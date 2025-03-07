Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - Giorgia Anton, Managing Director and Head of Research, CIBC Capital Markets, Harry Culham, Group Head, Capital Markets, Global Asset Management and Enterprise Strategy, CIBC Capital Markets, and CIBC Women Connect, joined Michelle Tran, President, TMX Datalinx, to open the market to celebrate International Women's Day as part of the 11th annual "Ring the Bell for Gender Equality" campaign.





CIBC Women Connect is an employee-driven group focused on enhancing inclusion and advancement of women in Capital Markets. The group aims to provide networking opportunities, while bringing together industry experts to share knowledge and empower team members. CIBC Women Connect includes all levels of women across CIBC Capital Markets, including Global Corporate & Investment Banking and Global Markets.

The 'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality' initiative is a partnership between the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (UN SSE) initiative, the UN Global Compact, UN Women and the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

For the 11th consecutive year, stock exchanges around the world ring the bell for gender equality on or around the International Women's Day (March 8, 2025), to raise awareness of the pivotal role the private sector can play in advancing gender equality. The theme of this year is "Ring the Bell for ALL Women and Girls. Right. Equality. Empowerment."

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange