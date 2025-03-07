Colbeck Capital Management, a leading middle-market private credit firm focused on strategic lending, is pleased to share that Greg Budetti, Head of Business Development, is attending SuperReturn Private Credit Europe. The event, to be held March 10-12 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, will gather hundreds of senior LPs and decision makers from leading private credit funds to network and discuss the latest trends across the asset class.

This year's programming features a dedicated Asset-Backed Finance Summit to explore the challenges, risks, and opportunities in the evolving sector. Additional sessions will cover topics including current macroeconomic trends, fundraising, direct lending, secondaries, niche and specialty finance, distressed debt, and more. Attendees will participate in keynote presentations, fireside chats, interactive Q&As, and one-on-one networking opportunities. To learn more about the event, please click here.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck originates senior secured loans to companies going through periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman and currently manages $3+ billion of invested and committed capital. Colbeck's principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

