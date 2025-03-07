Fintech Meetup 2025

Get ready for the most anticipated fintech industry event of 2025. Fintech Meetup is attended by CEOs and senior leaders from thousands of banks, credit unions and fintechs, serving the US market.

The event hosts the sector's most valuable and productive meetings program, using ground-breaking technology to power 50,000 one-to-one meetings. It offers unparalleled opportunities to build partnerships across the fintech ecosystem.

"In just three years, Fintech Meetup has become the most valuable event in the sector," said Louisa Hunter, Fintech Meetup Event Director. "Powered by Hyve and Personatech, the event's unique and massive meetings program is the sector's most effective way to make connections with the customers, partners and solutions providers that are most relevant to their specific business. It's a phenomenon that is disrupting the traditional events model."

The agenda addresses the industry's biggest challenges and opportunities - across payments, lending, banking, AI, blockchain and more. The impressive line-up of speakers includes 135+ CEO's from the leading financial institutions and fintechs. Every session is meticulously curated to maximize attendees' time and enjoyment.

The Fintech Meetup Difference

"Fintech Meetup is the only event in fintech worth doing," said Rocky Motwani, CEO of Cyphlensc

Fintech Meetup is not just another event. In 2024, 50,000 in-person meetings were scheduled via the event's unique technology platform delivered with a 92% Meeting satisfaction rate. Serendipity at events is lovely, but at Fintech Meetup, it's engineered for real, measurable results and tangible

ROI.

"Fintech Meetup enables you to network as efficiently as possible," said Jason Henrichs, CEO of Alloy Labs.

Alongside the meetings program which is open to all ticket holders that register in time, the Fintech Meetup Hosted Buyer program brings together 700+ Banks, Credit Unions, Retailers and Brands. As well as VIP access to the Meetup, Hosted Buyers get complimentary access to the event and a travel reimbursement.

Looking Ahead to 2026

In 2026, Fintech Meetup 2026 will move to a fresh new venue - Mandalay Bay - creating even more opportunities to connect and collaborate. Expect more premium exhibition space, an even bigger meetings program, more workshops from sponsors like JP Morgan and Solana, and the

launch of TableTalks for powerful peer to peer discussions.

"The move to Mandalay Bay in 2026 will create even more opportunities to connect the thriving Fintech community," said Hunter. "We are really excited by continued growth and innovation, driven by our mission to deliver exceptional value for attendees and sponsors."

Get Involved:

Fintech Meetup 2025 offers valuable opportunities to engage with the fintech community. For more information on sponsorships, exhibitor packages, and registration, visit www.fintechmeetup.com.

About Fintech Meetup

Fintech Meetup is the most anticipated financial sector event of the first half of the year. It is attended by the CEOs and senior leaders from thousands of Banks, Credit Unions, Fintechs and Investors that serve the US market. The event hosts the sector's most valuable and productive meetings program, using ground-breaking technology to power over 60,000 one-to-one meetings.

It's nothing short of a phenomenon.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Valdone MacDonald

Press Contact: val@fintechmeetup.com

Website: www.fintechmeetup.com

Fintech Meetup is part of Hyve Group ( Hyve | unmissable events - Hyve Group ). Hyve delivers game-changing impact for people, business and beyond. How? By helping people to make the connections that could change everything, through its portfolio of unmissable events and hyper-productive meetings programmes. Hyve is on a mission to redefine everyone's expectations of events and provide attendees with unbeatable return on investment and time. Hyve's portfolio includes world-renowned events such as Shoptalk, HLTH, Bett and Fintech Meetup.

SOURCE: Fintech Meetup

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire