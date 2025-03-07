Greene Tweed Engineer Carolina Rodriguez Honored With Prestigious 2025 Women MAKE Award

Greene Tweed , a global leader in advanced materials and high-performance solutions, is proud to announce Carolina Rodriguez has been named a 2025 Women MAKE Awards Honoree by The Manufacturing Institute.

The Women MAKE Awards, which celebrate women who demonstrate leadership across all levels of the manufacturing industry, are a hallmark of The Manufacturing Institute's Women MAKE America initiative, which seeks to close the gender gap in manufacturing. Despite making up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, women represent less than one-third of manufacturing employees. Women MAKE America aims to address this gap and reshape the future of the industry by empowering women, cultivating leadership, and inspiring the next generation to pursue rewarding careers in manufacturing.

"I'm incredibly honored to receive the 2025 Women MAKE Award and grateful to Greene Tweed for supporting me along the way," said Carolina Rodriguez, Enterprise Value Stream Manager. "This acknowledgment is very meaningful to me because it recognizes that, through effective leadership and empowering others, we can accomplish incredible outcomes for both individuals and the business to build a culture of growth and excellence."

Carolina's leadership of the Chemraz® Global Production and New Product Development teams has driven growth and profitability through improved agility, resource optimization, and business continuity. Under her guidance, Greene Tweed launched more than 10 new innovative products, serving industries like Aerospace, Semiconductors, and Energy with advanced composite and elastomer solutions.

"Carolina's recognition highlights the significant impact women are making in manufacturing," said Justine Franchina, PhD, Chief Operating Officer at Greene Tweed. "In nearly two decades with Greene Tweed, Carolina has led transformative improvements in quality, cost, and growth, while showing tenacity, passion, and strong leadership in supporting her team to exceed customer expectations. With leaders like Carolina, Greene Tweed's future is bright."

The Women MAKE Awards gala will take place this April, where 100 leading industry figures and 30 emerging leaders will be celebrated for their innovation, dedication, and contributions to manufacturing. Since the program's inception in 2011, more than 1,400 women have been recognized for their outstanding achievements.

About Greene Tweed

Greene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics, composites, seals, and engineered components. For 160 years, we have served clients in semiconductor, oil and gas, aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical processing, and other industries where failure is not an option. For additional information, visit http://www.gtweed.com .

