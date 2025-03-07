A strategic partnership between independent power producer Hexa Renewables and Japanese trading house Marubeni will see up to 100 MW of solar projects developed across Japan by the end of 2028. Singapore-based Hexa Renewables and Japanese conglomerate Marubeni have entered into a strategic partnership to co-develop up to 100 MW of solar across Japan. Marubeni said it plans to procure about 1,000 non-feed-in tariff (non-FIT) solar plants by the end of 2028 and sell them to Hexa. Hexa will manage the assets and corporate power purchase agreements (cPPA). Marubeni added that its wholly owned subsidiary, ...

