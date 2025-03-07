The "Slovenia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction industry in Slovenia to expand in real terms by 2.6% in 2025, before recording an average annual rate of 2.7% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in the transport, renewable energy, manufacturing, and residential sectors.

In late January 2025, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced that it has provided EUR284 million ($302 million) of new financing to Slovenia overall in 2024, focusing on fostering sustainable energy and energy efficiency, and boosting entrepreneurship and innovation. In 2024, the EIB had signed agreements with three power companies Elektro Celje, Elektro Ljubljana, and Elektro Maribor to upgrade Slovenia's electricity grids; it had committed EUR144 million ($153.1 million) to reinforce regional energy infrastructure, to enable the integration of renewable energy, and expand capacity for electric vehicle charging.

In October 2024, Slovenia received EUR257.7 million ($274.1 million) for investments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP); this includes EUR141.6 million ($150.6 million) in grants and EUR116.1 million ($123.5 million) in loans. Slovenia's payment request had comprised important steps for the implementation of four reforms and four investments; among other things, projects for the construction of energy-efficient buildings for educational institutions were selected, and contracts were awarded for the construction of new institutional care facilities.

Together with this payment, as of late October 2024, Slovenia had received EUR1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) for RRP's implementation. This amount includes EUR673 million ($715.7 million) in grants and EUR426 million ($453 million) in loans, and is equivalent to 41% of the overall recovery and resilience funding available to Slovenia until the end of 2026.

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Slovenia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Latest news and developments

4 Project analytics

5 Construction Market Data

6 Risk Profile

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7oz4g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250307015240/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900