21,126 ) 45,022 Impairment of intangible assets - 1,315,822 Amortization of intangible assets 7,193 - Depreciation and amortization 265,891 557,268 Allowance for slow moving and obsolete inventory - 189,582 Amortization of right of use asset 54,609 51,756 Amortization of prepaid loan fees - 3,297 Amortization of discount on notes payable 5,136 Stock based compensation 437,339 405,503 Value of stock appreciation rights 1,098,130 255,020 Provision for doubtful accounts 4,599 73,330 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (3,826,006 ) 479,247 Inventory and other current assets, net (1,936,193 ) (135,593 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (850,125 ) (439,336 ) Accrued separation costs - related parties (462,713 ) 1,422,937 Deferred revenue (790,769 ) (243,149 ) Operating lease liability (52,856 ) (51,756 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,271,993 ) (435,562 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisition of Golden Organics (1,231,379 ) - Cash received in acquisition of LoCo Foods 42,000 - Acquisition of property and equipment (316,567 ) (122,403 ) Cash received from sale of subsidiaries - 75,000 Cash received from disposition of asset, net of loan payoff 2,101,185 11,071 Cash received from disposition of intangible assets, net of costs 617,000 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,212,239 (36,332 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from sale of common stock, net of costs 3,250,000 - Cash received from notes payable, net of costs - 3,285,588 Payment for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards, net (908,484 ) - Principal payments on debt (95,546 ) (187,611 ) Principal payments financing leases (228,356 ) (88,813 ) Principal payments on line of credit - (2,014,333 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,017,614 994,831 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,042,140 ) 522,937 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,422,335 4,899,398 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - continuing operations $ 2,330,880 $ 5,327,016 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - discontinued operations $ 49,315 $ 95,319 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,380,195 $ 5,422,335 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 896,709 $ 802,076 Taxes $ - $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Reclassify fixed assets as held for sale $ 5,941,933 $ - Debt to Fifth Third Bank paid directly by Maple Mark Bank $ 353,815 $ - Issuance of common stock for severance agreement previously accrued $ - $ 168,000 Par value of shares issued, previously accrued $ - $ 87 Reclassify fixed assets as held for sale $ 5,941,933 $ 649,984 Issuance of stock for cashless exercise of options $ 2 $ -

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA Calculations

(unaudited) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 2024 Full Year 2023 Full Year Net Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations (GAAP) $ (201,241 ) $ (1,402,928 ) $ 2,532,583 $ (3,697,833 ) Depreciation & Amortization (1) $ 61,596 $ 128,220 $ 273,084 $ 557,268 Interest expense - net $ 207,369 $ 233,097 $ 849,581 $ 876,452 Income tax provision $ - $ - $ - $ 15,834 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 67,724 $ (1,041,611 ) $ 3,655,248 $ (2,248,279 ) Adjustments: Separation Costs $ 60,000 $ 203,272 $ 128,791 $ 2,174,007 Impairment of Tradenames - igourmet & Mouth $ - $ 1,055,400 $ - $ 1,055,400 Unaccrued 2022 Leadership Bonus' Expensed & Paid in 2023 $ - $ - $ - $ 125,923 Other Restructuring Costs $ 203,000 $ 233,611 $ 388,087 $ 846,943 Stock Compensation Expense (3) $ 679,478 $ 57,591 $ 1,469,412 $ 658,481 Legal Fees - JIT Lawsuit $ - $ 14,576 $ 26,325 $ 91,052 (Gain) / Loss on Sale of Subsidiaries $ - $ 45,022 $ (21,126 ) $ 45,022 Other Legal & Transactional $ 44,096 $ - $ 268,023 $ - Commission on Sale of Asset $ - $ - $ 247,300 $ - (Gain) on sale of assets $ (174,637 ) $ (9,361 ) $ (2,816,616 ) $ (9,360 ) Adjusted EBITDA(Non-GAAP) (4) $ 879,661 $ 558,501 $ 3,245,443 $ 2,739,189 Adjustments: Depreciation $ (54,403 ) $ (128,220 ) $ (265,891 ) $ (526,274 ) Interest expense - net $ (207,369 ) $ (233,097 ) $ (849,581 ) $ (876,452 ) Income tax provision $ - $ - $ - $ (15,834 ) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (5) $ 617,889 $ 197,184 $ 2,129,971 $ 1,320,629 Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.012 $ 0.004 $ 0.041 $ 0.027 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (Non-GAAP) (6) 51,833,213 49,577,983 51,847,068 49,076,880

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 2024 Full Year 2023 Full Year Revenue (GAAP) $ 23,003,336 $ 19,301,245 $ 72,134,376 $ 70,388,962 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 4,797,640 $ 4,479,903 $ 16,853,708 $ 17,041,742 Inventory Reserve $ 203,000 $ - $ 332,287 $ - Adjusted Gross profit (Non-GAAP) (7) $ 5,000,640 $ 4,479,903 $ 17,185,995 $ 17,041,742 Adjusted Gross profit margin % (Non-GAAP) 21.74 % 23.21 % 23.82 % 24.21 %

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 2024 Full Year 2023 Full Year Adjusted EBITDA(Non-GAAP) (4) $ 879,661 $ 558,501 $ 3,245,443 $ 2,739,189 Interest Expense -net $ (207,369 ) $ (233,097 ) $ (849,581 ) $ (876,452 ) Income Tax Expense - net $ - $ - $ - $ (15,834 ) Maintenance Capital Expenditures (8) $ (3,404 ) $ (55,856 ) $ (10,773 ) $ (108,488 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (9) $ 668,888 $ 269,548 $ 2,385,089 $ 1,738,414

(1) Includes non-cash depreciation and amortization charges.

(2) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization

(3) Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses.

(4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company's results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor's ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results.

(5) Adjusted Net Income accounts for the impact of non-core expenses including addback for one-time organizational restructure expenses, gains or losses on sale of assets or subsidiaries, tradename impairments, amortization expense, expense on the extinguishment of debt, and stock related expenses in both 2024 and 2023

(6) GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

(7) Adjusted Gross profit is gross profit adjusted to remove the impact of inventory reserve adjustments or non-recurring inventory related gains or losses.

(8) Maintenance Capital Expenditures is a component of "Acquisition of property and equipment (GAAP)" on the consolidated statement of cash flows. It represents management's assumptions of capital spending to maintain the company's current level of operations. It does not include expenditures on acquisitions (less cash acquired), nor does it include other capital expenditures made to fund growth of the current business.

(9) Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense, income tax expense, and maintenance capital expenditures. The company believes adjusted free cash flow is useful to investors in understanding how existing cash flow from operations before working capital changes and non-recurring items after maintenance capital expenditures (which we believe the best proxy for over time is Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense, income tax expense, and maintenance capital expenditures) is utilized as a source of growing our business. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since the company has certain non-discretionary obligations that were not deducted from the measure.