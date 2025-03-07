The "Slovakia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Slovakia is expected to grow by 1.6% in real terms in 2025, supported by investment in energy and infrastructure projects, coupled with a return to growth in residential sector.

According to the Slovak Statistical Office (SOS), the Slovakian construction industry's value-add grew by 1.2% Year on Year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2024, this comes after an annual decline of 2.5% in 2023. Moreover, the total floor area approved for new building grew by 8.8% in the first three quarter of 2024, an increase compared with annual growth of 0.2% in 2023. According to the Draft Budgetary Plan for the Slovak Republic for 2025, real GDP growth is projected to reach 2.2% in 2025, driven by a decline in inflation and an increase in household purchasing power.

The Slovak construction industry is expected to record an average annual growth rate of 4.3% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in infrastructure, energy, and industrial sectors and will be assisted by the European Union (EU) recovery fund. In October 2024, the EU released EUR799 million ($849.7 million) in grants to Slovakia after resolving a long-standing dispute over threats to the rule of law.

This funding, from the EU-wide Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) totaling EUR800 billion ($850.7 billion), despite having been previously blocked by the European Commission. The funds will be used to implement reforms and investments outlined in Slovakia's recovery plan.

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Slovakia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Latest news and developments

4 Project analytics

5 Construction Market Data

6 Risk Profile

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vtpxb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250307460834/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900