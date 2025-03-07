Reflow Medical, Inc., a leading developer of innovative medical devices for complex cardiovascular disease, has announced the opening of its European subsidiary in Landsberg am Lech, Germany. This strategic expansion strengthens the company's international presence and enhances its ability to serve markets outside the United States.

Reflow Medical Europe GmbH is led by Senior Vice President and General Manager Knut Sauerteig. Under his leadership, the European subsidiary will focus on establishing direct sales channels and forging strategic distribution partnerships across multiple regions.

"Expanding into markets outside the United States marks a significant milestone for our company," said Isa Rizk, Co-Founder and CEO of Reflow Medical. "This presence allows us to better address the needs of international markets by providing direct sales solutions and forming key distribution collaborations. Our goal is to deliver breakthrough technologies that support physicians and improve patient outcomes worldwide."

John Fulkerson, Co-Founder and COO of Reflow Medical, emphasized the operational benefits of the new European base: "This expansion enables us to streamline product distribution, significantly reducing delivery times and enhancing service reliability. These factors are critical to maintaining high quality standards in the medical device industry."

Sauerteig highlighted the company's broader ambitions: "Our team is committed to driving growth across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. In the coming years, we will continue to expand our presence by building direct sales organizations and strengthening distribution partnerships to better serve the needs of healthcare providers and patients."

The launch of Reflow Medical Europe GmbH underscores the company's dedication to advancing cardiovascular care on a global scale. By expanding its reach and enhancing service capabilities, Reflow Medical is well-positioned to deliver innovative medical solutions to a broader international audience.

About Reflow Medical, Inc.

Reflow Medical is a global company working with leading physicians to develop innovative technologies designed to fill unmet clinical needs in the treatment of complex cardiovascular disease. The portfolio consists of the CoraCatheters line of innovative coronary microcatheters to cross complex lesions (available in the U.S. only) as well as unique peripheral catheters, including the Wingman CTO Crossing Catheter, the Spexand Spex LP Shapeable Support Microcatheters, and the Spur Peripheral Retrievable Scaffold System. The Spur has earned the CE Mark for the treatment of restenotic lesions in below-the-knee arteries, when used in conjunction with a commercially available drug-coated balloon. The Spur is an investigational device in the US. Reflow Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250306101322/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Carlyle

jcarlyle@reflowmedical.com

949-481-0399