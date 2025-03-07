Evviva® Trattoria: Evviva Trattoria Opens Tenth Modern Italian Restaurant

Serving Italian-Inspired and Locally Sourced Dishes,

New Nashua Location is the Third in New Hampshire

Evviva Trattoria®, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally sourced modern Italian cuisine, will open its tenth location on Monday, March 10th at 2:00pm at 350 Amherst St. in Nashua, New Hampshire. Guests will enjoy Italian-inspired cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere with a full bar serving beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

"Following the launch of our first New Hampshire location in Rochester, it's become evident our guests appreciate our fresh, Italian-inspired dishes made in our scratch kitchen", said Marcie Day, Chief Operating Officer of Evviva Trattoria. "Because of that, we've opened our Bedford location in January and now it's time for us to serve the Nashua community with the same warmth found in our flavorful dishes."

The new Nashua location boasts an open kitchen and bar, a spacious 1,800 square foot dining room with booths and high-top tables, a 500 square foot private dining room and an outdoor patio coming in spring 2025. The private dining space is a vibrant, flexible atmosphere that's ideal for any event from rehearsal dinners and showers to corporate dinners and more. Accommodating large groups of guests with individual dining needs and preferences is made easy.

"Further, we're able to meet the needs of guests looking for gluten-free options, particularly when it comes to quality pasta dishes," continued Day. "More than 90 percent of Evviva's core menu is either naturally gluten free or can be modified to be that way. This is a signature offering for our restaurants and we're so proud of our leadership in this endeavor."

Examples of what's on the menu for lunch and dinner, Evviva offers starters such as Crispy Lasagna Fritters ($14) or the Italian Street Fries ($13), and entrée staples like the Parmigiana (Eggplant, Chicken or Veal; $22-$27), Bolognese (sm $16.50, lg $24) and a variety of specialty pizzas available Montanara Style (signature fried crust; individual size only) or Neapolitan Style (traditional crust).

About Evviva Trattoria

With seven locations across Massachusetts and three in New Hampshire, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine. The award-winning restaurant brand is committed to the local sourcing of whole foods, prepared fresh at each location including Quincy, Hanover, Marlborough, Maynard, Stoneham, Westford and Wrentham, Mass., as well as Bedford, Nashua and Rochester, New Hampshire. Evviva Trattoria prides itself on accommodating each of its guests with allergy-safe options and offers more than 90 percent of the core menu with gluten-free alternatives. This is accomplished through preparing dishes to order in scratch kitchens on designated equipment and ensuring management delivers allergy-safe dishes. Established in 2012 and headquartered in Westford, Mass., Evviva Trattoria is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies.

For more information, please visit www.evvivatrattoria.com, join the Loyalty program for member benefits, and follow Evivva on Instagram.

