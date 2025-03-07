WK Kellogg Company: Discover the Health Benefits of Cereal on National Cereal Day

National Cereal Day (March 7) is the perfect time to rediscover the original breakfast classic of cereal and the benefits that can be found in the cereal aisle today. Many people may not know that cereal is the No. 1 source of fiber for kids.[1] Cereal eaters also get more essential nutrients than non-cereal eaters and consume no more added sugar than those who don't eat cereal.[2]

"As a registered dietitian and cereal-lover, my favorite thing about cereal is it provides many key nutrients often lacking in most people's diets," said Sarah Ludmer, Chief Wellbeing and Sustainable Business Officer at WK Kellogg. "Cereal also is often how people introduce other nutrient-rich foods like milk, fresh fruit, nuts and seeds to their diets, which can be customized to fit individual dietary needs."

What You May Not Know About Cereal

A Fiber Destination

For the 95% of Americans who don't get enough fiber, the grain in cereals can help fill that deficit.[3] Cereal is the No. 1 source of fiber for kids and is also the top breakfast source of whole grains for children.[4] WK Kellogg makes more than 140 cereals that offer a good source of fiber and more than 70% of its cereals contain at least eight grams of whole grains.

Good Source of Protein

Did you know that a bowl of cereal and milk can provide as much protein as an egg? One egg offers six grams of protein, while cereals like Frosted Mini-Wheats® and Kellogg's Raisin Bran® have five grams and milk provides another six. Some Special K® and Kashi® cereals even offer 10 grams or more in protein. Since 90% of cereals are consumed with milk, they're a powerful breakfast choice with protein.

Simple Grains with Few Ingredients

More and more people are seeking to get back to basics, and cereal is much simpler than you may think. Most cereals start with grains that are simply puffed, toasted, flaked or shredded. Many WK Kellogg cereals contain minimal ingredients: grains, sugar, flavor and salt plus vitamins and minerals.

Nutrient-Rich

Cereal eaters get 14 more essential nutrients than non-cereal eaters,[5] which is a big deal when you consider more than 90% of Americans have a vitamin deficiency.[6] Many cereals are a great source of nutrients like Vitamin D, Calcium, Fiber, Iron and Folate. In fact, eating cereal has been positively associated with higher diet quality and is not associated with higher body weight among Americans.[7]

Added Nutrients Without Added Sugar

Research continues to show that cereal contributes to only 5% of added sugar in American diets and cereal eaters get no more added sugar than those who don't eat cereal.[8] A majority of cereals in market also have less than 12 grams of added sugars per serving which is less than a tablespoon, and many cereals have single digit or zero added sugar.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg'sFrosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy - Feeding HappinessTM - we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

