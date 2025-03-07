Elliptic Data used by US Secret Service in Investigation into $96 Billion Russian Crypto Exchange Garantex

Proprietary data and Intelligence from Elliptic allowed authorities to uncloak Garantex's crypto activity and identify their wallets, enabling asset freezing.

Washington, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliptic , the global leader in blockchain analytics today announces its assistance to the United States Secret Service in their investigation into Garantex, the sanctioned Russian cryptocurrency exchange. Elliptic's unique data and intelligence have provided vital insights that contributed to the takedown of Garantex and the freezing of assets, announced today.

Garantex deployed sophisticated cloaking techniques to mask its cryptocurrency wallet infrastructure, and evade the sanctions imposed on it by the U.S. Treasury and the European Union. To counter this, Elliptic applied its industry-leading blockchain analytics capabilities, to shed light on the rogue exchange's complex and ever-changing activity. This involved detailed analysis to understand Garantex's obfuscation techniques, and the development of new heuristics to flag Garantex's wallets.

Elliptic's data reveals that Garantex has engaged in transactions totaling more than $60 billion since sanctions were imposed on it in April 2022. It has laundered cryptocurrency from ransomware gangs, darknet markets and North Korean crypto heists. The exchange has also been implicated in laundering and moving funds for Russian elites, many of whom are themselves sanctioned.

An Elliptic spokesperson said "We have been working for nearly two years to disentangle Garantex's evolving sanctions-evasion tactics. This has fed into our real-time screening solutions, protecting Elliptic's customers as well as providing critical insights to investigators." "The recent $1.5 billion Bybit theft illustrates the role that rogue crypto exchanges play in laundering proceeds of crime and enabling nefarious regimes. Today's events demonstrate that these bad actors can be overcome."

More information about Garantex is available here: https://www.elliptic.co/blog/elliptic-in-action-garantex .

ABOUT ELLIPTIC

Elliptic is the global leader in blockchain analytics. We power the intelligence that enables financial institutions, crypto businesses and governments to make faster, smarter and safer decisions.

Our unrivalled blockchain coverage provides market leading transaction volumes, configurability, scalability and a best in class holistic ecosystem. Our data superiority is why the world's leading institutions choose Elliptic to help them manage risk and investigate crime.

Elliptic is recognized as a WEF Technology Pioneer and backed by investors including J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, SBI Group and Santander Innoventures.

Founded in 2013, Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Washington D.C., UAE, Singapore and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elliptic-data-used-by-us-secret-service-in-investigation-into-96-billion-russian-crypto-exchange-garantex-302395835.html