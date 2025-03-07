Avel eCare Recognizes the Dedication of Hospitalists and Highlights Telemedicine as a Key Partner in Patient Care

Avel eCare is shining a spotlight on the essential work of hospitalists and their dedication to patient care. These physicians play a crucial role in hospitals, managing inpatient treatment, coordinating with care teams, and ensuring patients receive the attention they need around the clock. But with growing patient loads, staffing shortages, and increasing burnout, hospitalists need more support than ever.

"Our telemedicine hospitalists don't just support patient care - they enhance the well-being of on-site hospital teams," said Kelly Rhone, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Avel eCare. "By integrating telemedicine, hospitals can ensure continuous, high-quality care while also giving their providers the support they need to prevent burnout and sustain long-term success."

Currently, the U.S. has an estimated 50,000-70,000 hospitalists, but many hospitals are still struggling to fill these roles. Rural hospitals face even greater challenges. Through telemedicine, Avel can bring much-needed hospitalist expertise and coverage to a broader base of communities and patients. Avel eHospitalists work alongside local nursing and Hospitalist teams complementing their coverage model, and reducing burnout of valuable on site clinicians.

"Hospitalists are the backbone of inpatient care, but they're stretched thin," said Keith Holt, Director of Acute Inpatient Services for Avel eCare. "Our telemedicine hospitalist program is here to be a true partner in care. It opens a lot of opportunities to bring hospitalist practice balance to rural communities and provide support for local physicians that may have historically been on-call. We are pleased to be able to collaborate with them and allow us to be their partner to help care for their patients."

Avel eCare's telemedicine hospitalists serve as an extension of hospital teams, offering 24/7 coverage, helping reduce burnout, and ensuring that hospitalists in all settings - especially in rural and critical access hospitals - have the support they need to deliver top-tier patient care.

By integrating remote hospitalist services, hospitals can provide continuous, high-quality care while reducing the strain on their on-site teams. "Under the guidance of our experienced hospitalist medical director and collaborating teams, we can work together to make real impacts for care teams and patients at the bedside," added Holt.

Avel eCare is committed to advancing healthcare delivery and celebrating the work of hospitalists who dedicate their careers to improving patient lives. By providing remote hospitalist support in 15 states, Avel eCare is ensuring that hospitals - large and small, urban and rural - have access to expert care when they need it most. To learn more about Avel eCare's hospitalist support services, visit https://www.avelecare.com/services/hospitalist/

About Avel eCare Avel eCare is a leader in telemedicine, delivering innovative healthcare solutions to hospitals, clinics, and care facilities across 46 states. With a mission to enhance patient care and support frontline healthcare workers, Avel eCare provides 24/7 telemedicine services in hospitalist medicine, emergency care, behavioral health, critical care, and more.

