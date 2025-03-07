Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07

07 March 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 06 March 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £46.930million Including current year income and expenses £47.121million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 247.32p Including current year income and expenses 248.32p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 248.79p Including current year income and expenses 249.71p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000