RedChip Companies, Inc.: Alliance Entertainment and Jupiter Neurosciences Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (Nasdaq:AENT) and Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:JUNS) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, March 8, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

AENT: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/aent_access.html

JUNS: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/juns_access.html

In an exclusive interview, Bruce Ogilvie, Executive Chairman of Alliance Entertainment, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's position as the global leader in physical media distribution and a key player in the entertainment collectibles retail ecosystem. Generating approx. $1.1 billion in annual revenue, Alliance partners with nearly every major studio, music label, and video game publisher-including Disney, Sony, Universal, Warner Bros., Microsoft, and Nintendo-serving as the critical link between content creators and top retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy. The company's extensive catalog of over 325,000 in-stock SKUs and its strategic focus on exclusive distribution agreements, which contributed more than $250 million in fiscal 2024 revenue, reinforce its market dominance. Alliance continues to drive growth through acquisitions, such as its December 2025 acquisition of Handmade by Robots, expanding its presence in the fast-growing collectibles market. Additionally, its recent exclusive home entertainment distribution agreement with Paramount Pictures further solidifies its leadership in physical media. Investors will learn how Alliance's capital-light, scalable model, combined with its focus on direct-to-consumer fulfillment and operational efficiencies, is fueling long-term profitability and shareholder value creation.

Christer Rosén, Chairman & CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's flagship product, JOTROL, a first-of-its-kind resveratrol formulation that leverages patented micellar technology to deliver therapeutic doses with nine times greater bioavailability than traditional resveratrol products, all without the gastrointestinal side effects that have historically hindered its clinical use. This breakthrough positions JOTROL to address significant unmet needs across CNS disorders and rare diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, MPS-I, Friedreich's Ataxia, and MELAS, representing combined market opportunities exceeding $50 billion. With multiple Phase 2 trials scheduled to launch in 2025 and a near-term nutraceutical strategy in the Longevity & Aging field, Jupiter combines clinical innovation with an immediate pathway to sustainable cash flow. Strategic collaborations with leading research institutions such as Harvard University and Georgetown University further validate JOTROL's potential, while global partnerships, particularly in Asia, underscore the platform's international scalability. Supported by $1.76 million in NIH funding and proceeds from a recent IPO, Jupiter Neurosciences is well-positioned to deliver transformative therapies and significant shareholder value.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique in-stock SKU's, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys, and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

About Jupiter Neurosciences

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on treating neuroinflammation, with a current focus on CNS disorders and rare diseases. The Company's platform product, JOTROL, is an enhanced orally administered resveratrol formulation designed and intended to deliver therapeutically relevant, safe levels of resveratrol. The Company's pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorder and includes indications such as Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich's Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company's website www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

