Estimating Edge: The EDGE Wins Experts' Choice Award at World of Concrete 2025

The EDGE®, takeoff and estimating software offered by Estimating Edge, and its new concrete database were named an Experts' Choice winner in the Estimating, Project Management and Timekeeping category at the 2025 World of Concrete Innovative Product Awards. This recognition, awarded by a panel of industry experts, highlights Estimating Edge's continued commitment to innovation and excellence in construction estimating technology. Estimating Edge is a Foundation Software Company.

The World of Concrete Innovative Product Awards celebrate advancements in concrete and masonry across multiple categories. The Experts' Choice winners are selected by a panel of industry professionals and World of Concrete editors for their impact on performance, efficiency and industry standards.

"We are honored to receive the Experts' Choice award for The EDGE's concrete database," said Sales Director for The EDGE Dave Chapman. "This recognition from industry experts highlights our dedication to developing tools that empower contractors with accuracy, efficiency and cutting-edge technology."

The EDGE's concrete database was designed to streamline the estimating process, providing contractors with precise and comprehensive data to enhance bidding accuracy and project management. The database stood out from the competition in its ability to aid performance and competence and become a new industry standard in the field.

The EDGE's concrete database provides commercial concrete contractors with a streamlined solution for precise takeoffs, automated quantity updates and customizable labor and material cost calculations, ensuring more accurate and efficient project estimates.

For more information about The EDGE Estimator and its award-winning concrete database, visit our website!

