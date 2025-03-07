OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).In the GreenPlus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) is up over 33% at $1.92. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (GENK) is up over 24% at $6.35. The Gap, Inc. (GAP) is up over 15% at $22.46. Yoshiharu Global Co. (YOSH) is up over 13% at $12.90. Aclarion, Inc. (ACON) is up over 11% at $1.79. Noodles & Company (NDLS) is up over 10% at $1.38. NextPlat Corp (NXPL) is up over 9% at $1.02. High-Trend International Group (HTCO) is up over 8% at $2.56. Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) is up over 8% at $2.20. REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is up over 6% at $6.73.In the RedIntuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is down over 35% at $7.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is down over 17% at $14.74. Genesco Inc. (GCO) is down over 16% at $27.00. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is down over 16% at $3.52. Visionary Holdings Inc. (GV) is down over 14% at $4.20. Scienture Holdings, Inc. (SCNX) is down over 12% at $2.10. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) is down over 10% at $9.90. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is down over 9% at $30.79. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPP) is down over 8% at $7.42. HomesToLife Ltd (HTLM) is down over 6% at $4.30.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX