KPMG: ESG Voices: Women in ESG and Sustainability

In honor of International Women's Day, we sat down with Daisy Sheen, Head of ESG, KPMG in China, and Maura Hodge, US Sustainability Leader, KPMG in the US, who share their stories on their careers to-date, the challenges and opportunities they have experienced, the advancements seen in the industry, and the important role women play in ESG and sustainability.

Click here to listen to episode 35 of ESG voices

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KPMG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KPMG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kpmg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KPMG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire