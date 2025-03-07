Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - Frame ("Frame" or the "Company"), a North Vancouver-based manufacturer of prefabricated homes, today announces significant milestones as it continues its mission to revolutionize sustainable, modular housing. To date, Frame has secured $1.5 million in financing, backed by notable investors including Jeff Greenberg, the founder of Skechers, Chief Roy Whitney, and Shayne Ramsay. The Company has successfully built its first prototype, the "Riverside" model, and has already completed its first customer sale.

Frame is dedicated to addressing the housing crisis by delivering high-quality, efficient, and sustainable prefabricated homes. Inspired by minimalist European design and built with locally sourced Canadian materials, Frame's modular homes offer streamlined construction, accelerated build times, and a lower environmental footprint.

"This is a major step forward for Frame," said Conor Power, Founder and CEO of Frame. "Raising $1.5 million and delivering our first unit proves that the market is ready for innovative housing solutions. With support from industry leaders and strategic investors, we are well-positioned to scale our operations and meet the growing demand for sustainable modular homes."

Frame's Riverside prototype, now completed, is designed for energy efficiency, passive thermal performance, and optimized offsite construction. The Company's first sale marks the beginning of its ambitious growth plan, with projected deliveries of 60 units in its first year, scaling to 1,200 units by year three.

"As housing challenges continue to mount, Frame is offering a scalable solution that is not only cost-effective but also environmentally responsible," said Shayne Ramsay, Director at Frame. "With my experience as former CEO of BC Housing, I've seen firsthand the pressing need for innovative and sustainable housing solutions. Frame is tackling these challenges head-on, and I'm proud to support their vision for the future of homebuilding."

With a planned public listing in 2025 and an expanding product line, Frame is on track to become one of Canada's largest volume producers of prefabricated homes. The Company remains committed to its vision of creating extraordinary spaces that blend design, sustainability, and affordability.

About Frame

Frame is a North Vancouver-based manufacturer of prefabricated modular homes, committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable housing solutions. Founded in 2022, the Company integrates minimalist design with efficient offsite construction to provide homeowners with flexible, durable, and aesthetically refined living spaces. With strong investor backing and a growing pipeline, Frame is poised to reshape the future of home construction in Canada.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243656

SOURCE: Frame Holdings Inc.